5 Riding Resolutions for 2019

A surprising number of mountain bike journalists soar more like penguins than eagles off jumps, and I count myself among them—so in 2019 I’m going to learn to dirt jump properly. It’s time to strip away all the complications that can come with trail and enduro rides, sort myself out with a simple steel hard tail and get over the psychological barrier... plus this way I have the excuse of at least four months of British weather before I actually have to commit to anything! — James Smurthwaite