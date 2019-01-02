USER GENERATED

5 Riding Resolutions for 2019

Jan 2, 2019
by Brian Park  
One Of Many - Colorado Trail Reunion
Photo: Adrian Marcoux / SRAM


It's easy to get cynical about another trip around the sun. Spoiler: bikes will be released, they will cost a lot, people will win races, someone will get robbed, and there will be opinions on the internet to disagree with. But it's nice to look at the season ahead with a blank slate.




bigquotesThis year the goal is to stay on my bike, ride more skinnies, and beat Mike Levy in every Mike vs Mike video.Mike Kazimer


bigquotesA surprising number of mountain bike journalists soar more like penguins than eagles off jumps, and I count myself among them—so in 2019 I’m going to learn to dirt jump properly. It’s time to strip away all the complications that can come with trail and enduro rides, sort myself out with a simple steel hard tail and get over the psychological barrier... plus this way I have the excuse of at least four months of British weather before I actually have to commit to anything!James Smurthwaite


bigquotesI have always loved riding alone and it’s the best way for me to test and work, but the community is what makes our sport so great, so in 2019 I’m going to ride with friends more. I’m also going to lock down euro-style nose pivot switchbacks at speed. Riding with Chris Akrigg last month really put into perspective how perfecting skills like that can help your riding.Daniel Sapp


bigquotesThis year I'm going on more mediocre rides. I get caught up wanting my rides to be "perfect," especially when I'm traveling. I end up spending a lot of time researching trails, watching videos, and caring just a little too much. Saddle time is good and I'd like to get it when I can in 2019.

Oh, and I'm finally going to figure out where my cheques from the derailleur cabal are.Brian Park


bigquotesI’m going to spend more time playing on my bike - sessioning doubles, little jibs, etc. I’m also going to stop feeling self-conscious about not getting things the first time. I’d also like to help get more people into mountain biking, even if it means being patient and going on slower-than-usual rides. Sounds like a perfect time to ‘practice’ playing. Not everything has to be about kilometres ridden, elevation gained, or Instabangers shot.Sarah Moore




So what are you going to do with your time on earth this year? Read more YouTube comments? Make it into Friday Fails? Call out a stage race and forget about it in 3 weeks? Me too.

17 Comments

  • + 11
 Due to injuries new (cracked ribs/vertebrae) and old (tib/fib), as well as advancing age (60 this year), I resolve to make mountain biking more about endurance and less about adrenaline. I will keep m wheels on (or at least closer to) the ground.
  • + 9
 I resolve to read Pinkbike articles before jumping straight to the comments section.
  • + 2
 Please don't! It makes Pinkbike a better place!
  • + 6
 In a way I understand and agree with Brian Park. I too have a look at (a lot of ) trails on YouTube - and usually am quite dissapointed and don't do them. Maybe I should just go and ride them without checking them out before - but on the other hand - spending a lot of time and money to ride trails that bore me to death???
  • + 1
 Try riding for an hour or so without pulling out trailforks even if you feel you are getting more lost. You can always pull it out later after you’ve explored a bit.
  • + 7
 I believe I will be a better human being if I ride more and social media less in 2019.
  • + 5
 @v7fmp This! I quit Facebook about 6 years ago, best thing I ever did. Instagram is next.
  • + 3
 More time advocating for local trails. That means shovel time, letters to elected folk, and time at city/county/land manager meetings, and playing a bigger role, of creating that bigger role in my local trail advocacy group. Whos with me?
  • + 5
 Why doesn't Mike Levy get a comment? It better be doughnut related...
  • + 5
 Learn how to manual like a pro and spend more time riding with my kids.
  • + 3
 2019 - to not waste one more second of my life reading another bike review. I think I will just ride my bike.
  • + 4
 My New Year Resolution is...4K 1080p is history
  • + 1
 Big goals for expanding my local trail in 2019. I hope to help in whatever way I can with that effort, as well as upgrading my a few bike parts and of course, more rides.
  • + 4
 More. Shovel. Time.
  • + 1
 Getting more involved with the community fo sho, when I ride I like to ride alone but mainly due to crushing social anxiety lol
  • + 2
 2019... stay out of A&E
  • + 1
 Ride more skinnies... I like that resolution.

