5 Riding Resolutions for 2019

It's easy to get cynical about another trip around the sun. Spoiler: bikes will be released, they will cost a lot, people will win races, someone will get robbed, and there will be opinions on the internet to disagree with. But it's nice to look at the season ahead with a blank slate.
|This year the goal is to stay on my bike, ride more skinnies, and beat Mike Levy in every Mike vs Mike video.—Mike Kazimer
|A surprising number of mountain bike journalists soar more like penguins than eagles off jumps, and I count myself among them—so in 2019 I’m going to learn to dirt jump properly. It’s time to strip away all the complications that can come with trail and enduro rides, sort myself out with a simple steel hard tail and get over the psychological barrier... plus this way I have the excuse of at least four months of British weather before I actually have to commit to anything!—James Smurthwaite
|I have always loved riding alone and it’s the best way for me to test and work, but the community is what makes our sport so great, so in 2019 I’m going to ride with friends more. I’m also going to lock down euro-style nose pivot switchbacks at speed. Riding with Chris Akrigg last month really put into perspective how perfecting skills like that can help your riding.—Daniel Sapp
|This year I'm going on more mediocre rides. I get caught up wanting my rides to be "perfect," especially when I'm traveling. I end up spending a lot of time researching trails, watching videos, and caring just a little too much. Saddle time is good and I'd like to get it when I can in 2019.
Oh, and I'm finally going to figure out where my cheques from the derailleur cabal are.—Brian Park
|I’m going to spend more time playing on my bike - sessioning doubles, little jibs, etc. I’m also going to stop feeling self-conscious about not getting things the first time. I’d also like to help get more people into mountain biking, even if it means being patient and going on slower-than-usual rides. Sounds like a perfect time to ‘practice’ playing. Not everything has to be about kilometres ridden, elevation gained, or Instabangers shot.—Sarah Moore
So what are you going to do with your time on earth this year? Read more YouTube comments? Make it into Friday Fails? Call out a stage race and forget about it in 3 weeks? Me too.
