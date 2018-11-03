PINKBIKE TECH

5 Surprisingly Nice Catalogue Frames - Taipei Cycle Show 2018

Nov 3, 2018
by Brian Park  

5 Surprisingly Nice
CATALOGUE FRAMES
Taipei Cycle Show 2018
Words & Photos by Brian Park


Catalogue frames, "open model" bikes that are bought by 3rd party companies to brand and re-sell, get a bad rap. And rightfully so—they often have dated geometry, afterthought kinematics, and crappy hardware. In an industry as fickle and fast paced as ours, the difference between a progressive trail weapon and a laughable paperweight is a few degrees here, a few mm there, and a new standard that got introduced after production started.

That said, we saw some nice looking catalogue frames while walking the floors of this year's Taipei Cycle Show. With a tweak or two and some fresh branding, some of these bikes could be pretty good—assuming the suspension design is workable and the construction is decent.

Which would you choose if you were starting up a bike company? What would you change?





1. Agogo Bike Company FM-M06

Travel: 100mm
Wheel size: 29"
Sizes: 17", 17.5", 19", 20"
Weight: 2050g (±50g) - size 17"
Details: 31.6 seatpost, tapered headtube, BSA73 BB, 12*148 dropouts

This clean looking XC frame is a single pivot design and has internal cable and brake routing. No geometry or pricing was available, but we'll update if they send it as promised.

The one-piece rear triangle is kinda sorta a flex-stay, I think. Anyone?
The interrupted seat-tube hides the link.






2. Mosso 991TI-DB3

Material: Titanium
Wheel size: 27.5" or 29"
Sizes: 17", 19", 21"
Details: 31.6 seatpost, 44/55mm headtube, thru-axle, 68mm BB

Mosso is the house brand for Woeifong Machinery Co., and they generally make alloy bikes—including a 1300g 29er hardtail frame. It wasn't totally clear to me if they manufacture this ti frame in-house, but their motto is "probably the best," so who am I to question? It has nice details like internal cable routing and is available in 27.5 or 29er versions.


Titanium retrogrouches always want bottle openers on their dropouts (and pedals, and stem caps, and bar-ends, and bathrobes), but this looks fine to me.
Pre-routed internal housing will help the assembly plant.






3. Edge Python One 29er Boost

Travel: 100mm
Wheel size: 29"
Sizes: S/M/L/XL
Weight: 1950g (±50g)
Details: 34.9 seatpost, 48/57 headtube, BB92, 12*148 dropouts
Price: $550 USD if you can arrange shipment from China; MOQ TBD
Geometry: 68.5° HTA, 74.6° STA, 438mm RC, 413-488mm Reach, 36mm BBD

Edge had several vaguely familiar-looking carbon frames on display. This flex-stay XC whip is available in a Metric trunnion mount version or a "Legacy" standard mount version.


The beefy downtube junction looks plenty stiff.
Internal brake routing.





4. Maxway Y16M04

Travel: ??
Wheel size: ??
Sizes: ??
Weight: ??
Details: ??

Maxway wouldn't provide much info on this eye-searing frame, but they said could accommodate a wide range of geometry requests. Having manufactured for Surly as well as several well known MTB and dirt jump brands, their construction is well regarded but expensive.

Head badges are somewhere else in the show. What would yours look like?
Utilitarian cable management.

Lets maybe workshop this name a bit more.
There are several options for dropouts, but I wasn't allowed to photograph them.





5. Pro.Mance VPP3

Travel: 160mm
Wheel size: ??
Sizes: 17", 19"
Weight: ??
Details: Max tire 2.8", 1.5" headtube, 12*148 dropouts, available in gloss, matte, and custom paint
Geometry: 65° HTA, 74° STA, 430mm RC, 430-455mm Reach

The best brand name on the list, Pro.Mance has a 4000 square meter plan in Xiamen, China and claims to always surpass the ISO safety standards for bicycles by 20%. The VPP3 all mountain frame looked awesome, but I was baffled by the apparent lack of main pivot and link. They reluctantly procured a brochure for the bike, and althugh it didn't tell me more about the suspension, it did have another manufacturer's name on the brochure. Am I being bamboozled? Is a middleman trying to rebrand another company's frame as their own open model frame? Is this a dream and my dreams are a reality?

Nice hardware and pre-routed internal cables.

This part of the suspension system made sense...
This part did not. The suspension didn't move and there was nothing behind this pivot.



24 Comments

  • + 8
 Who reckons I could get that last frame and get away with people thinking its a Santa Cruz?
  • + 6
 Gotta paint it to match a hearing aid or a prosthetic and you might be on to something.
  • + 1
 That Bromance frame looks good though.
  • + 2
 Glad to see Pinkbike covering these affordable and high-quality factory frames! In the last year these models have really progressed. I have owned 10 different models over the last 2 years, because I can afford it.

As an owner of the Edge frame (Pro-Mance model M7007 II) above, and having bought it for $550, I can tell you it is a blast on the trail. It works just as well as any Scott Spark I have ever demoed. I built it up at 21 lbs, and raced it with success in XC. The geo is quite similar to the Scott Spark, but with a few minor differences which make it lean a tad more towards a playful and nimble trail build.

Pro-Mance is great to work with, they reply within hours of any email, they are willing to work a deal, and you're guaranteed to get within 25% of the cost of manufacturing. Shipping is fast, generally 5-10 days. Custom painting is top-notch, or just keep it matte black.
  • + 1
 You've got it all wrong, @brianpark - that Pro.Mance "VPP3" isn't full suspension. It's an interchangeable rigid rear triangle! Think of it like a Bell Super 3R, but for your frame: just strap the longer chainstay-ed version to your enduro pack and swap it out before the descent.

But that Agogo is super slick. Reminds me of a Propain Hugene. What's a designer like that doing on open-mold frames? I'd love to see whose logos that model ends up under.
  • + 0
 Nahh, the missing bottom pivot will appear when it cracks and rips that part and will be held by carbon senews ! SUPRISE !
  • + 1
 The first one was nice and then it went downhill from there. Catalogue frames are sweet. After they have been branded they are the ones that get funniest texts on them. “Ultra high modulus technology”, “carbon monocoque case system” “multibar instant suspension action”
  • + 3
 This only makes me more appreciative of locally made bikes made by actual cycling enthusiasts.
  • + 1
 Using a generic carbon open mould frame as my xc bike, its spot on and to get the same weight of frame from a known brand would of cost 5 times as much. Shipped from taiwan via amazon.
  • + 1
 LOL Mosso's Google results yields "MOSSO Bikes | PROBABLY THE BEST - MOSSO Bisiklet". Not sure if it's the same company but couldn't help laugh at their uncertainty of brand quality.
  • + 1
 Anyone watch that : I went to China and started a bike company.
These frames are beautiful.
The big cost is quality control.
  • + 2
 How does the seatpost fit in the Edge Python frame? Looks like 6cm of depth before it changes direction!
  • + 1
 Yep came here the day the same
  • + 1
 Xc travel so will probably just have a solid seat post jammed I’m sticking out 12” who knows though this is a right jumble of mysterious frames
  • + 1
 still seems a little sketchy to buy those frames
  • + 1
 Will be looking for them on eBay coming soon.
  • + 1
 Engrish.com
  • + 0
 Maxway looks like a session
  • - 1
 WTF with internal brake routing?!
  • + 1
 How many times have you actually changed your rear brake line?
  • - 3
 They will quickly get cracked
  • + 0
 Good luck if frame arrive safely and intact to your doors. I don't have nuts for that either.
  • + 4
 If your frame is made in the Far East one of these companies or one like them will have made it, you going to go check it for cracks now?

Ignorant stuff.

Post a Comment



