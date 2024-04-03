5 Key Stats From Women in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey 2024

Female Pros Say There's a Pay Gap & They're Right

50% of the salary.

200000.

I personally think that gender should be taken out of contract and pay. A lot of male riders get paid more than females because they are more valuable at the end of the day. They have bigger following and they have more marketability and they sell more bikes. The women that sell more than men get paid more than those men.

£10,000 give or take.

A third to half as much.

Around 50,000 dollars to my counterpart male teammate.

Half the money the male teammates get, not only the salary is half the amount but also the prize money.

I think -100.

1/3.

As the highest paid female rider on my team (still not paid much at all) compare to the highest paid male rider I make about 60% of his salary.

Minimum 20,000€ less a year.

60k less.

Women Say They've Experienced Sexism in the Industry, But Not Everyone Agrees

Women Overwhelmingly Want To Race the Same Courses As Men

Most Women Would Support Legislation to Diversity Teams

How can we make the sport more inclusive?

Increasing the value of having women on factory teams.

Larger field sizes. Requirements to have equal gender numbers on a team.

More numbers racing and inclusion within publicity and hype to the riders.

Not so early start time. Same salary.

A minimum salary for everyone, man and woman equal, and to speak more open about salary in general.

More development opportunities, more women making the decisions.

Less talk around how we look. Less talk about how we 'also train hard.' Less shitty race start times (like Saturday evening at some smaller races, or 8.30 in the morning for U23 women WCs).

More exposure in the media channels, more equality in salaries, more women in key jobs in the industry - team managers, mechanics, physio... a bit more transparency about rider and staff salaries.

Minimum wage for riders (M+F) in Elite teams and obligation to have a female athlete in every Elite team.

Compulsory woman on every team, minimum salary cap, equal coverage.

More than 10 in finals…..20 minimum! Less females are on teams so more of them are privateers so making it more inclusive for privateers in terms of available pit space at a reasonable price and larger numbers in finals will help develop the women’s field.

Fair salary, Fair training hours schedule at World Cup. Having our own style and not trying to copy men.

It's happening. Inclusion + opportunity and you see women rise to the table i.e. Hardline. Continue to market women as good strong riders and not just as "women riders."