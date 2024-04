5 Key Stats From Women in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey 2024

Female Pros Say There's a Pay Gap & They're Right

50% of the salary.

200000.

I personally think that gender should be taken out of contract and pay. A lot of male riders get paid more than females because they are more valuable at the end of the day. They have bigger following and they have more marketability and they sell more bikes. The women that sell more than men get paid more than those men.

£10,000 give or take.

A third to half as much.

Around 50,000 dollars to my counterpart male teammate.

Half the money the male teammates get, not only the salary is half the amount but also the prize money.

I think -100.

1/3.

As the highest paid female rider on my team (still not paid much at all) compare to the highest paid male rider I make about 60% of his salary.

Minimum 20,000€ less a year.

60k less.

Women Say They've Experienced Sexism in the Industry, But Not Everyone Agrees

Women Overwhelmingly Want To Race the Same Courses As Men

Most Women Would Support Legislation to Diversity Teams

How can we make the sport more inclusive?

Increasing the value of having women on factory teams.

Larger field sizes. Requirements to have equal gender numbers on a team.

More numbers racing and inclusion within publicity and hype to the riders.

Not so early start time. Same salary.

A minimum salary for everyone, man and woman equal, and to speak more open about salary in general.

More development opportunities, more women making the decisions.

Less talk around how we look. Less talk about how we 'also train hard.' Less shitty race start times (like Saturday evening at some smaller races, or 8.30 in the morning for U23 women WCs).

More exposure in the media channels, more equality in salaries, more women in key jobs in the industry - team managers, mechanics, physio... a bit more transparency about rider and staff salaries.

Minimum wage for riders (M+F) in Elite teams and obligation to have a female athlete in every Elite team.

Compulsory woman on every team, minimum salary cap, equal coverage.

More than 10 in finals…..20 minimum! Less females are on teams so more of them are privateers so making it more inclusive for privateers in terms of available pit space at a reasonable price and larger numbers in finals will help develop the women’s field.

Fair salary, Fair training hours schedule at World Cup. Having our own style and not trying to copy men.

It's happening. Inclusion + opportunity and you see women rise to the table i.e. Hardline. Continue to market women as good strong riders and not just as "women riders."

We know all too well that mountain biking is a male-dominated sport, but that's shifting over the years. We've noticed that from our experiences, as we've seen an increasing number of women on the trails and we women have felt less tokenized over time, and we can also see that in the numbers: In this survey's first edition in 2021, 39% of the respondents were women. That increased to 41% last year and 45.4% of this year's 108 respondents.We asked women in the sport whether they think there's a pay for professional female vs. male riders.More than half the women surveyed - 55.1% - responded "strongly agree" to the statement "there is a gender pay gap in mountain biking." Another 34.7% responded "agree,: putting the total agree answers at 89.8%. Another 6.1% were neutral, 4.1% disagreed, and no one strongly disagreed. The detail I noticed about these figures is that they've increased this year, up from a total of 83.1% agreeing or strongly agreeing in both 2021 and 2023. What do we make of that? I honestly don't know. Does that mean that the industry is getting worse or that people are becoming more aware of its shortcomings? I think the latter, especially in the context of last year's organizational changes that put the spotlight on rider dissatisfaction, but it's fascinating to see at a time when we've all convinced ourselves that we're helping to move the sport in the right direction.And - surprise, surprise - the numbers agree that there is a real pay gap.The chart above shows what the riders told us they make. Women tended to answer that they made less than men in 2023. The biggest difference appears to show that it's harder for women to break into the top financial tiers: our one respondent making more than $500k is male, and those making more than $100k are also predominantly men. That said, it's not all grim news here about the pay gap. In 2021 , our first survey year, men out-earned women at the $50k - $100k tier, too, while now enough women have joined that group that they're equal.But even though the riders feel there's a gender pay gap and the numbers can back that up, there wasn't a clear consensus on what that pay gap might be. (Indicative of how little that's talked about? We hope this survey helps give riders a bit more understanding of their worth in the context of the industry.)I do want to say that I think the lack of clear consensus was partly because of a survey design flaw. At least, I'll call it sort of a flaw. We asked a numericalquestion with a short answer text box for responders and no specified units or structure, so of course the answers came in all over the place. Some fractions, some paragraphs, some percentages, some monetary figures in several currencies. Fascinating, but hard to group together. Below are some selected responses to "If yes, how much less do you think you might be paid than an equivalent male rider?" Please interpret them how you will.Beyond the numerical breakdown of pay, we also asked about their more subjective experiences. The majority of women who responded said they've experienced sexism in their careers: 65.3% responded "agree" or "strongly agree" to "I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking during my career." Still, that's slightly fewer than I'd have expected and maybe slightly more promising than in previous years. In 2021, a similar 63.7% responded affirmatively, but were more skewed toward "strongly agree." When asked whether they've experienced sexism in the last year, that number dropped to 48.6%, suggesting either that those experiences of sexism are relatively few and far between or that things are improving nowadays. It's an admittedly small win, but I'll take it.What might be the most widely-shared opinion in the survey responses is that the course should be the same for racers regardless of gender. 93.9% of respondents said they "agree" or "strongly agree" with "the course should be the same for all riders irrespective of gender," and another 4.1% responded neutrally, leaving 2% to disagree. (That's a single rider out of our 49 women.)Year over year, that's a bit of an increase from our first survey year, when 86.7% of women said they wanted to race the same course as the men, with another 10.5% neutral then. What's changing? The individuals surveyed have shifted, of course, but attitudes seem to be changing too. Maybe more toward seeing women's capability and wanting to give them the stage for showing what they can do, maybe just through random chance, maybe a combination of those and other factors.I think experience, too, has something to do with that change: In 2021, we were just starting to see some women's events emerge at a large scale but a grassroots organization level. Now, those events have been around a little longer, we've been watching women throw down on huge jumps for years, women are racing Hardline, and it's just a different atmosphere, a totally different snapshot of what women can do at the top of the sport. The momentum here seems hard to stop. As women progress, they'll want more opportunities, and those opportunities will continue to create the venues for progression.Ideas on how to diversity teams have ranged all over the place, and one idea that's floated around for a while is requiring UCI trade teams to include female and/or junior riders. Such legislation would make it harder for teams to focus solely on the established (male, adult) riders and could help narrow the pay gap in the future, putting women on more equal ground to their male counterparts.The majority of women agreed with the statement "I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. (I.e. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior)" responding either "strongly agree" (24.5%) or "agree" (44.9%), with another 20.4% responding neutrally. Opinions on this topic seem hesitantly positive, with 10.2% in the "disagree" or "strongly disagree" camp, likely because there's no way of predicting the inevitable side effects of such legislation. There's also an argument to be made against the enactment of new rules at a time when World Cup organization is already in upheaval thanks to issues like the Warner Bros. takeover and financial turmoil throughout the industry.There's also the question of simple principle: Should the bike world have more rules or more personal (/team/brand/whatever) freedom? It's tough to sign up for more rules when so many teams are already expressing themselves exactly how they want to, but there's also room for improvement, and we've seen some teams make such changes in recent years while staying true to their vibes. (Nina seems to fit in just fine with the Syndicate.)And then there's the big question at the heart of all of this: How can we make the sport better for everyone? Below are selected responses to the question "What changes would you like to see in mountain biking to make it more inclusive for women?" Note that I didn't include all the responses - I left out any that felt especially minimal or echoed other responses - but the common threads are that women riders want more pay, more transparency around pay, female riders on teams, larger competitive fields, better race practice times, and more media coverage.