5 Key Stats From Women in the Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey 2024

Welcome to the 2024 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to highlight key issues and riders' perspectives on the sport that we, pro riders, and Pinkbike readers all love so much. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking in 2024. Now, we're breaking down what we've learned. We're now publishing a series of articles that break down sections of the results, and you'll see the results in full shortly. This year, we introduced the public survey, which will help gauge public views on the sport and should make for some interesting comparisons to what the racers say. Stay tuned for that. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
We know all too well that mountain biking is a male-dominated sport, but that's shifting over the years. We've noticed that from our experiences, as we've seen an increasing number of women on the trails and we women have felt less tokenized over time, and we can also see that in the numbers: In this survey's first edition in 2021, 39% of the respondents were women. That increased to 41% last year and 45.4% of this year's 108 respondents.
Female Pros Say There's a Pay Gap & They're Right
We asked women in the sport whether they think there's a pay for professional female vs. male riders.
More than half the women surveyed - 55.1% - responded "strongly agree" to the statement "there is a gender pay gap in mountain biking." Another 34.7% responded "agree,: putting the total agree answers at 89.8%. Another 6.1% were neutral, 4.1% disagreed, and no one strongly disagreed. The detail I noticed about these figures is that they've increased this year, up from a total of 83.1% agreeing or strongly agreeing in both 2021 and 2023. What do we make of that? I honestly don't know. Does that mean that the industry is getting worse or that people are becoming more aware of its shortcomings? I think the latter, especially in the context of last year's organizational changes that put the spotlight on rider dissatisfaction, but it's fascinating to see at a time when we've all convinced ourselves that we're helping to move the sport in the right direction.
And - surprise, surprise - the numbers agree that there is a real pay gap.
The chart above shows what the riders told us they make. Women tended to answer that they made less than men in 2023. The biggest difference appears to show that it's harder for women to break into the top financial tiers: our one respondent making more than $500k is male, and those making more than $100k are also predominantly men. That said, it's not all grim news here about the pay gap. In 2021
, our first survey year, men out-earned women at the $50k - $100k tier, too, while now enough women have joined that group that they're equal.
But even though the riders feel there's a gender pay gap and the numbers can back that up, there wasn't a clear consensus on what that pay gap might be. (Indicative of how little that's talked about? We hope this survey helps give riders a bit more understanding of their worth in the context of the industry.)
I do want to say that I think the lack of clear consensus was partly because of a survey design flaw. At least, I'll call it sort of a flaw. We asked a numerical how much
question with a short answer text box for responders and no specified units or structure, so of course the answers came in all over the place. Some fractions, some paragraphs, some percentages, some monetary figures in several currencies. Fascinating, but hard to group together. Below are some selected responses to "If yes, how much less do you think you might be paid than an equivalent male rider?" Please interpret them how you will.
|50% of the salary.
|200000.
|I personally think that gender should be taken out of contract and pay. A lot of male riders get paid more than females because they are more valuable at the end of the day. They have bigger following and they have more marketability and they sell more bikes. The women that sell more than men get paid more than those men.
|£10,000 give or take.
|A third to half as much.
|Around 50,000 dollars to my counterpart male teammate.
|Half the money the male teammates get, not only the salary is half the amount but also the prize money.
|I think -100.
|1/3.
|As the highest paid female rider on my team (still not paid much at all) compare to the highest paid male rider I make about 60% of his salary.
|Minimum 20,000€ less a year.
|60k less.
Women Say They've Experienced Sexism in the Industry, But Not Everyone Agrees
Beyond the numerical breakdown of pay, we also asked about their more subjective experiences. The majority of women who responded said they've experienced sexism in their careers: 65.3% responded "agree" or "strongly agree" to "I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking during my career." Still, that's slightly fewer than I'd have expected and maybe slightly more promising than in previous years. In 2021, a similar 63.7% responded affirmatively, but were more skewed toward "strongly agree." When asked whether they've experienced sexism in the last year, that number dropped to 48.6%, suggesting either that those experiences of sexism are relatively few and far between or that things are improving nowadays. It's an admittedly small win, but I'll take it.
Women Overwhelmingly Want To Race the Same Courses As Men
What might be the most widely-shared opinion in the survey responses is that the course should be the same for racers regardless of gender. 93.9% of respondents said they "agree" or "strongly agree" with "the course should be the same for all riders irrespective of gender," and another 4.1% responded neutrally, leaving 2% to disagree. (That's a single rider out of our 49 women.)
Year over year, that's a bit of an increase from our first survey year, when 86.7% of women said they wanted to race the same course as the men, with another 10.5% neutral then. What's changing? The individuals surveyed have shifted, of course, but attitudes seem to be changing too. Maybe more toward seeing women's capability and wanting to give them the stage for showing what they can do, maybe just through random chance, maybe a combination of those and other factors.
I think experience, too, has something to do with that change: In 2021, we were just starting to see some women's events emerge at a large scale but a grassroots organization level. Now, those events have been around a little longer, we've been watching women throw down on huge jumps for years, women are racing Hardline, and it's just a different atmosphere, a totally different snapshot of what women can do at the top of the sport. The momentum here seems hard to stop. As women progress, they'll want more opportunities, and those opportunities will continue to create the venues for progression.
Most Women Would Support Legislation to Diversity Teams
Ideas on how to diversity teams have ranged all over the place, and one idea that's floated around for a while is requiring UCI trade teams to include female and/or junior riders. Such legislation would make it harder for teams to focus solely on the established (male, adult) riders and could help narrow the pay gap in the future, putting women on more equal ground to their male counterparts.
The majority of women agreed with the statement "I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. (I.e. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior)" responding either "strongly agree" (24.5%) or "agree" (44.9%), with another 20.4% responding neutrally. Opinions on this topic seem hesitantly positive, with 10.2% in the "disagree" or "strongly disagree" camp, likely because there's no way of predicting the inevitable side effects of such legislation. There's also an argument to be made against the enactment of new rules at a time when World Cup organization is already in upheaval thanks to issues like the Warner Bros. takeover and financial turmoil throughout the industry.
There's also the question of simple principle: Should the bike world have more rules or more personal (/team/brand/whatever) freedom? It's tough to sign up for more rules when so many teams are already expressing themselves exactly how they want to, but there's also room for improvement, and we've seen some teams make such changes in recent years while staying true to their vibes. (Nina seems to fit in just fine with the Syndicate.)
How can we make the sport more inclusive?
And then there's the big question at the heart of all of this: How can we make the sport better for everyone? Below are selected responses to the question "What changes would you like to see in mountain biking to make it more inclusive for women?" Note that I didn't include all the responses - I left out any that felt especially minimal or echoed other responses - but the common threads are that women riders want more pay, more transparency around pay, female riders on teams, larger competitive fields, better race practice times, and more media coverage.
|Increasing the value of having women on factory teams.
|Larger field sizes. Requirements to have equal gender numbers on a team.
|More numbers racing and inclusion within publicity and hype to the riders.
|Not so early start time. Same salary.
|A minimum salary for everyone, man and woman equal, and to speak more open about salary in general.
|More development opportunities, more women making the decisions.
|Less talk around how we look. Less talk about how we 'also train hard.' Less shitty race start times (like Saturday evening at some smaller races, or 8.30 in the morning for U23 women WCs).
|More exposure in the media channels, more equality in salaries, more women in key jobs in the industry - team managers, mechanics, physio... a bit more transparency about rider and staff salaries.
|Minimum wage for riders (M+F) in Elite teams and obligation to have a female athlete in every Elite team.
|Compulsory woman on every team, minimum salary cap, equal coverage.
|More than 10 in finals…..20 minimum! Less females are on teams so more of them are privateers so making it more inclusive for privateers in terms of available pit space at a reasonable price and larger numbers in finals will help develop the women’s field.
|Fair salary, Fair training hours schedule at World Cup. Having our own style and not trying to copy men.
|It's happening. Inclusion + opportunity and you see women rise to the table i.e. Hardline. Continue to market women as good strong riders and not just as "women riders."
The person that said that is the most correct. It's not so much that anyone is specifically choosing to pay mountain biking women less, it's that most women currently bring their brands less revenue (by whatever wild metrics they use for measuring this) than most men, and many companies in this industry are choosing to determine pay based on that.
It's very different than, say, a software development job, or a line cook, or a pharmacy technician, where men and women in a given position are expected to create the same output and thus create the same value, and thus they should be paid exactly the same.
But as far as Pro sport goes - it's all about views. Can't get equal salary if there is 10 times less people watching you riding.
Is there any successful female sport with huge viewership and equal salaries? And I mean one that doesn't include tight closes and skin exposed. Are women even watching sports? As much as I would like to I do not see how female athletes can be paid same unless it's forced somehow
It is easy to find a woman that thinks female athletes are underpaid. It is much harder to find a woman that believes that and actually watches and supports that sport. The men get paid more because they bring in more money. Athletes have a commission-based career. More eyes on you, more money you bring in. People want women to earn more in sports, go watch them.
Slopestyle/freeride is different in some ways as it's more of an aesthetic appreciation so the jumps/drops/tricks being a couple of levels bigger does actually impact my viewing experience. If I viewed it just as a competition with the point of interest being who wins, I think it would be closer.
That being said, I actually love watching a good number of women free riders. They're infinitely better than me, but a tiny bit closer to what I can comprehend/appreciate. I like watching the top men, but they might as well be aliens.
I am not taking anything from your experience, people enjoy what they enjoy. I think you are in the minority though.
It was watching my daughter that made me change my perspective.
The first superhero movie she ever cared about was Wonder Woman. The most engaged I've ever seen her in a football game (pre Taylor Swift) was one of the first to have a woman reffing.
It's easier to envision our ourselves doing something when it's being done by people who look like us.
I volunteer as a coach for our local middle-and-high-school MTB team.
I can't explain how hyped my "too-young-to-join-the-team" daughter was the weekend we went to a race, and girls from our team swept nearly every category they entered.
Suddenly it wasn't just, "my dad wants to drag me out on mountain bike rides." It was, "I'm gonna be a girl on this team next year, and girls on this team win mountain bike races!"
Just about a third of our team's riders are girls this season, a new high water mark for us. I don't think we'd be there without past years of girls on our team who were fast riders, but I also don't think we'd be there without Rachel Atherton, Jill Kintner, Nina Hoffman and hundreds of other women pros for the girls on our team to look up to.
I also don't think we'd be there if we hadn't recruited a good number of women to ride on our coaching staff.
Which is all to say, if I was a MTB brand trying to stand out with my sponsorship dollars, I'd make a big f'ing deal about sponsoring women. Not just because it's the right thing to do, but because "attracting women to your brand" probably represents the biggest untapped opportunity in mountain biking.
Also, if you need a little good news to counteract the bummer of "women riders get paid less," I'll quote one of the older girls on our youth MTB team. They were discussing the best way to get a discount on bikes, and she said, "Oh, just tell 'em your a girl racing NICA. EVERYBODY wants to support girls racing mountain bikes."
I hope she's right.
Considering male athletes vastly out number the females it does suggest that they didn’t actually survey a significant number of riders
Is that a man undercover ?? haha
Very interesting takes for sure, most of them I agree, but I would say more "equity" than "equality" especially on the wages (gender at the end of the day should be irrelevant). For sure the importance of women in teams should be the same to encourage more of them in the team and foster initiatives to support them from the younger categories, because in the end it starts there...