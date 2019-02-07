PINKBIKE TECH

5 Details About SRAM's Wireless AXS Components

Feb 7, 2019
by Mike Levy  
After years of rumors and Instagram teasers, SRAM's wireless Eagle AXS mountain bike drivetrain is finally a real, live thing that will be on the shelves this coming April. 12-speeds, a few batteries and circuit boards, and most notably, no cables or wires to be seen. Instead, you push a button and the shifter tells the derailleur what to do via an encrypted wireless network. An impressive amount of work and technology went into moving the chain from cog to cog, but all you'll hear is a soft 'vvvvt' sound as it all happens between your feet.

It's as neat as it sounds, and also just as expensive as you'd expect; the XX1-level group goes for $2,000 USD and includes titanium bits and a carbon fiber derailleur cage. For reference, that's $500 more than mechanical XX1, around $500 less than an XTR Di2 group, and $100 more than the X01 Eagle AXS that skips the fancy materials used for the top-tier drivetrain. The wireless Reverb dropper uses the same technology, and it goes for a whopping $800 USD or more than twice as much as the Stealth version.

Want to know all the other details and specs? They're covered ad nauseam in my 'First Ride' article, but below are some of the stranger Eagle AXS facts.




With six years of development behind it, there've been many AXS prototypes. This is just a select few.

#1 - AXS might have debuted a few years ago if Eagle didn't happen. It was only a decade ago that 2x10 drivetrains were supposed to be the way to go, and just six years since SRAM did the 1X thing... which, I'm told, is actually around the same time that they had a prototype 11-speed electronic drivetrain up and running. It was still very early days and the decision was made to put resources towards the mechanical 12-speed Eagle group rather than a wireless system.

SRAM says that they kept a small team beavering away on it, but who knows what we'd be riding right now if they had decided to go electronic five or six years ago?



Because they're electronic, the AXS parts have to go through all sorts of certification that drivetrains without circuit boards don't require. This is the inside of the Reverb seatpost's head.

#2 - Like all electronic devices, SRAM has to have each and every battery-powered component certified in every country they want to sell AXS parts in. The certifications vary depending on the country and the device's specifics, too. What are there, circuit board police, or something? Not quite, but you may have heard of the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) in the United States that test things like electromagnetic emissions and other science-type stuff.

SRAM has a guy whose only job is to certify electronic components in different countries, which often requires ten samples and a six-digit budget. It's also why SRAM went out of their way to make sure the AXS electronics were future-proof and versatile - they don't want to have to re-certify anything.



In order to control the derailleur or seatpost's functions, you need to press a button on the component while pairing it with the AXS app on your phone.

#3 - No, you can't "hack" into your friend's derailleur to lock everything out but the 10-tooth cog, as amusing as that would be. SRAM has built-in some security features to keep your ''buddy'' or pesky Russian hackers from forcing you to high-post down Deadman's hill. To control the derailleur or seatpost's action, you need to have the companion AXS app on your phone synced to it, and in order to do that you have to press and hold a button down on the derailleur or post - you need physical contact in order to pair the devices, and the serial number, too.



See that small window on the side of the derailleur and those even smaller gold-colored gear wheels? That's a gearbox, too.

#4 - The rear derailleur has a built-in gearbox, and I'm not even trying to stir the pot with this one. The tiny electric motor hidden inside the derailleur spins at something like 80,000 RPM, which is neat but also completely useless when it comes to shifting gears because SRAM needed torque, not RPM. So that's where the even tinier gearbox comes in by gearing it down and converting it to torque.

The "gearbox" is really just a few very small, very precisely cut gear wheels that SRAM says will last the lifetime of the derailleur.


#5 - The AXS derailleur has TWO different clutches. There's the now-normal one-way clutch that helps keep the chain on, of course, but there's also something called the "Overload clutch." That important-sounding device isolates the tiny gearbox from the forces of you smashing the derailleur into a rock. Internally, it's basically a one-way bearing, a friction device, and a little cylinder that slides in and out to release the gearbox from the derailleur.

It's also worth noting that the AXS derailleur is shorter than the mechanical version, so there's more ground clearance, and it offers more chain wrap to boot.
SRAM Eagle AXS Overload Clutch Demo

by mikelevy
68 Comments

  • + 57
 OH GOD YEAH PLEASE MORE AXS ARTICLES DON'T STOP
  • + 3
 Right?? AXS is amazing! My favorite thing about AXS is the profit margin, what's yours?
  • + 12
 Team announcement would be nice for a change.
  • - 1
 Making me Randy about it.
  • + 8
 @sherbet: Oh yeah, got my post extended! But it was a reverb so it got squishy right away :-(
  • + 4
 @xeren: margin on pricey stuff like this at retailers is actually pretty mediocre.
  • + 3
 IN CASE YOU FORGOT IN THE LAST TEN MINUTES, SRAM PUT OUT A NEW GADGET GUYS!
  • + 3
 @MrFogg: I stayed fully rigid for over 3 years back in the 90's.
  • - 2
 @seanondemand: i was referring to the margins for SRAM, who is paying for a bunch of ads on PB
  • + 4
 @xeren: As does literally every other large company, from Shimano to Specialized to otherwise. How are you actually beefing the fact they're advertising something they want to sell? Like no shit they're advertising it. Welcome to reality.
  • + 1
 @MrFogg It's like a non stop SRAM bukakke
  • + 22
 5 Reasons why clickbait titles are annoying
  • + 14
 1.Robin Williams net worth is not really shocking
2.Brook Shields is not among the pictures of aged celebrities, even though she was featured on the thumbnail
3.They never show you the "how to get rich" youtube video that millionaires don't want you to see.
4.The method the single mother uses to make 3500 dollars a week working from her home, doesn't work for you
5.The video of elephant carrying a lion cub to the water supply is fake.
  • + 24
 I miss Robin Williams.
  • + 3
 6. The five things you might not know about SRAM AXS you obviously wouldn’t know because it was released yesterday.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: underrated comment
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: Just watched Awakenings. 1) fascinating story, and precursor to tons of mental health discoveries, and 2) RW was an amazing actor
  • + 10
 #6. You'll never see it on my bike.
  • + 8
 I already knew that.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: something tells me that if Duncan Rifle showed up by Mike Levys house with a box containing the complete AXS group, he wouldn't make it back to the border by the time Levy would have traded it for new rims and exhaust to his Mini and a load of donuts...
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: hahahahahahaha!!!!!!!! friggin nailed it!
  • + 7
 I’d like to take this opportunity to tell everyone I ride a seven year old SLX drivetrain that, in my expert opinion, is just as good.
  • + 8
 Do we really want the government to be able to spy on our shift points, i'd say that's a breach of my privacy! Smile
  • + 1
 Whose gonna create the 3rd party app that maps shift points and gears for course segments? Strava's new feature for 2020...
  • + 1
 Better yet, how about the EULA to use the software... To whom will SRAM be selling our data to?
  • + 5
 Two things:

1 - There is nothing that can't be hacked. Nothing.

2 - Wireless is an absolutely terrible idea on a machine which you entrust with your life.
  • + 2
 hyperbole much?
  • + 2
 lol, its a derailleur, not the brakes. How many times have people said "i missed a shift!? oh no now i'm DEAD!"
  • + 1
 @kmg0: It's very legitimate to assume that a rare cross-breed of Shimano worshipper and talented hacker might try to seat-eject a SRAM afficionado riding Sedona's Hangover by remotely extending his new AXS Dropper
  • + 2
 Most importantly you should know that no matter how much encryption there is wireless devices ARE PRONE TO JAMMING ...so I would strongly advise never ever to use this component on any kind of serious competition level. Roadies are aware of this and almost all pro teams abandoned SRAM.
  • + 5
 If I cant hack into my friends derailleur and lock him into the 10 tooth cog I ain't buying it!
  • + 3
 Just download the app and sync it to your buddy’s bike???????? then let the games begin!!
  • + 1
 Was supposed to be Laughy faces not Question marks...
  • + 0
 There is nothing that can't be hacked. Besides, you don't need to hack the system in order to mess with the rider using it. A simple 802.11 repeater is all you need to drop the connection between shifter and derailleur and then the derailleur will default to the lowest gear. Wireless is a terrible, terrible idea on machines that we entrust our lives with.
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: I doubt they are using 802.11, they claim the protocol is proprietary and it’s probably something closer to ZigBee than 802.11 or even Bluetooth.
  • + 2
 @shinook: Zigbee is 802.15, just a short range wideband variant of 802.11. An 802.11 repeater would be even more effective at disrupting 802.15 due to the 802.11 radio's power. They are using an 802 variant because that's the best that the tech world currently has to offer, and the only protocol that offers robust encryption. So all that's happening in this trick is wave cancellation in the 2.4ghz band.
  • + 1
 @TheRaven: Fair point and makes sense if you are just trying to disrupt it, for sure!
  • + 1
 @mikelevy does it have the same clutch technology as previous 1X drivetrains? The new Red E-Tap seems to have a different speed sensitive clutch that does not rely on a roller bearing clutch.
As Type 2 and 2.1 clutches seem to lose their strength without retightening them and Type 3 doesn't seem to be adjustable as older versions this would be another useful upgrade.
  • + 1
 "who knows what we'd be riding right now if they had decided to go electronic five or six years ago?"

I'll tell you: we would be riding cable actuated derialleurs, like we will in 5 years from now.

This is simply stupid; shimano's was (is) stupid, and this even more (because wireless). Seems more like a cold war/showcase thing than a real world project.
  • + 1
 Things I want to know.

1) Regardless of what sort of IP rating it has passed, what salt spray testing and standards did it pass?
2) For the battery life, how long will it run for in sub 30F weather when the battery is new. How about after a hundred charge cycles? I assume the mech battery is Lipo.
3) Are the external power contacts gold plated as opposed to nickel?
4) Aside from a small gasket on plastic parts, are there any other moisture protection provisions a la membranes or conformal coating to ensure protection from moisture when some gets in, but can't get out?
  • + 4
 Can I upload my shiftpoints to strava? I want to show everyone that when I climbed that hill i was not on the top cog!
  • + 1
 So, wait, for #3 it sounds like you are saying your phone has to be synced for the system to work. Is that true or is that just to adjust the function of the shifter keys and configure it?

That also really doesn’t address someone that can send messages directly to the mech, they seem real focused on preventing someone from messing with this system via their phone over the Bluetooth interface but haven’t really talked at all about the security around the communications between the shifter and mech. The fact they are proprietary and encrypted doesn’t really mean much on it’s own.
  • + 1
 Soft pass. As in...until cables no longer exist. Only battery I care to see on my bike is for powering lights or a dropper post that goes down without body weight.......and that's a maybe....
  • + 4
 Guys whats the best park/FR bike?
  • + 6
 2008 Iron Horse Sunday.
  • + 1
 Pole Machine.
  • + 1
 2018 Commencal Supreme SX
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: What about the Session 10?
  • + 4
 I know one thing, it’s not for me..
  • + 1
 "SRAM has built-in some security features to keep your ''buddy'' or pesky Russian hackers from forcing you to high-post down Deadman's hill. " - well so did bookface and look what hackers did to it.. !?
  • + 1
 I would like the guy with a moustache from Park Tools who I think is called Kelvin to strike this Sram rear mech with a rock like he did with that poor Shimano mech in his gear adjustment video,
  • + 3
 With SRAM owning Quarq, I wonder how far off Erg mode is. "Alexa, hold me at 200w."
  • + 1
 A day will come when someone will lose a world cup because his derailleur got hacked. I seriously doubt that Sram invested that much on the encryption.
  • + 2
 Loving the deals I'm finding to build an 11 speed XTR drivetrain right now.
  • + 2
 Sram has obviously invested a lot of time and resources into getting this AXS launch to go well, good job sram
  • + 3
 Just be glad they didn't take any cues from the Trek marketing dept.

First article: "There are five things you might not know"
Second article: "Thing one"
Third article: "Thing two"

By the time the sixth article is being released, they've already been through production issues, canceled part of the project and released a temporary black crank.

Just be glad that you now already know what you might not know.
  • + 5
 Most of those investments being made in Pinkbike ad space.
  • + 1
 @vinay: just wait... this is only Day Two. Tomorrow's article is going to be "Knowing This Fact About AXS Could Save Your Life on the Trail".
  • - 1
 1 question at the (maybe drunk from organic craft beer) designers: Who dont you integrate the battery around the bar / in the bar? If you crash you wont snap the expensive trigger... I see zero sense in that bulky trigger.

Other than that- if it works cool, way too expensive for me.
  • + 1
 SRAM's marketing department "Hmm people don't seem to like it yet........I GOT IT!!!! post 10 more articles!"
"No? that didn't help? well I've done all I can do....
  • + 1
 They should've left the small window. That would be the geratest of all in this.
  • + 2
 NX eagle still doesn't work.
  • + 1
 I need to read at least 28.99 articles per day about AXS.
  • + 1
 Neat-O... My dentist is gonna love this option.
  • + 1
 The technology is really gearing up nowadays.
  • + 1
 Yes but where can i get the rainbow chain from?
  • + 1
 And... can you run the rainbow chain without having all of the wireless shit? You know, just so you look like you have a wireless drivetrain?
  • + 1
 its shit and nobody needs it. leave it on the shelf

Post a Comment



