Five Things We Learned in Albstadt

Albstadt, Germany showcased the second Cross-country (XCO) battle of the season during round three of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano. It was a scorching hot weekend on the Swabian Alb and the races sure delivered some breathtaking action and crazy moments. Yana Belomoina took her first ever World Cup win—and the lead in the overall standings—in a race that saw the top women in the field constantly trade the lead. In the men's race, Nino Schurter was under fire from Mathias Flückinger and Dutch cycling sensation Mathieu Van der Poel but ultimately proved his strong early season form and took the win. Here are five things we learned from the second XCO World Cup of the season:
The iconic and storied German track nestled in the Swabian Albs delivered great crowds and aggressive racing once again. It produced an amazing first time World Cup winner in the Women’s race and the fifth different winner at this location in the last five years. On the men’s side, the classic course, which has hosted many epic battles on its two long climbs, saw another one for the ages with a blistering race pace from the gun and near record heat in which the current men’s World Cup leader was put under massive pressure.2. First Time Winner in Women’s Race
Yana Belomoina (UKR) became the first rider from the Ukraine to win a UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. The 24-year old former U23 World Champion, on the newly formed American Eagle team, executed a flawless race plan, used aggressive race tactics and her climbing prowess to take the lead on the last lap. The six lap women’s race was hotly contested featuring 83 starters from 33 nations with aggressive racing from the start. The race featured multiple note-worthy race leaders: home country favorite Sabine Spitz (GER), World Champion Annika Langvad (DEN), Polish National Champion Maya Wloszczowska (POL), and the eventual winner Yana Belomoina (UKR).
Yana Belomoina climbing past the crowd on the way to her first ever world cup win.3. Women’s World Cup Lead Shakeup
With her win in Albstadt, Yana Belomoina (UKR) became the 40th individual female UCI Mountain Bike World Cup winner in the history of the series. Her top podium placing today, added to her fifth place result last week in Nove Mesto, CZE, propels her into the lead of the World Cup standings heading into the next round in Vallnord, and on July 2.4. Shots Fired, Nino Answers
Highly touted 22-year-old former World Cyclocross Champion and Junior World Road Champion Mattieu van der Poel (BEL) launched an impressive attack on the opening laps with only Mathias Fluckiger (SUI) and World Cup leader Nino Schurter (SUI) able to respond. By mid-race, the trio was able to build up a lead of more than 30-seconds before the Swiss Master put the hammer down to drop his lead group companions in the closing laps which also included a dramatic crash from Fluckiger. In the end, Schurter used both his power and uncanny technical skills to best the field of 146 riders from 33 nations in the grueling seven lap contest. He also led the charge on the tech side by running a super lightweight hardtail as his weapon of choice to consistently lay down the fastest laps of the day.
Mathieu Van der Poel and Mathias Flucking made Nino Schurter work hard for his win.5. Anytime, Any Track, Any Conditions
The current Olympic and World Champion Nino Schurter (SUI) keeps his 2017 World Cup campaign perfect, winning two out of two races and taking career win number 22. He also further extended his lead in the series over second-ranked rider David Valero Serrano (ESP).
