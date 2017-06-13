Five Things We Learned in Leogang





The men's race saw some insanely tight racing until Loris Vergier (FRA) blew away the crowd with a run that seemed unbeatable. Aaron Gwin however never got the memo and well and truly proved that Leogang is his territory and took his third straight win in Leogang. are the 5 things we have learned from the third DHI World Cup of the season:



1. A Perfect Day for Racing



Leogang greeted riders with cloudless skies, hot temperatures, and a bone-dry 2.6-kilometer-long high-speed track. After the first two UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cups of the season were heavily affected by the weather, the hot and dry conditions in Leogang provided a welcome change and equal conditions for all riders. The result was an awesome day of tight racing for the sports-mad Austrian fans and livestream viewers.



2. Seagrave Wins Her First World Cup



After being in contention over the last couple of seasons and several podium finishes including two 2nd-place finishes in Leogang, British rider Tahnée Seagrave stormed to her first ever World Cup victory, celebrating the biggest win of her career just days before her 22nd birthday. Tracey Hannah and Myriam Nicole (FRA) took 2nd and 3rd respectively.



3. If Minnaar is Mr. Ft. William, Gwin Must Be Mr. Leogang



In what can only be described as a heavyweight battle between the top riders in downhill Aaron Gwin smashed the competition for the third time in a row. The last rider of the day on course, Gwin bested a lights-out run by Loris Vergier that many thought was the ride of the day. The current World Cup Champion has now won his 17th World Cup and ended a nearly year-long dry spell with his victory over Vergier and Greg Minnaar (RSA).









4. Tight Competition for the World Cup Overall Standings



The battle for the season-long overall World Cup title it's truly on but so far no one has managed to carve out a comfortable lead. One result off the podium could be the difference between leading the ranking and finding yourself outside of the top five on both the women’s and men’s side.



Having not finished off the podium this season, Tracey Hannah defends the number one plate with her 2nd place in Leogang, and is in the lead with 635 points. Tahnée Seagrave and Myriam Nicole round off the Top 3 and are only separated by four points, having 504 and 500 points respectively. Missing the races in Fort William and Leogang with a shoulder injury, defending World Cup Champion Rachel Atherton (GBR) has fallen to sixth place with 290 points.



On the men’s side of things, Gerg Minnaar (472 points) defends the number one plate but has Aaron Gwin (434) hot on his heels. The consistent performance by Australian Jack Moir this season sees him move into third with 349 points, just three points ahead of Marcelo Gutierrez (COL) who has 346 points.



5. The Crazy 2017 Season Continues



The 2017 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup is one of the most competitive seasons in recent history with 3 different winners in each of the 3 first stops in both the women and men’s races. Tahnée Seagrave, Tracey Hannah, and Rachel Atherton have all been on the top of the podium this year. On the men’s side Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, and Alex Fayolle (FRA) each have won in a distinctive fashion. So far no rider has managed to truly separate him- or herself from the competition and the result is an exciting, close and very entertaining season still lying in front of us.







The battle for the season-long overall World Cup title it's truly on but so far no one has managed to carve out a comfortable lead. One result off the podium could be the difference between leading the ranking and finding yourself outside of the top five on both the women's and men's side.Having not finished off the podium this season, Tracey Hannah defends the number one plate with her 2nd place in Leogang, and is in the lead with 635 points. Tahnée Seagrave and Myriam Nicole round off the Top 3 and are only separated by four points, having 504 and 500 points respectively. Missing the races in Fort William and Leogang with a shoulder injury, defending World Cup Champion Rachel Atherton (GBR) has fallen to sixth place with 290 points.On the men's side of things, Gerg Minnaar (472 points) defends the number one plate but has Aaron Gwin (434) hot on his heels. The consistent performance by Australian Jack Moir this season sees him move into third with 349 points, just three points ahead of Marcelo Gutierrez (COL) who has 346 points.The 2017 UCI Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup is one of the most competitive seasons in recent history with 3 different winners in each of the 3 first stops in both the women and men's races. Tahnée Seagrave, Tracey Hannah, and Rachel Atherton have all been on the top of the podium this year. On the men's side Aaron Gwin, Greg Minnaar, and Alex Fayolle (FRA) each have won in a distinctive fashion. So far no rider has managed to truly separate him- or herself from the competition and the result is an exciting, close and very entertaining season still lying in front of us.Myriam Nicole racing to third place in Leogang.

