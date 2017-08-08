5 Things We Have Learned in Mont-Sainte-Anne

Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada, hosted the penultimate stop of the 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup presented by Shimano on two of the most challenging tracks of the season! With only two more rounds to go, the race for the overall title and, in Nino Schurter’s case, the perfect season was truly on. As if the tight overall standings and extremely difficult and fast track weren’t enough to guarantee an exciting race for the Downhill riders, the weather decided to play a major role once again with a downpour of biblical dimensions ravaging the track just as the top riders were about to drop in. The resulting race was one for the history books. Here are the five things we learned at the UCI DHI and XCO Mountain Bike World Cup in Mont-Sainte-Anne:
1. Legendary Location in Quebec
Emily Batty poses with fans at Mont-Sainte-Anne
Since 1991, the inaugural season of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup, the best riders in the world have made the pilgrimage to the magnificent Eastern-Canadian mecca of mountain biking on the banks of the St. Lawrence River to battle each other and the mountain’s long, fast, hard, and tricky tracks. The 2017 edition delivered another instant classic with Saturday’s downhill held under brutal weather conditions that had fans witnessing one of the best wet race runs in the sport’s history. Conditions favorably changed for Sunday’s cross-country race and the enthusiastic cycling-savvy crowd.
Missed the races? Fear not! You can re-watch the entire live-broadcast with English, German and Spanish commenatry and all the highlights from Mont-Sainte-Anne on-demand and anytime on Red Bull TV
4. Belomoina Dominates
World Cup overall leader, Yana Belomoina (UKR) used her exceptional climbing and technical skills to dominate the star-studded women’s field to take her third win of the season over French Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot and the Canadian home-country duo of Catherine Pendrel and Emily Batty by 44 seconds. With today’s victory, Belomoina clinches the overall 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup XCO title with one race to go, a first for herself and the Ukraine to cap her amazing season.
5. Schurter Remains Unstoppable
Yana Belomoina once again dominated and locked up the overall title ahead of the finale in Val di Sole
Nino Schurter’s (SUI) quest for a perfect season stays on track with a record-setting fifth consequitive victory this season. The Swiss strongman topped the box on the challenging track in Mont-Sainte-Anne ahead of Stephane Tempier (FRA) and Gerhard Kerschbaumer (ITA) for the 25th World Cup win of his career, securing the overall 2017 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup XCO title along the way.
Nino Schurter withstood all attacks once again and has a shot at a perfect season with a win in Val di Sole
Danny Hart battling through the rain
