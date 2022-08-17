5 Things We Learned at Crankworx Whistler 2022

Aug 17, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Tim Bringer on the hip.

We've spent the last week and a half wandering the Whistler village, riding the bike park, watching some mindblowing riding, and so much more. Here are a few of our takeaways from a wild week in British Columbia.

1. Freeride ain't dead

We saw crashes, we saw insane trick combos, we saw the highs and lows of the sport this weekend, but the defining moment of this year's Joyride was Tomas Lemoine's big send. Yep, out of all the absurdly technical moves, the one we'll remember is a big old huck.

While most riders approached the final feature as a step-on-step-off, airing up and maybe throwing a barspin before tricking the flat drop off, Lemoine charged in and took off from what was barely a lip, cleared the first case opportunity at the end of the drop and kept soaring over it all to the landing. That type of chaotic, send-it, rockstar energy is what created freeride and what we hope to keep seeing in the future.


Tomas Lemoine on going all in I can t believe I had the courage to do it in the second run because I was almost going to be happy with second. But Joyride doesn t happen every week you know I said you re here you have a second chance try your best we ll see what happens
Going biiiiig.


2. Technical difficulty still wins Joyride

Technical wizard Emil Johansson took his eighth consecutive win at a Crankworx slopestyle event, to no one's surprise. The Swede manages to pack more tricks into his combos than anyone else, and the technical difficulty of what he lays out on the course is unmatchable by his competitors. The difficulty of Johansson's tricks is so hard to comprehend that some feel he's overscored. For us mere mortals, an ultra-technical double downside tailwhip 360 or triple truckdriver or big invert 540 at some point all start to just look like a bunch of crazy spins that don't look all that much different from the other, less difficult combos we saw from the rest of the field. That doesn't undermine his run by any means, and I personally think he hands-down deserved the win. We can't award a win based on vibes and cajones alone, no matter how great the big huck energy.


Emil with a Nac out of the sphere.
That nac out of the dish was so stylish.


3. Australia dominated the Canadian Open DH

We've all heard the jokes about Whistralia given the high number of Aussies living in Whistler, but this time it's about the podium. Five of the six podium finishers in the pro men's and women's fields at the Canadian Open DH were from Australia. In the men's, Troy Brosnan took the top honors, followed by Peter Knott and Kye A'Hern. The next three finishers - 4th, 5th, and 6th place - were all Canadians, but Australian Aaron Gungl took 7th. In the top 10, there was representation from five Canadians, four Australians, and one New Zealander.

We saw a similar situation in the women's race. Tracey Hannah topped the podium, followed closely by Sian A'Hern (a good day for the A'Herns), and Louise Ferguson, a Scot living in New Zealand, took third. Of the 10 riders on the start list, four were from Australia, three were Canadian, and we saw one each from Chile, Argentina, and Great Britain.


Sian A Hern making sure to soak her brother Kye with champagne moments before Kye returned the favor.
A largely Australian affair.


4. Women's tricks are at an all-time high

There was one moment that hit me especially hard as I watched the women's Speed & Style play on the big screen in the Whistler village: Harriet Burbidge-Smith and Alma Wiggberg were matched up in the round of eight riders, and as both aired off the first big jump on the course, Haz backflipped as Alma threw a 360. Just last year, Robin Goomes put down the first-ever backflip in Crankworx women's competition. This year, at least half the riders in that round of eight had backflips on lock, many able to incorporate other tricks into their flip combos. Harriet's backflip in that run wasn't even enough for her to advance to the next round. Despite being at the sharp end of women's freeride progression, the level is just that high. It's incredible.

Goomes with a big backflip nac
Robin Goomes with the flip nac.


5. Jackson Goldstone can throw down outside of the race tape, too


We've become accustomed to seeing Jackson Goldstone on top of the World Cup juniors podium, but it's sometimes easy to forget how well-rounded a rider the young Canadian is. His 5th place finish in Speed & Style was plenty respectable in that particular men's field, and we saw him throw down some insane style in the Whip-Off to take the win - actually the third Whip-Off victory of his career - ahead of a stacked category of Crankworx podium veterans.


Jackson asserting his dominance
Jackson for the win.


Other tidbits:
• Tim Bringer took home 2nd place at his first-ever Joyride (though not his first Crankworx), so we expect to see lots more from him in the future.
• Adding the satellite dish feature to the Joyride course allowed riders to add in a bit of flair that they normally wouldn't try to pack into a slope run - Emil Johansson with the nac-nac, for example. I'd like to see more unique features like that one on these courses.
• The new pump track format was a bit odd, favoring the riders who could power through the straightaway and disadvantaging the riders who are especially strong in the corners. The four-rider head-to-head thing was... interesting. Exciting and efficient, I guess? The jury is out on whether that change makes sense, and I'm curious to see what Joyride does with that in the future.



Posted In:
Racing and Events


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Burke 2022
118271 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Release 2023 World Cup and EWS Calendar
48944 views
Randoms: Chromag's Darco Ti Full Suspension Bike, New Tires, Apparel, & More - Crankworx Whistler 2022
45628 views
5 Race Bikes from the 2022 Leadville 100
40523 views
Results: Canadian Open DH - Crankworx Whistler 2022
39845 views
Bike Check: Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Jekyll
38964 views
First Look: ARC8 Essential - A Light & Aggressive Trail Bike
37797 views
Truckworx - Crankworx Whistler 2022
35878 views

33 Comments

  • 29 1
 What I learned: Women need a slopestyle competition, not just speed and style. I was very impressed by the tricks and style from the ladies in speed in style, but they need an event to showcase those tricks where they aren't having to hit jumps at sketchy speeds. A true slopestyle format would allow the women to show us their best tricks in a fluid manner rather than having to try and throw their biggest tricks in unpredictable racing conditions.
  • 10 3
 Speed and style is such a stupid contest format.
  • 15 0
 The Jury has just returned on the case of the missing pump track - Straightaway 4-cross is fine and welcomed, but don't call it pump track. Host it as a different event under a different title, or add in some turns!
  • 1 1
 THIS
  • 12 0
 Or just bring back 4X
  • 1 0
 @brandaneisma: ALSO THIS
  • 1 0
 I think it was just lame. Bring back the normal pump track.
  • 1 0
 @brandaneisma: 4X for the win.
Why isn’t it more popular, should make for great tv, and on-site viewing.
I want it back
Always interesting bikes in 4X
  • 1 0
 Straight rhythm was redbulls moto thing right?
This sure turned into a pretty odd kids event. Basically a pedalled drag race.
  • 11 0
 I learned that if you are at the event watching Joyride and the start of the event is delayed an hour you need to bring enough beer to cover the delay. Critical error on my part that will never happen again.
  • 2 0
 What's your drink of choice?
  • 4 0
 @robokfc: What is this a dating app?
  • 2 0
 @robokfc: yes
  • 3 0
 Whatever is cheap and cold. No beer snob here.
  • 9 0
 So Goldstone whips and rips
  • 5 1
 #6 - The slopestyle judging format is holding the sport back. There's no reward for innovation, creativity, or courage if it's not executed flawlessly. I've been to every Whistler Joyride but one since 2004 and the contests before that, and this was probably the least compelling. The riding was exceptional, but EVERY OTHER YEAR (except maybe one of Semnuk's victories) the event has pushed the sport forward. If it weren't for Lemoine, this year's event would have just been a repeat of any other slopestyle stop. Judging needs to encourage riders to push what's possible on a bike, even if it means they slip a pedal or toboggan the next jump. I already mostly forget what Emil did in his winning run, but I can describe in great detail what it was like to see Berrecloth land the firtst 360 off a drop, Paul B pulling a backflip AND a tailwhip in one jump, Timo starting what Thomas finished, or Nicholai throwing HUGE lawn darts.
  • 6 0
 We have had dogworx and truckworx, but where is Cranktwerks? Give the people what they want
  • 5 0
 Key learning: we all will miss Rob Warner and Eliot Jackson's extremely entertaining but profound DH commentaries - big time!
  • 2 0
 Learned about all kinds of hate and vitriol about some lifted trucks, which was more than expected. Also there is lots of misunderstanding, judgement, and virtual signal grandstanding around the subject.. Might be the most commented article in recent memory
  • 1 0
 Random question unrelated to the article. What are the bikes called that are tested as prototypes and don’t make it to production? Then are able to be sold to your average joe? Design may even be shared with another manufacturer.
  • 2 0
 I'd still consider that a prototype, maybe a "test mule" or a "pre production model"
  • 1 0
 @Gregmurray50: I forget what podcast I was listening too but they had mentioned that they are sometimes available for purchase. Have you heard of that before?
  • 4 0
 Go Jackson!
  • 1 0
 #7 - King and Queen of Crankworx is a cool concept that should be expanded to Prince and Princess. Those juniors are mind-blowingly good and deserve recognition.
  • 1 1
 Speed and Style: Still boring.
  • 1 0
 but not as boring as the "pumptrack" this year. Also, meh it was pretty cool.
  • 1 0
 BRING POD BACK!
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009593
Mobile Version of Website