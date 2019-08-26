5 Things We Learned at EWS Northstar

Aug 26, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
10th for Anita Gehrig

As the action heated up in California, here are five things we noticed from behind the tape.

1. This was the closest EWS race ever... again.

For the second time this year we’ve had a race described as ‘the closest ever’. This time Sam Hill was on the losing end of it as Richie Rude beat him to the line by just 0.8 seconds. This was the second winning margin of less than a second this year, with Ed Masters claiming victory in Les Orres in July by 0.94.

But was Northstar really closer? Les Orres was run over a 40-minute span, compared to the 26 minutes in Northstar. This may be splitting hairs but percentage-wise, Ed Masters won in Les Orres by 0.04%, whereas Richie in Northstar won by 0.05%, so while Northstar was closer in terms of raw time, Les Orres was probably closer over the course of the race as a whole. One thing is for certain though, this season has been the closest ever and an absolute joy to follow.
Sam was on fire today while he and Richie pushed each other to their absolute limits


2. Courdurier’s perfect season has been spoiled.

Before Northstar, Isabeau Courdurier had won every race and every Queen Stage of 2019, giving her the perfect score of 3240 points. She came away from Northstar with another race win but Noga Korem became the first woman to take points off Courdurier all year as she claimed victory on the Queen Stage.

If we're comparing apples to apples, Courdurier can, and probably will, still match Cecile Ravanel's season-long winning streak in Zermatt at the end of September but she can now no longer go one better and take every Queen stage too.
No surprise to see Isabeau out in front once again


3. It's going down to the wire for the men's overall


With Ed Masters out with a broken wrist, all eyes now turn to Florian Nicolai and Sam Hill who are separated by just 60 points with one round remaining. The momentum is currently with Sam Hill, who leaves North America with two-second place finishes, while Flo has treaded water with a 9th and a 13th. However, Zermatt sees a return to European high mountains, where Nicolai outscored Hill earlier in the year, if you combine the points of Val di Fassa and Les Orres.

So what does it mean in terms of numbers? Well, if Sam wins, Florian will have to finish 2nd; if Sam finishes 2nd, Florian will have to finish 5th; if Sam finishes 3rd, Flo will have to finish 8th and then if Sam finishes any lower than 3rd, Florian just has to finish within 6 places of him. Let's also not forget the Queen stage though, if either rider wins that then the overall picture will swing wildly in that rider's favor.
Florian Nicolai holds a 60 point lead for the overall over Sam Hill. Can he hold him off in Zermatt


4. The EWS is more inclusive than ever


Northstar heralded another new first for the Enduro World Series in the form of Sean Simonson, the first-ever adaptive rider in the EWS. Sean is a retired fireman from Huntington Beach, CA who broke his neck while riding and was diagnosed as a C6, C7 paraplegic.

Sean was racing in the EWS 80 on his three-wheeled bike along with his riding buddy Mason, who was on hand to ensure Sean was ok if he got caught up on any of Northstar's nadgery rock features. Sean told the EWS, “I don’t want to be the trail blazer but I do want people to know that they can do it too." hopefully now we'll see plenty more athletes of all backgrounds inspired to race in this amazing series. Read more about Sean's story here.



5. Mitch Ropelato is one of the best all-round bike riders on the planet.


Mitch Ropelato once again proved he's one of the best all-round bike riders on the planet as he took 3rd and his first-ever EWS podium in Northstar. The result comes just a week after claiming the King of Crankworx title in Whistler where he also won Speed and Style, Dual Slalom and the Garbanzo Downhill. Add to this his all-round bike handling skills, insane style and famed car park jibs, and it all results in Mitch being the sort of rider we all aspire to be. In the past, Mitch seemed to struggle to find his niche in mountain biking but it turns out just doing everything well and having a good time while doing it works out just fine.

Mitch Ropelato was possibly the most impressive this weekend taking his first EWS podium.



Regions in Article
Northstar California

20 Comments

  • + 37
 Good month: Mitch Ropelato
  • + 11
 Dumpster Fire Racing!
  • + 9
 6: People will piss and moan about having no live feed coverage.
  • + 1
 Yes. I want to watch these riders race live rather than see a results page. The riders and the fans deserve it.
  • + 6
 We already knew that one. People will piss and moan about anything if they think someone is listening.
  • + 9
 @dvp8: What?! How do we "deserve" it? What exactly do we do to "deserve" it? As far as I am aware I do absolutely nothing that merits I be rewarded with free coverage of an event I am not involved in, that is no doubt extremely expensive to provide.

The sense of entitlement is amazing.
  • - 4
flag FarmeR57 (31 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @humoroususername:Wow that's some quality internet outrage there.... pretty sure dvp8 meant that this level and quality of racing "deserves" to have better live coverage. EWS improves every year so better coverage will come. You should perhaps relax and keep your butthurt to yourself, eh?
  • + 3
 Most people leaving comments about no live stream don’t understand what it takes to broadcast, in a semi professional manner, a bike race. Commenters saying they’ll live stream it, but what happens when you’re in a valley with crappy service, if you even ave service, or when your ISP caps your data, after all, you’re on a consumer plan. I think EWS could put together a production to either show off the queen stage or the final stage, if they had sponsors willing to pay for it. Maybe they’ll get wild next season and try it?
  • + 2
 @humoroususername: I never mentioned "free coverage". I think the riders that are pushing the limits in races and working incredibly harder should have their talents shown live. And fans that follow the races and watch all the recaps should be able to watch the sport they love, live. Maybe "deserve" was a bit too strong of a word, it wasn't mean to be entitlement, it's more an expectation of sports in the 21st century.
  • + 1
 @mtbyoda: that was beatiful, that's like reading Oscar Wilde...
  • + 1
 @manglermixer: even a good effort with mixed results is better than no effort and no live video stream. Call it a beta version and everyone is going to be happy to have at least something.

The thing is, I don't think UCI is eager to give any money on it (UCI is in a business of collecting money, not the other way around), and this would have to be shouldered by the local organizers. Which probably have a very tight budget.
  • + 8
 Mitch Ropo .....finding is groove!
  • + 5
 Mitch Ropelato- Amazing rider, incredible person. Super stoke to see his successes!!!
  • + 1
 talked to him in line for the chair lift for 10 minutes. always been a big fan and to see him podium this weekend was probably the best thing happening in that race. was absolutely pumped to see him on that podium
  • + 4
 MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH MITCH
  • + 3
 I honestly wouldn't be opposed to a $5/month fee to watch coverage of events. Seems like a good start.
  • + 7
 If you crowd fund me getting to races I'll run around live streaming everything with a gimbal.
  • + 2
 Sean Simonson bike check, please.
  • + 1
 Seam Simonson - absolute tank! Smashing trails despite the worst consequences having happened. Respect.
  • + 0
 "absolute joy to follow"... but not watch. Would've been an epic to race to watch

Post a Comment



