5 Things We Learned at EWS Northstar

1. This was the closest EWS race ever... again.

For the second time this year we’ve had a race described as ‘the closest ever’. This time Sam Hill was on the losing end of it as Richie Rude beat him to the line by just 0.8 seconds. This was the second winning margin of less than a second this year, with Ed Masters claiming victory in Les Orres in July by 0.94.



But was Northstar really closer? Les Orres was run over a 40-minute span, compared to the 26 minutes in Northstar. This may be splitting hairs but percentage-wise, Ed Masters won in Les Orres by 0.04%, whereas Richie in Northstar won by 0.05%, so while Northstar was closer in terms of raw time, Les Orres was probably closer over the course of the race as a whole. One thing is for certain though, this season has been the closest ever and an absolute joy to follow.



2. Courdurier’s perfect season has been spoiled.

Before Northstar, Isabeau Courdurier had won every race and every Queen Stage of 2019, giving her the perfect score of 3240 points. She came away from Northstar with another race win but Noga Korem became the first woman to take points off Courdurier all year as she claimed victory on the Queen Stage.



If we're comparing apples to apples, Courdurier can, and probably will, still match Cecile Ravanel's season-long winning streak in Zermatt at the end of September but she can now no longer go one better and take every Queen stage too.



3. It's going down to the wire for the men's overall



With Ed Masters out with a broken wrist, all eyes now turn to Florian Nicolai and Sam Hill who are separated by just 60 points with one round remaining. The momentum is currently with Sam Hill, who leaves North America with two-second place finishes, while Flo has treaded water with a 9th and a 13th. However, Zermatt sees a return to European high mountains, where Nicolai outscored Hill earlier in the year, if you combine the points of Val di Fassa and Les Orres.



So what does it mean in terms of numbers? Well, if Sam wins, Florian will have to finish 2nd; if Sam finishes 2nd, Florian will have to finish 5th; if Sam finishes 3rd, Flo will have to finish 8th and then if Sam finishes any lower than 3rd, Florian just has to finish within 6 places of him. Let's also not forget the Queen stage though, if either rider wins that then the overall picture will swing wildly in that rider's favor.



4. The EWS is more inclusive than ever



Northstar heralded another new first for the Enduro World Series in the form of Sean Simonson, the first-ever adaptive rider in the EWS. Sean is a retired fireman from Huntington Beach, CA who broke his neck while riding and was diagnosed as a C6, C7 paraplegic.



Sean was racing in the EWS 80 on his three-wheeled bike along with his riding buddy Mason, who was on hand to ensure Sean was ok if he got caught up on any of Northstar's nadgery rock features. Sean told the EWS, “I don’t want to be the trail blazer but I do want people to know that they can do it too." hopefully now we'll see plenty more athletes of all backgrounds inspired to race in this amazing series. Read more about Sean's story



5. Mitch Ropelato is one of the best all-round bike riders on the planet.



Mitch Ropelato once again proved he's one of the best all-round bike riders on the planet as he took 3rd and his first-ever EWS podium in Northstar. The result comes just a week after claiming the King of Crankworx title in Whistler where he also won Speed and Style, Dual Slalom and the Garbanzo Downhill. Add to this his all-round bike handling skills, insane style and famed car park jibs, and it all results in Mitch being the sort of rider we all aspire to be. In the past, Mitch seemed to struggle to find his niche in mountain biking but it turns out just doing everything well and having a good time while doing it works out just fine.





