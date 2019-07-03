5 Things We Learned at EWS Val di Fassa 2019



No one can argue that Isabeau Courdurier is absolutely dominating the 2019 EWS season and with four back to back wins she is on her way to matching Cecile Ravanel's perfect 2018 season. So far this year Courdurier has won 75% of the stages on offer, she has only finished outside of the top two in a stage twice and she has also taken the fastest time on all the Queen stages and grabbing those valuable extra overall points. For 2019 she has finally had her chance to show she has what it takes to perform at the highest level consistently race to race but is she as dominant as Cecile was last year?



When you look at overall race times, maybe not. Isabeau is currently pulling an average of 1.4% over second place and 3.3% over fifth, for Cecile this was 3.6% and 8.4% respectively at this point in the season. Yes weather and tracks will have played their part but Isabeau's grip over the series isn't quite as tight as Cecile's was and she'll have to keep an eye over her shoulder if she wants that perfect season this year.



