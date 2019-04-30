INDUSTRY INSIDER

5 Things We Learned at Maribor DH World Cup 2019

Apr 30, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Vali Holl once again up to her winning ways in the Junior Women s race.

The first round of the World Cup in Maribor provided some classic racing, here are five things we noticed from the sidelines:

1. Some teams have plenty of work to do for round 2

Despite all the off season shenanigans, it was the riders who stayed put that did best at this race. In fact, only two riders in the top ten and five in the top twenty had made off season team changes. Trek's new team fared the best with Charlie Harrison on the podium and Reece Wilson enjoying his best start to a season ever with a 12th.

Whether it is a case of riders getting used to the bikes or more training being needed, you can guarantee the riders who signed new contracts in the winter will want to make more of an impact in a month's time in Fort William.
AG engaging Apache helicopter mode in the finish area.

2. Mixed wheel sizes made an instant impact

With plenty of rumours during the off season about the potential for frankenwheeled bikes, it was always going to be interesting to see how many teams plumped for it and how they would fare come race day.

Danny Hart had previously taken second place at the iXS cup the week before, so we knew they were quick, but with Loic Bruni and Danny Hart taking the top two spots they clearly work well. That's two EWS races and one World Cup for the mixed wheels now, keep an eye out for a few more riders turning up at Fort William with some frakenbikes of their own.

3. Maribor delivered the goods

After a nine-year hiatus from the World Cup calendar, Maribor proved why it has always been a rider favourite. The top four men came down within a second of each other and just three seconds separated the top ten, making this the tightest race in Maribor's World Cup history. Yes, Kovarik and Peat may have been split by just 0.01 in 2002 but the rest of the podium was spread over 3.4 seconds.

Even qualifying was packed with drama as it took a number of scalps including Phil Atwill, Wyn Masters, Kade Edwards, Angel Suarez and notably Greg Minnaar. Greg Minnaar is one of the most consistent riders that the sport has ever seen but in Maribor, he would fail to qualify for finals for the first time in 20 years.
What a day for Charlie Harrison and the new Trek Factory DH program.

It's interesting to take a look at the iXS the week before as it turned out to be a great primer for the World Cup. The top three men and two of the top three women ended up on the podium in the World Cup, will those who elected to skip it be kicking themselves now? We'll have a similar situation in Fort William with a British Natoinal on May 12, so expect a lot of top riders to turn out for some practice.

4. The women's field looks super strong this year

Yes the top three may have been predictable in the women's race but this was one of the tightest races in years. The top ten were spread over just 12.3 seconds and you have to go back to Lenzerheide 2017 for the last women's race that was so tight, and that's on a much less technical track.

Marine Cabirou was on track to go fastest in qualifying before a crash in the final sector and even in the final there were fastest splits for Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann. There's plenty of pace in the women's field and we certainly won't be surprised when they start challenging for higher spots on the podium.
Fist bumps.

5. Another wave of young guns rising

Not long ago, Danny Hart was seen as the wild young talent on the World Cup scene but yesterday he was the oldest rider on the podium at 27. We saw two new faces next to him in the form of Matt Walker and Charlie Harrison with top 20s for Adam Rojcek, Reece Wilson, Laurie Greenland and Amaury Pierron, who were all born 1996 or later.

This isn't unique to the men's field either. Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann both came up through the Junior women's series and are already podium contenders before the age of 25. In the juniors, Thibault Daprela got the fastest qualifying time of anyone and then got a time that would have put him in the top 30 for elites despite racing on a much wetter track on race day. Finally there's Vali Holl who would have finished eighth in elites, again on a much muddier track.
Matt Walker monster trucking through the rocks to round out the podium in 5th.


26 Comments

  • + 14
 The top 3 bikes in the last race of 2018 were all 27.5, including Loic's and Danny's. Yeah, but they must have won this race because of the new front wheel.
  • + 4
 Actually they ate their "shreddies" for breakfast. High in protein and speed.Automatic w's
  • + 3
 Just too early to make any conclusions based on one race. Especially when the guys at the top are Hart and Bruni, two guys that are capable of winning any race at any time. If it were some guys who came out of no where one mixed wheel bikes while everyone else was on 29ers then it might be mite of a surprise.
  • + 3
 Are you trying to say that fast guys are fast?
  • + 1
 Can some top racer please do real life trolling and race 27,5” front and 29” rear? Please!
  • + 1
 Pretty sure we would have had the same or similar turn out on the podium without the Franken wheels. I'm not against it by any means but if you can give yourself a slight edge on the competition even if it's a mental one doit
  • + 1
 In relation to number 5, it's looking like the old guard is slowing down. Gwinn had a "good" race which in the past normally means an automatic win, but without making any huge mistakes, he still didn't even end up on the podium. Haven't seen that from him ever honestly. Minnaar also didn't qualify for the first time ever, yes it was because a crash, but it's not a good sign.
  • + 3
 Love to see so many young riders!!
  • + 1
 "frakenbikes"...two different wheel sizes isn't new, why y'all still trying to make it a thing?
  • + 1
 Because if it sticks, I betcha 2021 product lines will include it from the factory. Why sell bikes in just sooo outdated 650b and asslicking 29er when you can literally reach into parts bin, mix and match, call it a new thing and sell it in numbers as the latest trend that will for sure make you go faster? Power of marketing, same as I saw guy in my local bikeshop trying to push a sale of a 29er on 160cm tall/short guy using words like "nimble, maneuverable"...
  • + 4
 Marketing is a key some is BS, some is true. However, top two podiums (the winner a massive 29" skeptic) on the mix wheel among a field of super fast guys. In addition, at that level, micro improvements do actually work when your comp is as good as you. The top five was within 1.5 seconds and top ten was almost as tight. Could anyone win on any bike? Sure. That said, if the mix wheel, or even 29, was a hindrance, their results would suffer.
Ride what you want, Rock and Fox and Maxxis have 26", 27.5" and 29" in their current brand new 2019 inventory right now as well as several rim manufactures. Racing teams racing almost anything have always evolved and played with different approaches. Enjoy the super tight racing and near free world class coverage. Absolutely nothing you saw Sunday prevents you from riding and enjoying whatever bikes you have in your shed right now any less. The bitching and whining on this site is starting to sound like a political site. It's comical almost. I will await my downvotes
  • + 0
 @bman33: Now if only frame manufacturers still made 26" and 27.5" frames to go with those forks and wheels.
  • + 1
 @chriskneeland: Numerous 27.5 models out there right now, brand new. I just bought a new 27.5 DH frame and a new 27.5 trail bike last year. 26" is mostly DJ and kids bikes. However, unless you are riding an ancient bike, finding forks, wheels, tires ,bearings, etc. is pretty quick to find parts needed to keep them rolling. In addition...tons of smoking deals on 26" out there. Shit changes.....sometime for better, sometimes no. I have ridden MTB since 1994 (BMX from the early 80's till recently). Bikes are light years better than they ever have been. I ride 27.5 and will be for the foreseeable future so I am not a 29" only guy. Slope style and DJ, 26" is still out there for a reason....
  • + 1
 Probably ought to wait a few races to draw any conclusions on the mixed wheel sizes.
  • + 2
 6. Secret Bar Heights don't always equal a podium
  • + 1
 ??
  • + 1
 I see what you did there
  • - 2
 @franxxy: John Hall, Gwin's mechanic, babbled about how the bar height for Gwin's race bike was a secret. It's moronic.
  • + 3
 Multiple WC wins, one of the fastest DH riders around and one of the most respected mechanics prove your comment 'moronic'
  • + 1
 @bman33: it's obviously all because he found the secret in bar heights
  • + 1
 @bman33: by all means it was not moronic. It was silly. Thus it could have been a joke. I am sure Ben didn’t want an exact number. He is smart. It would be moronic to treat it seriously, no matter the number.
  • + 1
 2. Mixed wheels made an instant impact. U No Say!
  • + 1
 Gwin and Rachel Atherton made off season changes.
  • + 0
 Threre's nothing better than a woman with a Queensland accent.
  • - 1
 Maribor looks like the most challenging DH WC track.
  • + 1
 Val di Sole would like to have a word with you

