5 Things We Learned at Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019



Vali Höll took another World Champs title this weekend and finished with a run that would have placed 6th in the Elite Women. With one race left as a Junior, all eyes are going to be on the Austrian as she heads into the Elite category next year and will definitely be a force to be reckoned with. Next year we'll have her battling it out with a healthy Rachel Atherton, Myriam Nicole, Tahnee Seagrave, Marine Cabirou, Nina Hoffmann, and Tracey Hannah. Wild.



In the Junior Men, Thibaut Daprela was unstoppable at the beginning of the season but then dropped off the pace—but he got fifth at Worlds after losing his derailleur in the 3rd turn. We expect absolute fireworks at Snowshoe from him, and we're excited to see what he can do in Elite—over his career as a Junior Daprela has only ever dropped outside of the top 2 positions five times. Another standout result came from the Canyon Factory Racing rider Kye A'Hern, who secured the rainbow jersey in one his best results and the first win since Fort William and Leogang in 2018. He will be another one to watch in 2020, and with a good result this weekend he will secure a second place in the Junior World Cup overall.



