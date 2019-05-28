5 Things We Learned at the Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

Mathieu Van Der Poel finally claimed the World Cup XC victory that has been on the cards since he first crossed over in 2016. Van Der Poel and Schurter led as a group of two but Van Der Poel put the hammer down on the final half of the last lap to leave Schurter with no answers.



But unfortunately, we won’t see Van Der Poel on a mountain bike for a while. After a full cyclocross season, some road races and now mountain bike races, he’s going to rest up and recover. He’s made no secret his big goal is an Olympic gold medal and he will now aim to peak for Tokyo in 2020 rather than defend his World Cup overall lead. He’ll only be racing select events this year and next year before aiming for Olympic glory. He’s as clinical off the track as he is on it and you’d be brave to bet against him medalling next summer. We should make the most of watching him race now before he leaves the sport for good.

