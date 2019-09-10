5 Things We Learned at the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 10, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Luke Mier-Smith rode this rocky track smooth enough for second.

Here's what we noticed from the sidelines as it all kicked off in West Virginia.

1. We were treated to two of the closest World Cup finales in history.


Both on and off the track, Snowshoe delivered a fitting finale and we saw two new World Cup overall champions crowned by super-tight margins.

In the end, just 30 points separated Marine Cabirou and Tracey Hannah as the Aussie finished fifth to secure the title. This is the closest women’s series since 2005, when Sarbina Jonnier edged out Tracy Moseley by 23 points.

In the men’s, Loic took the title by 40 points but you only have to go back to 2016 to find a closer series, when Gwin took the title by just 26 points over Danny Hart. However, it should be said that he had the title pretty much in the bag at that point, and just needed a top 40 to secure it on race day. 2016 was also a 7 round series, to find an 8 round series this close you have to go back to 2001, when Minnaar beat Vouilloz by only 12 points.
The moment it was all decided. Danny Hart crosses the line and punts Amaury Pierron out of the hot seat meaning Loic Bruni wins the title. You couldn t make it up.


2. Americans prosper on home soil

With the World Cup returning to the USA for the first time since 2016, the home riders were clearly itching to prove themselves in front of a home crowd. In the elite men’s race, 5 of the top 20 riders were from the States with Charlie Harrison leading the charge and delivering a best-ever 3rd place.

In the junior men’s race, there was also a first-time podium for Matthew Sterling, who has been impressing on the Crankworx tour this year, and Anna Newkirk secured second on the day and in the overall in the junior women’s race.
Charlie Harrison was near the sharp end of proceedings every time the stop watch came out this weekend. He delivered when it mattered most too 3rd place being his best result to date.

3. Danny Hart’s persistence paid off

There’s no doubt that Troy Brosnan has earned the title of Mr. Consistent as he picked up his 6th consecutive top 3 overall finish, however, a close second place for that title surely goes to Danny Hart.

Since joining Madison Saracen at the start of last year, the Redcar Rocket has picked up 9 podiums and has only fallen outside of the top 10 twice in World Cup racing. In Snowshoe, it finally came together for Hart to the delight of his fans and Loic Bruni. Hart undoubtedly won the race in the rock garden where he managed to pull out more than 1.5 seconds on Amaury Pierron in an incredible display of technical riding.


4. Next year’s women’s series is going to be wild

After World Champs, we feared that the women returning from injury would run away with it in Snowshoe but that definitely wasn’t the case. Marine Cabirou showed she can go toe-to-toe with them in West Virginia as she powered home to an emphatic victory. Cabirou was especially impressive on the last section where she was the only woman who really nailed the rhythm section and was rewarded with about 2 seconds of an advantage as a result. Let's also not forget Tracey Hannah, whose laser focus saw her clinically ride out the second half of the season, doing just enough to secure the overall title.

As we head into 2020 we’ll hopefully have a fully fit field of women who will all be challenging for race wins. It’s sure to be a thriller.
Tracey Hannah closed out her season with 5th place which was more than enough to take home the series overall.


5. Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl take momentum into 2020 and elites

Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl both ended their junior careers in the manner they started them with commanding wins in Snowshoe. Both picked up more than 10 wins in the two years they were racing as juniors and put in times that will have the elites nervous for their arrival next year. Of course, the step up to elites is never easy but riders like Cabirou, Iles and Walker have all made it look easy in recent years.

Holl and Daprela will both be hot property this off-season and it will be interesting to see if they stay put or are snapped up by new teams in the off-season. Whatever they decide to do, we expect them to be near the top of the timesheets as they kick off their elite career in Maribor in March.
The junior women s field must have let out a sigh of relief today as Vali moves on up to the elites next year. She has absolutely ravaged the junior field the last two years.


37 Comments

  • 77 0
 6. Need more races in the US / North America
  • 14 2
 Bring back Windham
  • 16 0
 Or at least 1 consistently here.
  • 14 1
 Indeed. Wish colorado bike parks would step up and build some proper world cup tracks.
  • 13 1
 @slayerdegnar: I live in Colorado and know several folks in the ski/park industry. Thing is, they don't need any publicity for their parks. The winter more than pays for everything and they are pretty firm on not paying the UCI's fees to hold a race. Plenty of proper mountains where a proper WC track can be built out here. Just not much desire by Vail resorts and the few other corp. resort owners out here. Xgames /Dew Tour is enough for them.
  • 10 0
 But when Danny said Big Bear to Wyn I winced. They aren't allowed to build sh1t there. Keep it in the Dirty South, the Eastern rocks, or the PNW but keep racing in the USA!
  • 9 0
 @bman33: US championships were held at Trestle and it trashed Trestle DH trail. I also doubt most of the top riders would be stoked to ride at altitude, granted it presents a new challenge. We do need more trails for the people though! ...and yeah, Vail and Alterra don't care about bikes, they want to close the trails ASAP to get the snow guns out for "Race to Open", gotta get that white ribbon of death sprayed down so they can start selling lodging and food/bev deals to Ikon and Epic pass holders planning Thanksgiving ski vacations (insane!)
  • 3 0
 I'd love to see one at Windrock. They have the terrain and builders but maybe not the infrastructure (lodging, food, parking, area attractions, etc) for that big of a race.
  • 2 0
 They really do need more in the US. As snow shoe showed us, there's some epic racing to be had in the states.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I think the EWS race drove that home too. People who usually place 20-40 at top destinations around the world known for their grippy soil fared way better when it was dusty, slippery, and rocky.
  • 1 0
 Didn't Angel Fire have one at one point? Would love to see something at Jackson Hole or something.
  • 3 0
 Can't really do out West; like its said before if its in Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, or Montana the top is going to be 10,000 at least, and especially the xc riders don't want to do that kind of elevation.

Also, the UCI is the third most corrupt organization in the world, behind FIFA and the IOC, and just ahead of the CCP. No resorts out here want to deal with that.
  • 2 0
 @jeremy3220: Tons of lodging & entertainment 15 minutes back into Oak Ridge & 30 to Knoxville. It's a stark contrast because the one thing it has is an international connecting airport 30 minutes from the parking lot. But on site, lots and lots of gravel.

The off road industry hosts some MASSIVE events at Windrock & I've seen a half dozen elite NASCAR style fold out tractor trailers parked there for the off road events, so there is tons of room for it to host the crowds of a National event. But yeah, the only place to lay your head is the RV park 5 minutes down the road, so...
  • 1 0
 @santacruz-ing: I recall reading an article the resort lost money for the UCI fees and building a WC quality track and had low attendance. So they decided not to hosting future event. If thought WV was in the middle of no where, New Mexico can triumphant that.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: you forgot FIS too
  • 38 0
 7. you shouldn't shorten the finish area the night before the race.
  • 1 0
 It was crowed for sure. Not a lot of room to work with. Next time I think they push the finish line up the hill a little.
  • 2 0
 @BigballmcCall: I was there and from everything I heard, it was done by the media to either fit the screen or their equipment in some way or another. Last minute move race day...
  • 1 0
 I think it was a ProGRT race when I watched a junior racer fly through the finish area and end up in the ravine down there. Not sure if his brakes failed or what, but even without the fence they put in for the world cup, it's a tight finish area at Snowshoe.
  • 1 0
 Having snapped a pedal off the original step down booter they made there years ago, it can be a tough place to taxi into. But, I didn't even have 4 piston brakes back then.

Maybe we can add a Nitro Circuis airbag to the wish list just so the finish line celebrations can get rowdy!!! Big Grin
  • 16 0
 Snowshoe was a proper track.
  • 14 0
 I learned that at 58 years of age - I really haven't grown up all that much. This racing stuff is exciting!
  • 1 0
 the eternal allure of one-upmanship is a lifetime pursuit. it never gets old. i think its in our dna.
  • 10 0
 I learned it takes about an hour to walk straight back up the ski run from the finish area since the lift line was insane. I would do it all over again....such a rad weekend as was happy to be there in person. Oh, the 'radio silence' in that area of West Va. is not joke.
  • 1 0
 FYI, if you had a HAM radio there, you'd have had endless entertainment. Repeater towers everywhere. Oh, and can't believe I wasn't invited to the wedding.
  • 9 0
 The end of Danny's race run video is insane. I'm so glad he waited so long to turn off his camera. What a unique insight.
  • 16 1
 Made me sad whe he finishes, wins, turns to cheer for the cameras, and all the cameras are mobbing Loic.
  • 2 0
 @jmc361: Agreed!
  • 2 1
 @spaceofades: He just won a WC. I doubt he cares if a few cameras are not pointed at him...
  • 6 0
 @spaceofades: yes that was bs on the live feed, it was just solid loic for 2 minutes after Hart puts down one of the most unbelievable runs we've seen.


Same thing with the women's - didn't see Marine at all.


I get the overall is a big deal but at least give us a bit of the actual race winner...
  • 1 0
 @spaceofades: dude seriously! I get it, Bruni was excited for the overall but I wanted to see Danny after that insane run. At least they interviewed him but seems like all the focus was on the French riders lol.
  • 5 0
 8.Minaar and Pierron need to get a room, looking at that first photo...
  • 1 0
 Frenchie kissy
  • 1 0
 Not sure I agree with the comment on the women's field next season, Tahnee isn't anywhere near 100% yet and still has a lot of rehab to do. She won the first two splits where she was attacking by a second and then took it easy down the rest of the track. That said, Cabirou had a fantastic season and I hope that momentum continues to next year. More contenders for the win is always good
  • 1 0
 What a great vid - the run almost as thrilling as the moments in the finish area
  • 1 0
 We learned what we already knew! that Downhill is the most wonderfull sport in the World!

Post a Comment



