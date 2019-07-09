5 Things We Learned at the Vallnord DH World Cup 2019

Jul 9, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Jacob Dickson stuffing it into the loose berm exiting the woods. A strong ride from the Irishman took him to 13th.

This season just keeps getting better and better. Here are five things we noticed from the sidelines as we passed the halfway point in the downhill season:

The top section of the track was crucial for the win

It's easy to look at Vallnord and assume the race will be won in the technical, steep chutes that make up the bottom half of the track but the opposite seemed to be true in racing on Saturday. Both the men and women's elite races were won in the top 90 seconds of the track as Rachel and Loic put 3 seconds into the rest of the field in the bike park. It was a lead they would both able to manage to the wins at the bottom (although Rachel did win the bottom split in her run too).
Rachel Atherton took a full three seconds off her qualifying time and along with that the victory here in Andorra.

Were other riders keeping energy in reserve for the bottom or did they just not realise the amount of time to be gained on the flatter top section? Whatever the answer, the current World Champions took full advantage and added another notch to their win tallies.

Thibault Daprela will be one to watch when he graduates to elites next year.

Thibault Daprela may not have won the junior round in Vallnord but he certainly showed he has the pace to be a real contender from the get-go when he graduates to elites next year. Daprela won junior qualifying by 13 seconds, with a time fast enough for seventh in elites, then in finals was leading by nine seconds at split 2, which was only beaten by Bruni and Vergier by the end of the day. A high-speed crash robbed us of the chance to see how fast he could really go but there's no doubt we'll see plenty more dominant performances from him before the year is through.
Thibaut Daprela doesn t miss - a monstrous 12 second margin this afternoon and a top 10 equivalent in elite.



Loic Bruni's overall challenge is starting to look very strong

There has never been any doubt around Loic Bruni's pace but it has been four years since he put together a full season of results that let him challenge for the overall. In 2015, he finished second after picking up four podiums but he still finished more than 250 points behind a dominant Aaron Gwin. This is the first time Bruni has ever won more than one World Cup in a single season and now has a lead of 65 points with three wins in his pocket and momentum on his side going into a home race in Les Gets next weekend. The race is for the overall is far from over though as Troy Brosnan and Amaury Pierron are within 150 points and ready to jump on any mistake.
The moment Loic Bruni realised he d taken his third win of the season.


The rise of the privateers continues

The privateers have been showing up a lot of Factory riders this year and that has only continued at Vallnord. Nina Hoffmann qualified fastest and went on to deliver one of the most memorable race runs in history, Johannes Von Klebelsberg backed up his performance in Leogang with his first-ever top ten and David Tummer, while not technically a privateer, was still pitting out of a van and ended up just off the podium. In the junior ranks, Matteo Iniguez, racing in a French National jersey, took his first-ever World Cup win too. The privateers are fired up and ready to take some more scalps through the rest of the year.
Johannes Von Klebelsberg rocking the denim to a 14th place finish.


Andorra still provides one of the toughest challenges in downhill.

We've been coming to Andorra for more than a decade but it still challenges riders with relentless steeps and burly tech. This year, the deep dust lying on the track and hanging in the air made this race similar to a wet race with precision and control more crucial than ever. The track is set to change next year with a new bottom section leading to a different part of La Massana for a new finish arena. Hopefully, it doesn't detract from the amazing character of this one of a kind track.
Bruce Klein failing to launch in an explosion of moondust.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Loic Bruni Rachel Atherton Thibaut Daprela Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
100887 views
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
95586 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
63999 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
63798 views
Final Results: EWS Les Orres 2019
57407 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
53770 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
48686 views
Review: Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 30
38358 views

8 Comments

  • + 3
 #7 The audio dropping out for Brunis run was a blessing. It was a bit cringe hearing Claudio tell us that the top of the track wasn't that important when there was a clear pattern developing, then wondering about sector 3 and why some riders were mega fast in there when the dust levels you could clearly see were totally different for riders and probably most hilariously him being totally puzzled that Kerr had lost three seconds or so and blaming it on the gap when there's large chunks of track at that point not televised.
Him and rob have done a stellar job over the years but I feel like they could do with some fresh blood in the commentary box. Imagine Cathro & Jackson with special guest peaty. Maybe with all the fresh faces and better coverage its showing the commentators to be a bit out of touch with the pinnacle elite racers mindset, ability & limits now.

Easy for me to say this sat at home I know and in truth the coverage has only got better over time so I'm stoked on this and its still free!!
  • + 3
 Each year we hear "this u21 rider will crush the competition when he'll go in Elite next year" : Greenland, Iles, Walker, Maes.. Turns out they always need a year or two to adjust.
  • + 1
 Exactly. There is much more pressure on their shoulders in Elites + there is so many contenders every race!
Not doubt that in the end they deliver huge performances, but they need a bit more maturity to do so.
  • + 2
 What about "photographers should not be sitting in the outside of a corner without berms"? I can't believe Veronika Widman didn't get a re-run. Yes, she crashed but her bike got tangled with the strap of a camera. That is not okay.
  • + 7
 If a rider goes off the track that's on them. You don't get a rerun for going out of bounds and getting stuck on something off of the race course. At least photographers are soft. She could have hit a tree or rock instead. I would bet that Veronika is a great sportswoman who takes credit and blame for her own performance, whether good or bad. Best wishes for a clean run next time. The conditions were quite treacherous!
  • + 3
 The photographer was outisde the tape @Brklss... Also if you want to bring in that rule you can say goodbye to a big percentage of the best shots you see from the races. Restrictions on photographers are already getting silly with the 'no tape touching' rule introduced this year.
  • + 5
 #6 Minnaar remains the GOAT.
  • + 3
 2 more podiums an Rachel overtakes him

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036919
Mobile Version of Website