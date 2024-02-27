5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

1. The big features get the limelight, but the technical sections are what make or break a race run.
It's often hard to show in photos and videos how steep and technical a race track is, but it's comparably easy to make a gap jump or the container drop look massive when you've got a rider for scale. While Red Bull Hardline Tasmania highlights included the Midline Gap, Log Jam, Cliff, Whoops, Road Gap, Crooked Cannon, and Greek Gap, the sections that took riders out were nameless sections of the 2.3km track with 575m of elevation loss.
Neither of Louise Ferguson's two crashes were on one of the drops or massive jumps that Red Bull Hardline is known for and Thomas Genon and Dan Booker both crashed on the same slippery technical section within 15 seconds of the start gate. It was a section of track that the riders still at the top waiting for their start time could practically see from the start gate, and definitely could hear.
Most notably, 2022 winner Jackson Goldstone also hit the ground and most likely tore his MCL
on what looked like a relatively benign section of track
near the top after commentating a play by play course preview
earlier in the week that made the insane track look like a ride through the park.2. The women are just getting started.
When Gracey Hemstreet crossed under the Red Bull Hardline finish line arch she made history as the first woman to ever finish a top to bottom Red Bull Hardline race run. It was a momentous occasion, not just because Hemstreet managed to link together all the features from the course, but also because it has been three years in the making. Minutes later, Louise Ferguson crossed the line as well after a gutsy ride, sending all the features and the final 70 footer despite two crashes.
Jess Blewitt was the first woman to ride at Red Bull Hardline in Wales in 2022
before a group of six women took on the Wales course in 2023. That event ended up being cancelled
due to high winds, but for 2024, the women had earned spots on the rider list
for the first time.
Tahnee Seagrave, Louise-Anna Ferguson, Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergemann, Gracey Hemstreet and Harriet Burbidge-Smith ticked off feature after feature on the Tasmania course and if there hadn't been high winds and rain on the final practice day, more of them would have undoubtedly hit the final jump. It sounds like it was the only feature that the rest of the women needed to tick off to complete a top to bottom run. Without a dedicated women's category and prize money, there wasn't the pressure of winning and it seemed that the women worked together and encouraged one another to piece together the course throughout the week. 3. The prize money is better than at a World Cup DH.
While some of the top World Cup downhill riders were in attendance, many more were either not invited, or turned down their invitations like Loïc Bruni and Vali Höll. Bruni got quite a lot of heat in the Pinkbike comments for first appearing on the start list, but then deciding not to compete. He's no stranger to Red Bull Hardline however, placing third at the inaugural event in Wales in 2014
. We haven't seen his name on a Red Bull Hardline start list since.
The tracks might be gnarlier, but the field of riders isn't as deep and so the risk of Red Bull Hardline is obviously worth the reward and recognition for many riders. I can't find any information on exactly how much Ronan Dunne took home for winning Red Bull Hardline this year, but Wyn Masters suggests that it is a hefty sum compared to what a World Cup DH win gets you when he interviewed him for WynTV
.
The only stat on prize money that I could find was that Craig Evans received £7000 ($8,879 USD) prize money for winning Red Bull Hardline Wales in 2017
. That's more than double what you'd take home for winning a World Cup DH round at €3,750 ($4,066 USD) for the winner. Even a World Championships win won't match that at €5000 ($5,422 USD) prize money. Only if you win the UCI DH World Cup overall will you earn more, with €10000 ($10,845 USD) on the line for the overall winner.
Of course, many sponsors will also give riders bonuses for their World Cup podiums and so it's an individual choice for each rider. As with any start line, it's never certain that you'll make it through practice and race day without a few crashes and we hope to see Jackson Goldstone back on the bike in time for Fort William on May 3rd in Fort William. 4. Bernard Kerr is still the man to beat at Red Bull Hardline.
Bernard Kerr's track record is like none other in the past decade of Red Bull Hardline with a second place in 2015, win in 2016, second place in 2017, second in 2018, win in 2019, win in 2021 and a second place in 2024. He didn't attend in 2014, there was no event in 2020, and in 2023 the event was cancelled. The only year he raced and didn't finish on the podium was in 2022.
That means that out of eight Red Bull Hardline events he's taken part in, he's podiumed in seven. He's the only person to win the event more than once with a trifecta of wins in 2016, 2019 and 2021. Danny Hart won in 2014, Ruaridh Cunningham in 2015, Craig Evans in 2017, Gee Atherton in 2018, and Jackson Goldstone 2022.
Kerr said on WynTV that he was distracted during his run on Saturday and was gutted not to take the win, but we look forward to seeing what he can do in Wales this time around. 5. Red Bull pulled off a delayed broadcast.
The trio of Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson and Tahnee Seagrave did a great job of covering the event, but an interesting fact was that the event wasn't live. There aren't many places you'd be able to pull off an event and embargo race results until the end of a time-delayed broadcast
, but Red Bull was able to do just that by hosting Hardline Tasmania in a remote part of the world.
I often end up watching race replays for World Cups since they're usually sometime in the wee hours of the morning in my time zone and I ended up doing the same thing with the Red Bull Hardline broadcast, but it's almost laughable to imagine that working for an event like Red Bull Rampage or a World Cup DH, where fans lining the track would be able to share the results with their audiences live on social media.Other fun facts:
- The course took approximately 7,500 hours to build.
- The geology on the course changes three times, which resulted in totally different rock and soil types for riders to contend with.
- Reed Boggs said he struggled with how long the course was compared to a 30 second Rampage run and he couldn't remember all the features. On the live broadcast, you can hear him say "darn, forgot about that one" when he got hung up on a rock.
- Likewise, Matt Jones said that he normally competes for 30 seconds and mostly rides dirt jumps and air bags. This was his first downhill race as an adult.
- While many riders were kicking off the season on new teams with fresh frames and different components, Dennis Luffman jumped straight on a fresh Atherton bike for Hardline
. He had had his bike for two seasons and it had two World Cup seasons and two Hardlines under it so Dan Atherton decided it shouldn't contend with another Red Bull Hardline course and loaned him a bike. He finished 18th.
On another note, RIP Jayo Archer.