5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Lots of frustration with this bobble towards the end of my first run that didn’t allow me to hit the last feature and get a clean one top to bottom. I wanted a second run really, really badly. I ran back up to the top ready to get redemption and when I got up there I was told there was a 30-45 minute TV break. We knew the wind was coming and I knew our window of good weather was shrinking with every minute that went by. I was pissed to be stalled out like that when I was ready to ride. I felt like it was more about the TV show and less about the riders and their riding.



I’m sure it’s great for the viewers to see all the behind the scenes stuff and augmented reality line previews before we drop in…but while the viewers are at home watching all that filler, we’re sitting at the top anxious to drop in while watching the winds pick up. Once TV was ready for us to drop for our second runs the wind had arrived, and none of us had a chance to get a second run.



I’m sorry to all the viewers that were tuned in to watch us ride. I was in the exact position I didn’t want to be in sitting at the top with everyone watching, trying to decide whether or not it was worth dropping in to battle the winds for a chance to get my run. I was up there with some of my best friends and they all told me they didn’t wanna see me drop in the wind. I knew they were right but it was a tough pill to swallow.



As viewers…would you rather watch a shortened less elaborate production, or would you rather watch us ride to our full potential in the safest conditions possible??? I’m probably going to get an earful for being so transparent about this, but it’s how I feel…and I feel strongly about it.



Massive respect to all the riders that stomped their first runs and put on such a good show. In the end it’s my fault for making a mistake in my first run, but I as well as others would have loved to have had a second chance.