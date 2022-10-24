5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 24, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
William Robert carving his way out of the shoot.

1. Rigid TV structure & wind still don't work well together

It was business as usual at Rampage with wind once again playing a major role in disrupting the competition. Despite shifting the event to a slightly earlier time it was not enough to allow riders to take a second run. You can't blame the organizers for the weather as that is out of their control, and even the backup weather day had a worse forecast for wind than Friday.

After the conclusion of the event, riders said that the gaps between runs were bigger than ever before. Tyler McCaul has vented his frustration on social media saying: "I wanted a second run really, really badly. I ran back up to the top ready to get redemption and when I got up there I was told there was a 30-45 minute TV break. We knew the wind was coming and I knew our window of good weather was shrinking with every minute that went by. I was pissed to be stalled out like that when I was ready to ride. I felt like it was more about the TV show and less about the riders and their riding."

T-Mac never got his second chance to pull his run together at his 10th Rampage faulering before the Gee Atherton transfer.
It seemed that this year's big show had a far more rigid structure that appeared to be leaning more towards ESPN than the normal coverage we get from Red Bull. The strict structure of showing a computer graphic of each rider's run alongside a short video piece extended the gaps between riders, causing it to take over two hours from the start of the broadcast to Brandon Semenuk starting the last of the first runs. Most gaps stuck to around eight minutes between riders, but some extended as far as 10 minutes, all precious time when it was known the wind was coming and would end any chance of riding. Keeping a 30-40 minute break between the first and second runs seemed like an even worse decision; given that not every rider wanted a second run you may have been able to finish the event before the wind. Something definitely needs to change to make the format more adaptable for changing weather conditions.

Here is Tyler McCaul's full statement from social media:

bigquotesLots of frustration with this bobble towards the end of my first run that didn’t allow me to hit the last feature and get a clean one top to bottom. I wanted a second run really, really badly. I ran back up to the top ready to get redemption and when I got up there I was told there was a 30-45 minute TV break. We knew the wind was coming and I knew our window of good weather was shrinking with every minute that went by. I was pissed to be stalled out like that when I was ready to ride. I felt like it was more about the TV show and less about the riders and their riding.

I’m sure it’s great for the viewers to see all the behind the scenes stuff and augmented reality line previews before we drop in…but while the viewers are at home watching all that filler, we’re sitting at the top anxious to drop in while watching the winds pick up. Once TV was ready for us to drop for our second runs the wind had arrived, and none of us had a chance to get a second run.

I’m sorry to all the viewers that were tuned in to watch us ride. I was in the exact position I didn’t want to be in sitting at the top with everyone watching, trying to decide whether or not it was worth dropping in to battle the winds for a chance to get my run. I was up there with some of my best friends and they all told me they didn’t wanna see me drop in the wind. I knew they were right but it was a tough pill to swallow.

As viewers…would you rather watch a shortened less elaborate production, or would you rather watch us ride to our full potential in the safest conditions possible??? I’m probably going to get an earful for being so transparent about this, but it’s how I feel…and I feel strongly about it.

Massive respect to all the riders that stomped their first runs and put on such a good show. In the end it’s my fault for making a mistake in my first run, but I as well as others would have loved to have had a second chance.



2. Canadians & single crowns continue to rule Rampage

Brandon Semenuk brought back the return of the single crown bike to Rampage in 2021 and just a year later we see another win, this time from Brett Rheeder, against the still popular choice of dual crown bikes. Not only did we see back-to-back single crown wins but Canadian riders have now won the last seven Rampages - you have to go back to Andreu Lacondeguy's win in 2014 to see a different country for a winning rider. Rheeder hasn't placed outside the top two at the last three Rampages that he has entered (Brett missed the event in 2021). Looking at the bigger picture, Canadian riders have dominated the event since the first year with a massive 11 Rampage wins. USA riders have secured three while France and Spain tie for one win each.

And then there were 3. Single crowns are here again and winning Redbull Rampage back to back.

2001 Wade Simmons CANADA
2002 Tyler Klassen CANADA
2003 Cédric Gracia
2004 Kyle Strait
2008 Brandon Semenuk CANADA
2010 Cameron Zink
2012 Kurt Sorge CANADA
2013 Kyle Strait
2014 Andreu Lacondeguy
2015 Kurt Sorge CANADA
2016 Brandon Semenuk CANADA
2017 Kurt Sorge CANADA
2018 Brett Rheeder CANADA
2019 Brandon Semenuk CANADA
2021 Brandon Semenuk CANADA
2022 Brett Rheeder CANADA


3. The first grind at Rampage

Despite the wind issues in finals we did get to see plenty of creative lines including a sneaky grind from Dylan Stark. Offering something different from the other riders, Dylan Stark brought in influence from outside of mountain biking for his run with a wild grind to drop near the end of his run. To keep this trick a secret until finals and to make sure no one would stop him, Dylan's dig team dug a hole next to the takeoff and buried the rail the night before finals. The dig team then had to quickly dig it and get everything set as Dylan was making his way down his line. Now it has been done once we will be interested to see if Dylan or anyone else pulls something unique out at the last minute in the future.

Dylan Stark tabling over his unique quarter pipe feature at the very bottom of the mountain.



4. Judging Needs Reworking

Ignoring the wind and the production structure one thing that continues to not work for Rampage is the live judging. Putting aside everyone's own opinions about what a winning Rampage run should be, it's clearer with each year that both fans and competitors are getting more frustrated at the current method of scoring runs.

It's hard to see one obvious solution, and even slopestyle competitions often have similar issues, but maybe we need to hold the judges' scores until they have seen every run then they can better order them after seeing what everyone has to offer? Then they can adjust based on what riders can add for the second runs and score after each rider as they do now. If they don't want to completely shake things up, then I think just a short comment from judges could help provide a reason why one run scores higher or lower than another. There is already a camera in the judge's, booth so why not add a mic in there for a quick response about each score?

Good luck getting that through airport security.


5. Szymon Godziek's run was the clear fan favourite

As we found in our poll, everyone had strong opinions on who they thought should have placed higher. But one person who seemed to top out the voting was Szymon Godziek who secured nearly 900 more votes than Brett Rheeder on who deserved to win the event. Szymon was also sitting in second place for his actual result of 2nd and stormed to the top of the best trick polling with 1906 votes. Luckily we don't have to imagine how big a second run could have been for Szymon as he put everything on the line in his first run and seemed pretty happy at the bottom of the hill with some of the huge moves he was able to fit in on the way down the line.

70 feet tip to tip. Szymon Godziek tipping the hat to McGazza for second place.



33 Comments

  • 15 0
 I watched via ESPN+ and it was a big step backward for this event. I was shocked at the amount of commercial breaks during an event already packed with advertising that I paid to watch. They managed to ruin one of the best events on the MTB calendar. Ill be watching a free replay next year
  • 2 0
 I sure hope the free RB replay is available next year here in the states like it was this year.
  • 8 0
 Judged events like this naturally favor the last few athletes in the start order. It's built into the scoring structure. Having two runs is supposed to alleviate that issue by giving judges a chance to more finely calibrate scores, but as literally everyone who's ever been to Rampage knows, wind usually picks up before second runs. Some day, we'll learn. Maybe. We hope.
  • 1 0
 The issue is they copied and pasted what bmx does in terms of judging. I remember during the dew tour several times, Scotty Cramner would ride before Daniel Dares and even though Scotty had more amplitude / more rotations, the judges heavily favored Daniel. Same thing happens in slopestyle I would say. Well unless Nicolai washes out, then it’s clear who wins.

I say rampage truly became an issue when Brendog was attending. It’s clear as day, they don’t care about line choice / style / Gnar in comparison to how many tricks you pull.

I really think they need to retire those old heads from judging. I feel like the only valid judges are riders who’ve been through multiple eras of rampage. The old guard sees a trick and it’s like they behave like, “oh piece of candy…”

Another idea is the just get rid of the judges. Anyone who bought a ticket will be allowed to vote.
  • 11 1
 Coverage started at 930 first runs concluded around 1, for 12 riders. So much bullshit in between runs. Could have fit the two runs for everybody in that time frame.
  • 7 1
 I'm not sure what T-Mac is bitching about. They're clearly sticking to the spirit of event with 10 minute rider introductions and 45 minute production holds. Would it still be Rampage without the interference of corporate execs?
  • 1 0
 Looks like we found the guy who can’t bake a perfect crumpet
  • 6 0
 let Rampage die on the ESPN corporate vine....new event needs to start that gets back to the roots. As an avid Rampage watcher, it was just painful to watch this year. Really was. Camera angles were terrible but I also don't need a long drawn out backstory on each rider before their run....do that BEFORE the broadcast.
  • 6 0
 The whole broadcast is over 4 hours long. It's kinda ridiculous that it takes that long to get 16 riders down the hill for one run each. Even if you cut out all the futzing around after Semenuk's run, it's still like two and half hours. Put all the stupid fly around graphics and athlete bios in the pre-show. Or use that stuff as filler if there's a wind hold or an injury. But don't bog down the event and hold up the riders with all that bullshit.
  • 1 0
 4 hours and they only did 1 run...lol
  • 7 1
 What if, and hear me out on this, RB Rampage has outlived its useful lifespan in the same way The Great British Bake Off has? Every season just a mild rehash of the same content, no real surprises. Or, am I alone in this opinion?
  • 9 0
 My Pizza here yet?
  • 1 0
 what we really want to know is how the pizza scored...
  • 6 0
 should just hire the joyride judges...
  • 2 0
 I think the frustration over scores and the fact Godziek was such a fan favourite reflects a divergence between how the event is judged and what the fans feel the “spirit” of Rampage is. To me, (and most PB commenters) it seems like the spirit of Rampage is about amplitude. Huge step downs and drops are what people think of when they think of Rampage, so I think fans get frustrated when someone puts down a run that embodies that “amplitude first” approach, like Godziek, and then gets out scored by someone that puts down an incredibly technical and difficult run, but one that is more slopestyle influenced. I don’t know the breakdown of the scoring categories, but perhaps weighting amplitude more heavily would move the scoring in the direction fans would like to see?
  • 5 0
 Rheeder's top drop was more technical than anything Godziek did, Rheeder's tricks were harder than Godziek's, and Rheeder's step up onto the ridge (that he tailwhipped) wasn't *that* much smaller than the canyon gap.

Don't get me wrong, Godziek's run was completely insane. But he wasn't robbed.
  • 3 0
 @toast2266: I second you on that... The one foot can backflip, to landing on a rigde to 50+ foot tailwhip was a huge moove. And the top of his line was mean. As Godziek was awesome, I believe Rheeder bested him.
  • 2 0
 I'd like to see categories with the judging:

Style (how it looks and feels and flows)
Execution / quality (how well things were landed clean, on line, etc)
Innovation (new, innovative...like the grind)
Go big (big sends)

Weight those however you'd like but I'd love to see Style right up there with the other ones....it's highly qualitative and hard to judge, but it's important and I think it's overlooked at times!
  • 2 0
 ESPN buys rights to showcase UFC... Ruins it. ESPN buys right to showcase NHL... Ruins it. ESPN buys right to showcase Red Bull Rampage... Ruins it. Seriously, somebody stop these cartoon level villains. They kill everything they touch. They're gonna find a way to incorporate digital ads on the lips and landings of mountain bike events any day now...
  • 2 0
 The best way to pre-empt scoring debates would be for Rampage judges to publish the "grading scale" they purportedly have in place *prior to the event* for both fans and athletes: e.g. "50pts for basic top to bottom run, no tricks," "+5pts for tailwhip on large feature," of "+3pts for backflip on large feature." There would still be debate over relative value of one trick over another, but if the simple math becomes transparent, then both fans and athletes can add up the points for the 8 tricks in Godziek's run, and accept that according to rules, his run was worth more or less than the competition.
  • 2 0
 So basically turn Rampage into Olympic figure skating? f*ck that.

Maybe we should get 5 guys who have long and well respected careers in freeriding who know exactly what's hard to ride. And then lets get those 5 guys to walk around the site and see for themselves the drops and jumps that are getting hit, so they have a good perspective on the lines. And then let's leave it to those 5 guys to make the call on which run is the best, since those guys know better than pretty much anyone else which of the runs is the most difficult and should score the highest.
  • 2 0
 Watching the judges all talk about the run and scores before they actually even scored it was a glimpse into exactly what is wrong. I have never seen that before in any judged event.
  • 1 0
 Man it's like the Monday Blues now that Rampage is over. Are there any more mtb events this year? Once a year event and the wind cancels the second half. Still an awesome Rampage, been going back and watching some of the former events like 2013 and 2019.
  • 3 0
 Just this year they learned that weather holds and TV don't work? Who'd a thunk it...
  • 1 0
 TV filler content should be held for actual wind and/or other course holds. Let the riders ride!
The show is way too long as it is anyway. Long format is not how most people digest content, as we know from social media.
  • 1 0
 another thing: camera angle sucked. We missed multiple sections on multiple runs. Half of Dylan's run was masked. It's not like they didnt knew where he was goring, there's a 3D map of his run. and no drone footage?
  • 2 1
 4.2. Technical lines at the top were not rewarded with the scoring (Lacondeguy, Sorge, Zink, Storch) unless their was a trick involved (Semenuk).
  • 3 0
 6. DISNEY AND ESPN+ HAVE NO BUSINESS STREAMING MTB
  • 1 0
 This should be #1.
  • 1 0
 @stevemokan: x2
  • 1 0
 What we want is a freeride event. 1 day dig only. Maybe engage the audience with vote in judging.
  • 1 0
 ESPN ruins shit like this. So does Selema Masakela. Shoutout to Marky and the hidden rail lol
  • 1 0
 Maybe rampage should be a two day event with one run per day, this would allow us to get two scoring runs.





