5 Things We Learned From the 2022 Albstadt World Cup

May 10, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
1. Hardtails are a Dying Breed in World Cup XC

Strong race for Kata Blanka Vas rolling into sixth.

Albstadt has always been home turf for the XC hardtail. Up until this year, only Annika Langvad and Loana Lecomte had won this race using full suspension bikes with all the other winners on hardtails. This year, there has been a total reversal as both winners were on full suspension bikes and of the ten Elite podium finishers only two raced without rear suspension - Mona Mitterwallner and David Vallero Serrano.

So, what's changed? Well firstly, full suspension platforms have come on a long way and technologies such as flex stay pivots have made them more efficient and lighter than ever before, which narrows the advantage hardtails might have had. Secondly, it seems Albstadt wasn't as easy this year as it has been in past years. A limestone covering made it even slippier than normal meaning the added traction of a full suspension proved more of an advantage than the lightness of a hardtail.


2. Road Training Pays Off for Pidcock and Gaze

Tom Pidcock takes the win here in Albstadt with ease.

Albstadt saw the successful return of a number of riders that had spent some time away from nobbly tires in the road cycling world. Sam Gaze's last race was the Kurne-Brussels-Kurne classic race and he also raced at Etoile de Bessèges earlier in the year for the Alpecin Fenix team. His road season was cut short by needing to have knee surgery, but he made the best return possible as he won the XCC race on Friday, picking up where Mathieu Van Der Poel left off for the Belgian team.

Tom Pidcock had been having (by his very high standards) a relatively quiet road season that still included a podium at Dwars door Vlaanderen and a fifth at De Brabantse Pijl, but he came into the World Cup in fine form and needed just one big attack on lap 3 of the XCO to go clear for the win. Keep an eye on the site over the next few days as we're going to dig into some power data to see how the fitness of World Cup XC riders compares to that of the best in the road world.


3. Rebecca McConnell Finds Her Missing Ingredient

Fancy a shoey after 1.5 hours of XC racing

After her victory last round in Petropolis, we called Rebecca McConnell 'a Quiet Achiever' well, she can't be ignored any longer. McConnell completed the perfect weekend by topping the results sheet in both the short track race on Friday evening and the Olympic race on Sunday, becoming only the fifth woman to ever do so.

The Aussie rider changed her coach over the off season and her new regime seems to have given her the extra edge over her competitors that turned her from a podium regular to the rider to beat. With the races now coming thick and fast, including Nove Mesto in 6 days' time, her competitors will have to find some extra pace quickly to contend with her new found form.


4. The Next Generation are Making Themselves Known

Well ahead of the rest Martin Vidaurre Kossmann charges towards the finish.

On Saturday, we saw another pair of back-to-back victories as Line Burquier and Martin Viadurre backed up their incredible performances in Brazil with another pair of solo victories. Just like Lecomte, Pidcock and Mitterwallner before them, they look to be the picks of the current U23 field.

Viadurre is Chile and South America’s first-ever mountain bike XCO world champion following his U23 success last year and Burquier is winning U23 races despite only turning 19 on Saturday. It's likely we'll see them challenging in the elite ranks next year.


5. Like it or Not, Headset Cable Routing is Incoming

Mathias Flueckiger looking for every and any millimeter of front end drop.

One big tech trend we noticed this weekend was the continuing rise of headset cable routing. It's an idea that comes from the road world where flapping cables are an aero disaster. It's no surprise that World Cup XC riders are looking for the same marginal gains as their skinny tired siblings and recently we've seen the feature on the prototype Canyon Lux and bikes from Bixs and Thomus in our Tech Randoms.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Things We Learned Albstadt World Cup Xc 2022 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
80892 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
53933 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
47845 views
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
41583 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
39024 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
37733 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
37174 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
33396 views

17 Comments

  • 21 2
 What if, here me out, we stopped headset routing before it “became a thing”?
  • 4 1
 Can one of the 11 Outside websites do some investigation as to why product managers/designers/engineers are doing this to mtbs? I’m genuinely curious to what is the driving force because it seems the consensus amongst actual riders is “no”
  • 9 0
 Headset cable routing for aero gains...then stick a cycle computer with all the aerodynamic efficiency of a brick on top of the stem at the very front of the aero path.
  • 4 0
 Internal Headset cable/hose routing may be of a use for someone competing on a World Cup level. These folks are riding for big bucks and prestige on a global stage. What is ridiculous is that these 'enhancements' will be sold to regular Joe Schmoe customers who will be out trail riding, moto-sloshing, crashing and bashing like 99.999% of us do, and they will be burdened with the expense of having to pay shop mechanics cubic dollars when it is time to replace a headset bearing, have a fork serviced, etc... And these mechanics are pissed that they have to deal with all of this to replace a $10 headset bearing that would normally be $20-$30 in labor. Still not as pissed as the customer who has to pay for a couple of hours labor at $75/per plus some parts that would normally not be required. SMH...
  • 3 0
 Welcome back James Smurthwaite, excellent summary.

"A limestone covering made it even slippier than normal meaning the added traction of a full suspension proved more of an advantage than the lightness of a hardtail." That was a welcome addition.

Mona on her hardtail was visibly uncomfortable at times descending, Loana riding her wheel.

Next year it will be all fullies.
  • 8 0
 To ride this track properly you really had to be a limestone cowboy.
  • 1 0
 Is limestone actually new? I thought it was always a factor at this track. The fact that the weather was generally dry would mean it was less slick than normal, right?
  • 1 0
 @pmhobson: Rob said there was a new limestone covering over the old.
Dry versus dry, more slick.
  • 2 0
 @Willikers: cool. thanks for info
  • 3 0
 Plz no, it took us two decades to divorce mountain bike geometry from UCI mandated road bike geo.
  • 1 0
 As if cable routing through the headset is such a new thing. That Thömus bike has integrated cables for almost 3 years now (just a wild guess) and the Spark isn't a newly released bike either.
  • 1 0
 I remember when internal routing was coming into the scene, and everyone was freaking out because it was going to be so hard to do maintenance on.
  • 5 4
 They aren't going fast enough to make that much of a difference. If so their bikes would look ridiculous
  • 7 0
 Average speed 21km/hour or 13mph- aero matters a little bit.
  • 1 1
 Just remove the handlebars, wheels, frame for a fully aero set up. You could call it cross country running Wait....I just remembered something
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008968
Mobile Version of Website