5 Things We Learned from the 2022 Fort William DH World Cup

May 27, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Pinkbike Racing s very own Aimi Kenyon took home her first podium on home soil.

Amaury is on his way to being the new king of Fort William

After a three year break from Fort William and some tough injuries in between, it was an amazing performance from Amaury Pierron to take his second win in a row this season and a huge third consecutive win at Fort William. Amaury now becomes the second male rider to ever win more than two times at Fort William as he closes in on Greg Minnaar's seven wins.

Since 2015 only two men have won at Fort William, with both Amaury and Greg taking three back-to-back wins each. Interestingly we also saw Amaury Pierron swap back to a full 29er setup for Fort William after taking his win in Lourdes on a mixed-wheel bike.
Job done. 2 from 2 for Amaury Pierron in 2022.


Nina Hoffmann could be a threat for the rest of the season

Backing up a massive win of over seven seconds at the preceding British National race there was plenty of attention on Nina Hoffmann to see if she could keep her speed up on the tricky course. Come finals day she held down an impressive run, placing first at every split and pulling almost four seconds ahead of series leader Camille Balanche. With her win in Fort William Nina ends an almost two-year gap since her first World Cup win in Maribor and becomes the first German to win at Fort William. With a decent confidence boost from Fort William it will be interesting to watch if Nina can carry this momentum into Leogang.
Hoffman out the gate and onto the gas towards her second WC win.


The course is as brutal as ever

After adding some extra gravel to smooth out the course following the British National race there was a worry that the Fort William course had been made easier for the World Cup. Come the race weekend and this was proven wrong as the always tough and technical Fort William track provided plenty of carnage with broken riders and bikes. Across the weekend we saw Loic Bruni, Jess Blewitt and more taken out on the Scottish rocks.

Throughout the event we saw plenty of riders puncturing but more unexpectedly there were quite a few drivetrain issues with riders hitting the bottom of the course with no way to pedal to the finish. We believe this could be because of big holes opening up on track in the rocks and if riders were caught off line there was a chance for some big damage to bikes in the compressions. In finals we saw the likes of Loris Vergier, Bernard Kerr and more taken out with drivetrain issues.
Local lass Mikayla Parton doing the business in her home town. 8th place and an experience she ll never forget.


Jackson and Jordan almost top in Elites

Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone were the clear favorites heading into Fort William but once racing began things couldn't have been closer between the two flat-out young riders. Jordan took the first victory with the fastest run in timed training before Jackson fought back with the top qualifying time. On finals day the British rider came out on top at his home race by just 0.038 seconds over the almost five-minute course.

As well as an incredibly close race between these two final year Elite riders both of their times would have fallen inside the top six in the Elite Men's race. While it's arguable that the course was running slightly slower later in the day, it was still not easy conditions-wise in the morning for Juniors. It's also worth mentioning that third place Junior Remy Meier-Smith would have placed 12th in the elite as well; the future of DH is looking bright.
Jordan Williams was very at home with the weather. He d take the win by a very small margin over the current world champ.


A handful of top riders didn't make finals

Interestingly we saw plenty of big names miss out on finals in Fort William, a sizeable lineup including Sam Blenkinsop, Baptiste Pierron, Chris Grice, Neko Mulally, Brook Macdonald and Aaron Gwin all didn't qualify. The Fort William course is always a tough one for riders to master and last weekend seems to have caught out more of the top riders than normal. After such a long break from round one and another few weeks until round three riders will definitely find it tough to have to end their weekends short after qualifying.
AG goes to war on the turn on which he encountered a landmine back at the 2019 race.



More things:
• It was a great weekend for Pinkbike Racing with Aimi Kenyon taking 3rd in Junior Women, Jackson Connely 12th in Junior Men and Ben Cathro securing an amazing 24th in the Elite Men's racing.
• One of the biggest surprises of the weekend was seeing Rachel Atherton back between the tape at World Cups. While she didn't race it was awesome to see her back.
• The venue for the 2023 World Champs has been revealed to be Fort William as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland.
• Gracey Hemstreet is continuing to be a big threat in the Junior Women's racing as she took a second back-to-back win in Fort William.
• Kade Edwards is a beast as after crashing in finals went on to throw down some wild tricks on the motorway section's big jumps.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Things We Learned DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
138483 views
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
122083 views
Review: RockShox's 2023 Lyrik Ultimate is Smooth, Silent, & Incredibly Comfortable
55035 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
46565 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
45045 views
Everything You Need to Know About RockShox's Redesigned 2023 Forks & Shocks
44180 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
40237 views
The European Bike Project: A Steel Gearbox Bike & 4 Other Exciting Products from Swiss Manufacturers - May 2022
35502 views

4 Comments

  • 4 1
 6. Gwin is going for six!!!

:'(
  • 5 6
 Yeah, I think Gwin's just about done. Good riddance.
  • 3 1
 Yeah good riddance to the greatest US DH racer ever. We have so many amazing American riders to fill his shoes...
  • 1 0
 WTF man... ya, I agree that he's done. But he was one of the best US DH racers of all time. Give the guy the respect he deserves.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008257
Mobile Version of Website