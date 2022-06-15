5 Things We Learned from the 2022 Leogang XC World Cup

Leogang provides one of the toughest challenges for riders with some massive and steep climbs paired with some of the most technical descents. Despite this, it just doesn't provide the most exciting racing to watch with the old school course splitting apart the field on the climbs and making for large time gaps between the top racers instead of the tight, more exciting racing we've seen at other rounds.



Friday's XCC Short Track didn't get the approval of the riders with some of the racers not happy with the long climbs on wet and muddy grass making it more of a shorter XC race rather than the flat-out sprint of the normal XCC courses with tight finishes. Proof being that Sunday's winners were also the winners in Friday night's Short Track. Sunday's course is a favourite among climbers with the track basically involving a big climb at the start and second half of the course, but with little in between to shake things up, it's not the most interesting for spectators. We have been at Leogang on the same course for three years now and maybe it is time for a rethink for future races.

