5 Things We Learned From the 2022 Lourdes DH World Cup

Mar 31, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Thibaut Laly of the Pinkbike Race Team rockting into the finish area.


1. Lourdes needs to sort out the funicular before it hosts another World Cup

It's probably not the first time you've heard the news but the funicular delays in Lourdes were the biggest issue of the weekend. Riders reported waiting 2.5 hours between each run, which is far from ideal in a 3 hour practice session.

The queues have been discussed in previous years, as this Dirt report from 2016 shows, but it seems to have been a particularly disruptive this round with a bumper field of 279 riders. Without exaggeration there were privateers who flew into France for this race, had four practice runs to learn the track, failed to qualify and then flew back home.

If we truly want downhill to be the F1 of mountain biking, it has to get the basics right. Maybe the solution is to start shuttling up the fire roads or maybe Discovery can buy a fleet of helicopters next time, whatever the case it needs to be improved for Lourdes to fully deliver on its potential.
Lots of waiting around as the furnicular line was massive. Sometimes close to 1.5 hours of idle time.


2. French crowds are incredible

On race day I was packed into the Lourdes finish area like a sardine next to a troupe of friendly 'nuns', deafened by their vuvuzelas and observing more hairy French arses than I was expecting on a Sunday afternoon. Simply put, French fans are a different breed.

The French crowd are by far the most enthusiastic of the season.
We haven't seen an official count on the attendance over the weekend but estimates seem to put it between 10,000 and 20,000, all of them cheering loudest for their countrymen and women.

While some riders are able to absorb that energy and harness it into race pace, for others it adds a lot of pressure. When every one of those fans wants 30 seconds of your time, it makes it much harder to get into your racing mindset. The access fans have to racers is one of the best things about World Cup racing but managing that is another challenge for riders to overcome, especially if they're on home turf.


3. This was one of the closest women's races ever

Camille Balanche emerged as the victor in Sunday's women's race but she did so by the skin of her teeth. Both Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave finished within a second of her and Vali Höll was only a further 0.7 seconds behind as well. The last time the top three in a women's World Cup were within 1 second of each other was nearly a decade ago when Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton and Emmeline Ragot battled for supremacy at Mont Sainte Anne in 2014.

It feels like we say it every year but the women's field is closer and more competitive than ever at the moment and we're expecting some titanic battles as the season progresses.
Camille Balanche held on tight for one hell of a ride down the brutal track to take the top spot of the day.


4. There were some early season woes

The track in Lourdes can bite back at any moment.
While one over-enthusiastic journalist may have predicted a French farce due to the weather, which thankfully never came, that wasn't the only issue that sprung up due to the early running of this event. March is unusually early for a World Cup start and truncated the off season prep the riders had. More than one racer told me they hadn't got enough pre-season competition under their belt to be ready to hit race pace from the get go.

There were other issues too, a lack of parts and spares meant that the only people who may have been slightly glad about the funicular queues were mechanics who may not have had all the kit they needed to fix broken bikes. Finally some privateers elected to miss this race altogether as the economics of travelling to Europe for one round 8 weeks apart from the rest of the season simply didn't add up.


5. BC racers are ready to take over

Moving away from the Elite ranks, where the French were certainly the talk of the weekend, two new stars are rising. Jackson Goldstone needs no introduction and he carried on his starward trajectory by taking the win by three seconds in his category. His time would have put him 11th in the Elite Men's field (albeit on a track in slightly better condition) and shows that he's ready to challenge for big results when he makes the move next year.

Keep an eye out also for Gracey Hemstreet. After racing only select World Cups last year, the young pinner from the Sunshine Coast put 7 seconds into a strong field of junior women who already had a full season of racing under their belt. If the Hemstreet name sounds familiar, that's because her dad founded the Coast Gravity Park. Watch out for her to put together a strong campaign on the Norco team this year.
Canada s Gracey Hemstreet styling into the finish area on her way to her first world cup victory.


24 Comments

  • 11 1
 I think many would disagree that Jackson had a "better" track when racing with the Juniors. Dak, on the Vital post-race podcast, said that he thought the morning track was slicker and slower (due to moisture down low) and that Jackson's time would be even better on the afternoon line. Who knows, though?
  • 5 0
 Yeah, why even mention it in the article. Not everything has to be caveated.
  • 3 0
 @kev-bike: Maybe they could have said "different track" instead of "better track" but it should be mentioned. If you are making a comparison of times, it should be noted that the times were recorded under different conditions, whether they be better or worse.
  • 2 0
 @kev-bike: everything said on the internet needs a caveat or it gets pulled apart (almost everything).
  • 7 0
 Anyone else had this show up on their dashboard?

Pinkbike Offers Vowels as a Members-Only Perk to Reduce Server Costs
Read Story


At first I thought it was something to do with the CLLCTV. When you click on it, it says can't find what you're looking for. Weird.
  • 3 0
 tomorrow is....
  • 3 0
 That sounds like an article for tomorrow that got posted early
  • 4 0
 My guess is that its some kind of April fools article being cued up for tomorrow that accidentally went live early.
  • 2 0
 Same. But now every time I come back to PB, it's a new notification about the same thing I can't access.
  • 2 0
 yeah they dropped the ball on the april's fool a bit too soon, depending on your time zone lol
  • 1 0
 @rmarthaller Ah yes, I was forgetting tomorrow's date, makes more sense now.
  • 6 0
 The funicular thing is unacceptable-Lourdes is a course, racing was super exciting this year, but considering the demands of elite racing, venue amenities need to be considered. Looking forward to watching the rest of the season.
  • 10 1
 Downhill bike racing is the sickest.
  • 2 0
 As for the funicular and "whatever the case it needs to be improved for Lourdes to fully deliver on its potential"

I agree that the lift is a problem but when it came to race day, Lourdes delivered. Maybe this is a "if it ain't broke, don't fix it?" Maybe the course would've been too blown out by the weekend if riders have more practice time.
  • 4 0
 #6 Amaury Pierron is still fast as heck.
  • 1 2
 I mean it's not just women's racing getting insane, at the end of the day. It's just all of the racing. Almost every rider had a "moment" in their run, and if that moment turned into an actual off the bike you were instantly below top 10, no questions asked. Warner kept mentioning that you used to hear about dudes coming off the bike and still winning in mens. It'd happened quite a few times in womens not so long ago. But that shit doesn't fly anymore.

This track was just TIGHT, despite how challenging it was. So long as you stayed rubber side down, the times were tight. But Amaury putting nearly a second into Finn after coming unclipped, off line, and having to pedal out the low side of a flat section is... Otherworldly.

Stoked for Cami. She absolutely made that track hers. Which is crazy when you saw the little bobbles everyone else had. She is the pinnacle of 'smooth is fast, fast is smooth' for the womens field. Hoping Tahnee finds that flow and stays on the podium all year.
  • 6 7
 I am convinced that if Valentina Holl had had a 27.5 in the rear she would have been faster. It's happening to him like Troy Brosnan in 2020. Greetings.
  • 3 0
 Agree. Normally, people of fairly short stature are affected. It should alternate according to the circuits, in Fort Bill better full 29, but in the twisted areas of Lourdes it looked clumsy...
  • 2 0
 @trisquel Exactly ;-)
Below threshold threads are hidden

