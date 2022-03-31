5 Things We Learned From the 2022 Lourdes DH World Cup

1. Lourdes needs to sort out the funicular before it hosts another World Cup





If we truly want downhill to be the F1 of mountain biking, it has to get the basics right. Maybe the solution is to start shuttling up the fire roads or maybe Discovery can buy a fleet of helicopters next time, whatever the case it needs to be improved for Lourdes to fully deliver on its potential.

2. French crowds are incredible

We haven't seen an official count on the attendance over the weekend but estimates seem to put it between 10,000 and 20,000, all of them cheering loudest for their countrymen and women.



While some riders are able to absorb that energy and harness it into race pace, for others it adds a lot of pressure. When every one of those fans wants 30 seconds of your time, it makes it much harder to get into your racing mindset. The access fans have to racers is one of the best things about World Cup racing but managing that is another challenge for riders to overcome, especially if they're on home turf.



3. This was one of the closest women's races ever

Camille Balanche emerged as the victor in Sunday's women's race but she did so by the skin of her teeth. Both Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave finished within a second of her and Vali Höll was only a further 0.7 seconds behind as well. The last time the top three in a women's World Cup were within 1 second of each other was nearly a decade ago when Manon Carpenter, Rachel Atherton and Emmeline Ragot battled for supremacy at Mont Sainte Anne in 2014.



It feels like we say it every year but the women's field is closer and more competitive than ever at the moment and we're expecting some titanic battles as the season progresses.



4. There were some early season woes





There were other issues too, a lack of parts and spares meant that the only people who may have been slightly glad about the funicular queues were mechanics who may not have had all the kit they needed to fix broken bikes. Finally some privateers elected to miss this race altogether as the economics of travelling to Europe for one round 8 weeks apart from the rest of the season simply didn't add up.

5. BC racers are ready to take over

Moving away from the Elite ranks, where the French were certainly the talk of the weekend, two new stars are rising. Jackson Goldstone needs no introduction and he carried on his starward trajectory by taking the win by three seconds in his category. His time would have put him 11th in the Elite Men's field (albeit on a track in slightly better condition) and shows that he's ready to challenge for big results when he makes the move next year.



Keep an eye out also for Gracey Hemstreet. After racing only select World Cups last year, the young pinner from the Sunshine Coast put 7 seconds into a strong field of junior women who already had a full season of racing under their belt. If the Hemstreet name sounds familiar, that's because her dad founded the Coast Gravity Park. Watch out for her to put together a strong campaign on the Norco team this year.



