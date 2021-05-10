Tom Pidcock May Miss Out on the Olympics & 4 Other Things We Learned From the Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

Tom Pidcock Delivered on the Hype but Still May Not Make it to Tokyo

Coming into the race weekend with a low ranking, he started on the 11th row of the grid but found himself leading the race by the start of the third lap. His fight to the front definitely included some hairy moments and he won't have made many friends as he at times wall-rode past competitors on the climbs, but it was thrilling stuff watching him battle forwards. In the end, a combination of his furious start and a slow rear puncture, which led to him losing a few places on the penultimate lap as he stopped in the tech zone to re-inflate it, meant he settled for fifth and one of the most incredible elite debuts in the sport's history.



A New Wave of Young Women are Coming for the Top Spots

Pidcock is just one of a huge wave of young riders who continued to prove themselves at the races in Albstadt. Leona Lecomte, another 21-year-old, delivered a totally dominant performance in the Elite women's race and won by nearly a minute over Pauline Ferrand Prevot. From the first full lap, it was clear the Lecomte was the pick of the field as she rode away from the pack with one of the only two sub-14 minute laps in the women's race. From there, she managed her lead successfully to the end and gave herself enough of a buffer to cruise the last lap home to take victory over Pauline Ferrand Prevot.



Dropper Posts Are Getting More Popular but There Were Some High Profile Issues

In terms of wins, it was an even split with riders using droppers winning the men's short track and women's XCO, but rigid seatposts taking the women's short track and men's XCO. However, there were also a couple of very prominent issues for riders using dropper posts that will no doubt continue the debate as to whether they are the best choice for XC riders. Firstly, we saw Linda Indergand leading the women's short track by 18 seconds at the end of lap four, but having to reach between her legs to operate her dropper. Then, Mathias Fluckieger, who looked to be one of the strongest riders in the men's XCO race, had to pedal the last one and a half laps stood up after he broke the cable on his dropper. Both riders still finished on the podium, but will no doubt be wondering what might have been were they not running droppers.



Riders Struggled With Hot Conditions for a Change

At Albstadt in years gone by, wet conditions have turned this largely tame track into a limestone slip and slide with bodies and bikes strewn around its slick slopes. This year, it seemed to be business as usual in the short track, with a rainy morning and temperatures below 10°C, but that totally reverted by the time Sunday's XCO rolled around with the sun shining and riders suffering through 27°C heat.



There was no time to acclimatize to the severe spike in temperature and we saw some riders, such as Van der Poel, go off too fast and then fall off as they attempted to get their heart rates and core temperatures down.



Nino is Back at Challenging for Wins But Lost his Fourth Sprint of the Year



However, Nino will no doubt be frustrated by his string of second-place finishes this year. So far, he has finished within seconds of the win at rounds 2 and 3 of the Internazionali D'Italia series, the Ötztaler Mountain Bike Festival and on Sunday's race. Nino has always been a prolific sprinter, but he hasn't yet won one in 2021. No doubt this is an area he'll be building up for the Olympics and we've no doubt we'll see him back at the top and equalling Julien Absalon's all-time World Cup win record soon.