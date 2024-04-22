5 Things We Learned from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

What could have been? Christopher Blevins passed 80 riders on his way to 22nd.

1. Christopher Blevins might not have finished on the podium, but he just beat Tom Pidcock's unofficial record for number of passes in a World Cup race.

These two American women have more than likely secured their spots to Paris 2024 after a second weekend on the podium.

2. The most hotly contested Olympic spots are currently for the Italian and Dutch women's teams and Swiss men's team.

There were some incredible features and line choices on the new course.

3. The short race course was good and bad.

Haley Batten on her way to her first-ever Elite XCO win.

4. Haley Batten is the eighth woman to do the XCC and XCO double.

A hard one to swallow for Victor Koretzky with a dropped chain in the final climb of the race.

5. Mechanicals are still a part of World Cup racing.

Other facts: