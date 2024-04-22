5 Things We Learned from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024

1. Christopher Blevins might not have finished on the podium, but he just beat Tom Pidcock's unofficial record for number of passes in a World Cup race.
Tom Pidcock had the #100
plate at Albstadt in 2021 and started way back on the eleventh row since he was ranked 76th
and didn't have enough points to take part in Short Track at that point. Despite his poor placement on the start grid, he took a remarkable first World Cup podium, finishing 5th
, just 29 seconds back on race winner Victor Koretzky. Whenever I used to people about XC racing and the importance of Short Track racing, I used to say that it's impossible to make your way from the back of the field to win. Now I joke that "It's impossible, unless you're Tom Pidcock."
Well, he didn't end up on the podium in Sunday's XCO race, but Christopher Blevins ended up passing more than the 70 riders that Pidcock would have in Albstadt. He started on the first row after a strong second-place finish in the Short Track, but got pushed into a course marking and crashed in the first minute and a half of racing. After putting his sunglasses back on, straightening his handlebars, and resetting, he started the race what looked like 20+ seconds behind the last rider. Seriously DFL.
102 people started the race in Araxá and Christopher Blevins ended up 22nd, passing 80 people on the way to that spot and earning every point he could for the United States in the all-important Nation Rankings
ahead of the Olympics. This was especially difficult since the start loop in Araxá was quite narrow and there was a steep climb that caused anyone who wasn't in the top 30 off their bikes. Not to mention how discouraging it would have been to be fighting for a podium one minute to fighting to finish the race the next.2. The most hotly contested Olympic spots are currently for the Italian and Dutch women's teams and Swiss men's team.
The race within the race for Olympic spots heated up in Araxá this weekend.
With their top results for the USA for the second weekend in a row, things are looking good for Haley Batten and Savilia Blunk to represent Team USA at the Olympics. Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller also managed to narrowly keep their rankings as the top two Swiss women in the fight for those two spots, although Nicole Koller was just 3 seconds behind Neff at the end. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Loana Lecomte will make up Team France on the women's side, despite Lecomte not finishing Sunday's race. Mitterwallner and Stigger are the clear leaders for Austria and should both be able to represent their country unless their nation ranking changes, while Caroline Bohe and Malene Degn are the top riders for Denmark, and Evie Richards and Isla Short are the top riders for Great Britain.
It's anyone's guess as to who will win the fight for the second spot on the Dutch team alongside Puck Pieterse. Anne Tauber came 7th last weekend, beating Anne Terpstra back in 15th, but Terpstra fought back this weekend, finishing 5th to Tauber's 11th. There's one more qualifying race coming up in a month which will be hugely important for both Annes if they want to represent the Netherlands at the Olympics in Paris.
Likewise, Italy is currently ranked fifth in the Nation Rankings
and so should have two spots for their women in Paris. However, who those two women will be is still undecided. The top-ranked Italian from last weekend, Chiara Teocchi, finished a distant 21st in Araxá after her impressive debut 4th in Mairiporã, while Greta Seiwald placed 13th and Martina Berta placed 14th, just 7 seconds apart. Seiwald finished 13th last weekend as well, while Berta had a rough start to the season with a 23rd.
For the French men, Victor Koretzky and Jordan Sarrou now have the edge, with two XCO World Cup podiums apiece so far this season. For the Swiss men, it's Filippo Colombo that has the edge, starting the season with a 3rd and a 4th. However, Nino Schurter made an absolutely incredible turnaround between round one and round two, going from 35th and being the 5th fastest Swiss rider in Mairiporã, to 6th and the second fastest Swiss man in Araxá. It's hard to imagine Mathias Flueckiger not making the team, especially after his second place in Tokyo 2020, and he's bound to come in swinging for the third qualifier in Nove Mesto along with Lars Forster and Thomas Litscher.
There are definitely some riders that won't be able to focus on Paris 2024 until the very end of the qualifying period and we're looking forward to seeing who comes into form in the next month ahead of Nove Mesto. 3. The short race course was good and bad.
The race course in Araxá was incredible, with huge jumps, technical rock sections, and lots of lines choices both on the climbs and the descents. The race organizers managed to pack a whole lot into just a 3.76km loop with 163m of elevation. Compare that to the course in Mairiporã, which was a more typical 4.46km with 231m of elevation.
In fact, this might have been the shortest race course we've ever seen. The men did 9 laps and the women did 8, despite both categories racing for the usual time, just about an hour and 20 minutes. Often, we won't see those types of laps numbers other than for a Short Track race.
While it made for exciting racing on the live broadcast and for fans lining the side of the trail, it did mean that a lot of the riders at the back of the pack got cut. In XC World Cup races, if you're not within 80% of the race winner's time when you cross under the Start/Finish area, you'll be pulled from the course so that the race leaders don't catch up to you and lap you. Occasionally on the live feed, the announcers will call out a "back marker" and that just means that someone wasn't pulled in time and the race leaders have caught them. Usually, they move right out of the way since they know they'll be cut from the race anyways.
In Mairiporã, we saw 25 men out of a field of 95 finishers get pulled from the course before completing all the laps, while 8 women out of a field of 60 finishers got pulled. However, in Araxá, we saw 19 women out of a field of 64 finishers and 40 men out of a field of 97 finishers get cut. After travelling across the world to Brazil, I can only imagine how discouraging it would be to get cut, especially with the amount of traffic we saw in the first lap. That being said, Christopher Blevins proved that it is possible to make it through the field and not get cut if you are fast enough, even starting from the back row, so it's not like someone in the back of the field was going to win the race and just got caught up in traffic. If we see race courses get shorter though, it's likely we'll see the fields get smaller.4. Haley Batten is the eighth woman to do the XCC and XCO double.
While last weekend in Mairiporã the podium finishers of the XCC didn't fare as well in longer race format, with just one of the six XCC podium finishers in Mairiporã going on to finish in the top five in the XCO
, this weekend Batten went on to take gold in the XCC and the XCO. Whether last weekend's results were a coincidence or it took riders a week to get used to the heat and race jitters, we can't know, but I was curious to see how common the double win actually is.
I did a bit of digging to see how many women have won both Short Track and the longer distance race in the same weekend since Short Track was introduced to the World Cup weekend in 2018. From what I can see, it looks like Batten is the eighth woman to take two wins at the same round since Short Track was introduced in 2018.
Annika Langvad - Nove Mesto 2018 (Round 3)
Kate Courtney - Albstadt 2019 (Round 1) + Les Gets 2019 (Round 4)
Loana Lecomte - Leogang 2021 (Round 3) + Leogang 2022 (Round 4)
Evie Richards - Snowshoe 2021 (Round 6)
Rebecca Henderson - Albstadt 2022 (Round 2)
Jolanda Neff - Mont-Sainte-Anne 2022 (Round 8 )
Pauline Ferrand Prevot - Val di Sole 2022 (Round 9)
Pauline Ferrand Prevot also won back to back XCC and XCO World Championships titles in 2022 and 2023. 5. Mechanicals are still a part of World Cup racing.
Being able to avoid mechanicals and flat tires by choosing the right lines and equipment is a part of World Cup racing, but it's also sometimes nobody's fault that things go sideways. Victor Koretzky was leading the race on the second half of the final climb in the race when his chain fell off the chainring. He stopped and put it back on, but got passed by Filippo Colombo, Alan Hatherly, Simon Andreassen, and Jordan Sarrou. Success wasn't guaranteed if he hadn't dropped the chain, but he fought back to finish second in the final metres, so it's easy to believe that he had the win in his pocket before the mechanical.
Jenn Jackson was slotted into fifth place when she got a flat tire, taking her out of the lead group. It was unclear from the live broadcast exactly how much time she lost, but she ended up a distance 17th in the end. Steffi Haberlin, another Swiss woman in contention for that Olympic spot, was also spotted running with a flat tire, among others.Other facts:
- Simon Andreassen had a dream step up to Elites in 2020 with a World Cup win at the season opener in Nové Město, but he hadn't won a World Cup since.
- Similarly, Haley Batten won her first World Cup XCC in her Elite debut in 2021 and came second in her first XCO, but just won her first-ever Elite World Cup XCO in Araxá.
- Apparently riders aren't allowed to swear in their post-race interviews anymore. Jenny Rissveds said she would swear if she was allowed to, but refrained from it since she’d been told beforehand not to swear, while Savilia Blunk had the commentators apologizing profusely for her F-bomb.