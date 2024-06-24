5 Things We Learned from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

1. Tom Pidcock's starts needs some work, but it doesn't matter for him.
Tom Pidcock slipped a pedal in the XCC race in Crans Montana Saturday and got off the line in last position. Despite that, he was able to make his way through the field of 40 riders to finish first. He nearly crashed after coming into contact with another rider
at one point, but somehow, over the course of just 20 minutes, he managed to go from dead last to first.
He said after the race that “I didn’t make it easy that’s for sure. At the start I unclipped then I was at the back, and I was actually getting dropped on that first climb, they were going so fast. Coming from a week-long stage race it’s something a little bit different but I was just riding it full, just to pick off riders every time on the climb and it was just my tactic, just ride full gas."
Despite his improved start position on the front line for Sunday's XCO, he didn't get the hole shot by any means. However, by the beginning of the second lap, he'd picked off the dozen or so riders in front of him and established the lead. He had a similar trajectory in the XCO in Nove Mesto, where despite his front row start, he wasn't able to explode off the start line as quickly as the other racers. In the end, he took the win there as well though, proving that it's not all about a fast start.
Pidcock is no stranger to making his way through the pack, finishing fifth in his first Elite XCO World Cup in Albstadt in 2021
, despite starting on the 11th row.2. The Ineos Grenadiers riders are undefeated in XCO World Cups ahead of the Paris Olympics.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Tom Pidcock have won every World Cup XCO race they've entered so far in 2024. That being said, while there have been five rounds of the World Cup so far, they've each participated in just two World Cups apiece ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Regardless, they're the clear favourites coming into the Paris Olympics.
Ferrand Prevot raced Nove Mesto and Val di Sole and won on both occasions by huge margins, while Pidcock chose to race Nove Mesto and Crans Montana, winning both handily.3. The new course in Crans Montana was polarizing.
Race winner Loana Lecomte said after the race that she loved the course in Crans Montana. "I love this track. Even if we had a dry track, it’s a real mountain bike track, with a lot of technical sections, and very physical. I can’t wait to be back here for the World Championships next year."
However, there were many more riders out there who were less than thrilled with the course. Rebecca Henderson finished 16th in the XCO and said: "I don't want to be political or controversial but I will say, we are at a crazy time in this sport. With the schedule more condensed then ever we are riding new courses that are for various reasons not ready when the first official practice starts.
In all my time in this sport I've never seen this scenario. Due to safety concerns sections are being closed for maintenance and changes during training, again and again. It used to be the course was ready for the first official training and occasionally some minor changes. Not using the riders for testing in the first training sessions to find the limits and then scale back from there.
To me the magic of XCO is the athleticism of the riders and that is the real show. Of course I love the technicality and challenges of MTB but it shouldn't be the absolute central focus and if it can not be done safely and the full course can be ridden in all conditions pushing the limits and safety of the riders doesn't feel right. We still have the wild and wonderful world of downhill racing showing what's possible on two wheels!"
This is the first time we've seen a line being closed with a yellow flag in recent years, with race leaders being diverted to the C line through the rock garden on the last lap as medics attended to an injured rider. However, we did see that every descent on the technical course was possible to ride, despite the weather, with many of the top men and women choosing the faster log drop line. While Tom Pidcock rode the waterfall line, it quickly became apparent that the left "B Line" was much faster, and so it looked like everyone chose that line going forward.
As for the climbs, I was surprised how many were rideable despite the muddy conditions, although there were a couple that every rider had to dismount for on race day. If it hadn't been raining, I think we would have seen the top riders able to ride the entire course consistently. I'm looking forward to seeing the course ridden next year at World Championships, hopefully in more favourable conditions.4. After a slow start to the season, Loana Lecomte is coming into form exactly when it matters most.
Loana Lecomte took her tenth World Cup win in Crans Montana after a masterclass of a ride in the mud. Despite a difficult start to the season, with a 20th place and a DNF in Brazil, she's steadily climbed through the ranks, finishing 13th in Nove Mesto, 4th in Val di Sole and 1st in Crans Montana.
It appears to be back to peak form right when it matters most. With her home Olympics just one month away, it's great to see the French rider back to her winning ways. 5. Germany really left Olympic selection to the last minute.
Germany had three men in the top six during the early stages of Sunday's XCO race, with Julian Schelb, Luca Schwarzbauer, and Maximilian Brandl. Brandl ended up crashing out and likely broke his jaw
, but there were still three German riders in the top 15 in the end, with Schelb 5th, Schwarzbauer 7th and David List 13th.
Commentators Brent and Olly said that this is because this is the last weekend of the qualifying period for the German squad ahead of the Paris Olympics. With the Olympics just one month away, the Olympic teams for France
, Switzerland
, the United States
, and many more have already been announced. It's interesting that the German National Olympic Committee decided to keep the qualifying period open to just one month before the Olympic Games, while most countries used Nove Mesto as the cutoff for selection to give riders more time to peak optimally for the big race in Paris. Other facts:
• Racing in the mud is a whole different beast and we saw two crashes apiece from Tom Pidcock and Nino Schurter.
• Notable absences from the women's field were Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Jolanda Neff, and Savilia Blunk who chose to focus on preparation for the Olympics instead of race in Switzerland. Jenny Rissveds suffered a concussion in practice while Haley Batten had an Achilles injury that she got during the XCC and she didn't want to aggravate.
• Both World Cup overall leaders coming into round five, Victor Koretzky and Haley Batten from Specialized Factory Racing, were unable to start in Crans Montana and lost their overall leads. Koretzky still leads the XCC standings however.
• Evie Richards is back in form with a fifth place after her concussion suffered at round two in Araxa.
• This was the 250th UCI World Cup XCO.
• Brent and Olly commented that they'd been speaking with some of the mechanics ahead of the women's race and one of the big changes for a mud race aside from tires is to go to a smaller chainring. Many riders chose to race with a 30T chainring instead of a 32T.
• The last time a German man won a World Cup XCO race was 31 years ago. Mike Kluge won in Houffalize, Belgium in 1993.