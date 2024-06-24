5 Things We Learned from the Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

1. Tom Pidcock's starts needs some work, but it doesn't matter for him.

2. The Ineos Grenadiers riders are undefeated in XCO World Cups ahead of the Paris Olympics.

3. The new course in Crans Montana was polarizing.

4. After a slow start to the season, Loana Lecomte is coming into form exactly when it matters most.

Julian Schelb rode exceptionally in the mud.

5. Germany really left Olympic selection to the last minute.

Other facts: