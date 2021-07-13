5 Things We Learned from the La Thuile EWS

Jul 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Big gaps make a difference when the times are this tight. Jack Moir skipping stones and roots on his way to the finish sprint.

La Thuile provided an incredibly tough challenge for the fastest Enduro racers. The steep and technical trails provided plenty of dramatic racing with some incredibly close results. Here are five things we learned from the sidelines.


Harriet Harnden is the Youngest Elite Women's EWS Winner

Either in lycra or in baggies, Harriet Harnden has been looking exceptionally fast at every race she has entered this season. Coming off a top ten at the U23 XC World Cup in Les Gets, Harriet was immediately up to speed in La Thuile, taking 2nd place at the first race of the week.

However, it was in the second race of the week where the young British racer made history as she joined Richie Rude as the youngest winner of an Elite EWS race at 20 years old. Harriet is also now the youngest Elite Woman rider to win an EWS, beating the previous record held by Isabeau Courdurier, who won her first EWS aged 23 at the Derby round in 2017.
Mission complete for Hattie Harnden finally getting her win. It was a matter of time before she put all the pieces together.


Racing Couldn't Be Closer Between Jack Moir and Richie Rude

Jack Moir and Richie Rude are having an incredible 2021 season so far as no rider is close to matching the two riders' results. This is the first time that the opening four rounds have been shared by two Elite Male riders with two wins each and that currently puts them just five points apart from each other in the overall standings after four rounds of racing. On top of this, the first races in Val Di Fassa already provided some of the closest racing in EWS history as Richie and Jack were just separated by 0.48 seconds.

A trend is forming with Richie securing wins at both Race 1s so far and Jack Moir has taken the victory at both Race 2s. Jack's win at the second race in La Thuile was larger than before due to a crash on stage four for Richie, but both riders have no placed lower than second place so far at a race, showing an incredible level of performance and consistency.
Richie Rude leads out Jack Moir for the second time this season with Adrien Dailly in 3rd


2021 has the Most Competitive Elite Women's Field in EWS History

The Elite Women's racing at the EWS has seen plenty of dominant forces over the years from Tracey Moseley and ACC in the early years to Cecile Ravanel and Isabeau Courdurier securing perfect seasons in more recent times.

However, since the shakeup of events due to the pandemic last year we have seen a shift in the Elite Women's racing where every stage has become unpredictable and it is harder than ever before to make a top result. So far this year, the results have already matched 2020 and 2014's record years for the most unique winners with three different people taking the top step of the podium. Both races in La Thuile also saw three unique stage winners, and there were Elite Women's victories of less than a second.
2nd today for Melanie Pugin who still holds onto the overall lead


Canyon are Dominating the Elite Men's Overall Standings

Canyon is sitting pretty in the men's overall standings as it currently holds three of the top five spots. With Jack Moir in second place, Dimitri Tordo in fourth and Jose Borges rounding it off, the Collective are having an amazing start to the 2021 season. Interestingly Jack Moir has almost singlehandedly doubled Canyon's total EWS victories in the first four rounds of 2021 as it went from three previous EWS wins to five. The last time a Canyon topped the podium before this year was in Tasmania back at the start of 2019.
rounding out the top 10 was Dimitri Tordo


ALN Raced all the Final Day After Partially Dislocating her Ankle

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau produced a dominant performance on the Pro Stage of race 2, taking the win by over 7 seconds, but the rest of her weekend wouldn't be such smooth sailing.

The evening after the Pro Stage Andreane was being checked out for a partially dislocated ankle, but instead of withdrawing she decided to take on the final four stages on Sunday in considerable pain. Despite her injury, Andreane still managed to win the Queen stage by seven seconds and held the overall lead until the final stage where a crash and a puncture took her out of contention for the race, but made her one of the standout riders of the week.

After the race, Andreane shared this on Instagram: "Ankle hurt like a bitch but didn’t get worse after stage 1. Held on to my lead all day and had a HUGEY on the last stage. Ripped off the front brake, dropper post, full deal. Shredded rear brake while sitting down. Oh what today could have been. Happy to be healthy from the crash."

We are wishing Andreane all the best with her recovery and hope she is back racing at full speed soon.
A gutsy ride for Andreane Lathier Nadeau who was in the hospital late into the night after dislocating an ankle on Saturday s pro stage



Posted In:
Racing and Events Things We Learned Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS La Thuile 2021


8 Comments

  • 13 0
 Canyon knows how to be fast. Eliminate the vowels to save weight: lighter is faster. That was a genius move!
  • 7 0
 It could just be Canyon's strong showing, but it seems like the near DH super enduro bikes haven't been doing as well as more conservative enduro models. I'm curious to see if that changes on different tracks.
  • 2 0
 as Yoann said, in Chille with Grim Donut, it might be different. For european tracks I understand that shorter and nimbler is better, but for everyday Janez like me or you "super enduro" bikes are pretty much fine overall for bike park days and mix of everything else in between. I got meta AM 2021 few months ago, and on some sections I still feel faster on my 5 years old enduro bike, but overall I feel a lot faster on my new bike and I feel a lot more confident in bike parks.
  • 8 1
 Sam Hill is dad of the year...having year off and still up there....getting faster with every race.
  • 1 0
 Unbelievable racing this year in both men's and women's. ALN is a savage for racing on the second day and still winning stages. Still wish the EWS would award points by stage with bonus points for the overall placings for the race. Think of something like 100 points each stage win, 90 for second, 85 for third, etc. Then stack 200 points for an overall win, 180 for second, 170 for third, etc. Would make individual stages way more interesting and intense.
  • 1 0
 Having sustained a double ankle strain last year, where my foot basically popped out and popped back in, I am in disbelief on how it is possible to ride a whole day in such a pain. The night following my injury, I have not slept more than 5min due to the throbing pain in my foot/ankle.
ALN is one tough gal for sure, mad respect ! I hope for her that the recovery will be optimal (it took me (a humble human), several months to practice sports again and the pain/lack of movement in my ankle are still present today)
  • 2 0
 so who's leading on time then.......JAck or RIcHie....... ? ?
  • 1 0
 After watching Jack Moir's stage 2 POV: "Lesson 6: In Italy, helicopter pilots fly like they drive."

