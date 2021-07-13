5 Things We Learned from the La Thuile EWS

Andreane Lanthier Nadeau produced a dominant performance on the Pro Stage of race 2, taking the win by over 7 seconds, but the rest of her weekend wouldn't be such smooth sailing.



The evening after the Pro Stage Andreane was being checked out for a partially dislocated ankle, but instead of withdrawing she decided to take on the final four stages on Sunday in considerable pain. Despite her injury, Andreane still managed to win the Queen stage by seven seconds and held the overall lead until the final stage where a crash and a puncture took her out of contention for the race, but made her one of the standout riders of the week.



After the race, Andreane shared this on Instagram: "Ankle hurt like a bitch but didn’t get worse after stage 1. Held on to my lead all day and had a HUGEY on the last stage. Ripped off the front brake, dropper post, full deal. Shredded rear brake while sitting down. Oh what today could have been. Happy to be healthy from the crash."



We are wishing Andreane all the best with her recovery and hope she is back racing at full speed soon.

