5 Things We Learned from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Vali Höll Has a Triple-Win Perfect Weekend for the 4th Time

Loic Bruni Has Only Given Away 0.064 Seconds During Finals in 2024

Erice Van Leuven Could Receive More Prize Money from Monster than the UCI

The 2024 prize money for World Cup DH and XCO racing.

The potential payout for riders on Monster's athlete development program.

There Was a Huge Number of Entries for Leogang

Bruni & Höll Took Some of Biggest Winning Margins in Leogang History

Other facts: