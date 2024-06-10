5 Things We Learned from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024

The 15th World Cup in Leogang treated us to some incredible racing as the slick conditions pushed the racers to their limits as they tried to put on race pace runs in finals. Before things kick off later this week in Val di Sole for round four, here are a few things we spotted from the third stop of the DH series.
Vali Höll Has a Triple-Win Perfect Weekend for the 4th Time
Vali Höll continues to set new records as the 2023 World Cup series and World Champion has now achieved her fourth triple-win perfect weekend since the semi-final format was introduced last year.
Despite being a protected rider through to finals, Vali Höll doesn't show any signs of slowing down too much during qualifying or semi-finals as she now holds four perfect weekends and remains the only rider to achieve this more than once. Currently, only Jackson Goldstone and Benoit Coulanges have also done the triple on a World Cup weekend.
In 2023, Vali Höll became the first rider to achieve a perfect weekend in Leogang before she then went on to do it again in Val di Sole, Mont-Sainte-Anne and now Leogang again. With riders on their way to Val di Sole right now, we could very well see the record be broken again in a few days.
Loic Bruni Has Only Given Away 0.064 Seconds During Finals in 2024
Loic Bruni must have found the World Cup winning formula during the off-season as since the 2024 World Cup season kicked off at Fort William, he has picked up two wins and a second place. After a 2023 season where we saw different winners at every round until Jackson Goldstone made it two at Mont-Sainte-Anne the 2024 has been dominated by one name: Loic Bruni.
After taking the win at Fort William, a venue that has always eluded Bruni, he went on to fall just 0.064 seconds of a charging Ronan Dunne at Bielsko-Biala for round two. Now after taking a huge win of over two seconds against teammate Finn Iles, he heads towards the fourth round with a massive 330-point lead in the overall standings. Bruni's performance in 2024 is far above that of 2023 where his average finish was ninth with five podiums.
Erice Van Leuven Could Receive More Prize Money from Monster than the UCI
While the fact that World Cup prize money is pretty low is nothing new, the latest WynTV
highlighted the incredibly poor €200 payout for a junior win. Currently, the total prize purse for the Junior sits at just €745 while the U23 XCO racers share €1,485 and elite DH and XCO riders battle for a share of €10,100.
It's no surprise that it's tough being a junior racer, especially one not on a factory team, when achieving the best possible results would not go any way in covering the expense to attend a World Cup. Interestingly, as a recently signed member of the Monster Army athlete development program
, we've spotted that Erice Van Leuven can receive 3.75 times as much money given out by the UCI through its "Paid 2 Podium
Program."
The program, which does cover World Cup Downhill racing, offers $2,500 USD for an elite win and a payout of $750 USD for a Junior victory. A second place in Juniors will offer a rider $500 USD and a third place gets $350 USD. The total prize purse for Junior racers sits at $1,600 USD, or over double the UCI's offering, although this only covers places one through three instead of the UCI's top 10 offering. If Monster Energy can afford to pay $750 for a Junior win on its athlete development program, maybe a race series run by a multi-billion dollar company, features multiple high-level sponsorships and runs a pay-to-view service could be a bit more generous.
There Was a Huge Number of Entries for Leogang
With the return of World Cup racing to Leogang, we saw some massive entry lists ahead of racing as there were 379 riders signed up for finals. Across the categories, there were 196 elite men, 42 elite women, 18 junior women and 123 junior men.
With 42 elite women entering to race maybe the organisers should finally start looking to increase the number of riders who can make semi-finals and finals. If there are 42 women entering the finals, the cut-off should really be greater than 10 riders, especially with the current stacked field of talent.
Bruni & Höll Took Some of Biggest Winning Margins in Leogang History
Ever since its first World Cup in 2010, Leogang has produced some incredible racing with slim winning margins and only a handful of riders taking multiple victories. This year, the winning runs from Vali Höll and Loic Bruni saw them cross the line with some of the biggest margins we have ever seen since 2010.
For Vali Höll, her winning margin of 7.102 seconds can only be beaten by the absolutely massive 11.368 gap created by Camille Balanche in 2022. The next closest margin to Höll’s win last weekend was from Rachel Atherton in 2016 where she took the win by 5.37 seconds. Percentage-wise Höll’s latest win sits at a gap of 3.23% to second with Balanche’s 2022 victory achieving a gap of 4.58%.
Looking at elite men’s wins on the Leogang course, the run laid down by Bruni this year was the third biggest winning margin at Leogang and the third time in 15 years where the gap has been over 1% to second place. The only wins to have a larger margin than Bruni’s this year were Reece Wilson’s 2020 World Champs run and Aaron Gwin’s 2016 victory.
Other facts:
• Anna Newkirk went onto the elite World Cup podium for the first time after placing second in qualifying, semi-finals and finals. With Newkirk in second and Höll in first, we saw a repeat of the 2019 Junior top two at Leogang.
• Myriam Nicole took her first podium since 2022.
• Josh Carlson brought some great energy to the commentating booth, hopefully he can be given more time on the mic at future races.
• The tricky conditions made for exciting racing with many of the world's best struggling through the lower woods. Bernard Kerr, Ronan Dunne and Amaury Pierron had some of the most impressive saves.
• Brook McDonald marked his 100th World Cup
• Finn Iles finished second after skipping qualifying and semi-finals due to a hand injury. Check out the latest Story of the Race with Ben Cathro
for his theory on this.
Anna Newkirks Contra BR200 is the first steel DH bike on an elite podium in like 20 years.
My personal feeling is there are just shy of 380 people who got screwed by the UCI this weekend.
The UCI annual report is very interesting. They don't appear to have a page for DH at all. There are multiple pages for indoor cycling but DH seems missing when I look. $40M in reserves feels like they could pay out a little more than current for these people performing probably the riskiest thing the UCI covers.
downloads.ctfassets.net/761l7gh5x5an/fiirgSRTI6fSESBZgvSIE/f02482bdb24005916f01e531697eba2b/2022_UCI_RAPPORT-ANNUEL_EN_web.pdf