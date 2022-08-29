5 Things We Learned from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022



The Elite Men's racing proved to be one of the wildest races to watch with the updated course in Les Gets offering some of the best racing we have seen this year. Despite many riders trying to ruin the French fans' dreams, we got not only a French winner but complete medal domination. With Loic Bruni taking gold, Amaury Pierron silver and Loris Vergier bronze the three French riders were able to achieve something that has not been done since the very first World Championships back in 1990. Only at the 1990 World Championships in Durango, Colorado did we see three Male riders from the same country take all three medal positions. Interestingly just like last weekend, it was all home riders with USA racers Greg Herbold, Mike Kloser and Paul Thomasberg securing the medals. If it's taken 32 years to repeat this feat it's fair to say this is a truly dominant show of speed from the French riders.

