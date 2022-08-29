5 Things We Learned from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 29, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Bruni charging to the finish through the sea of absolute chaos.

Loic Bruni is a World Champs Winning Machine

Loic Bruni seems to handle the pressures of World Champs better than most with an incredible five World titles to his name after his wild run in Les Gets. With his fifth title, Loic Bruni moves up to the position of holding the second most World Champ wins trailing Nicolas Vouilloz by two. Previously Loic had tied with Greg Minnaar on four but now stands by himself after a win on home soil.

Alongside the standard pressure of World Champs Loic Bruni mastered the added weight of racing in France to become only the fourth Elite Man to win on home soil. Interestingly he is not the first French rider as Fabien Barel managed the same feat in Les Gets back in 2004.
Loic Bruni closing in on a 5th elite World Champs title.


A Weekend of Firsts

World Champs always brings exciting results and Les Gets was no different with Vali Höll putting down a perfect run to take her first Elite World Champs title. Vali has had some hard luck at past events with her breaking bones at her home event in Leogang two years ago. But in France she took home the gold medal and the rainbow jersey and became the first Austrian to win an Elite downhill title, and this was also Vali's first elite medal at a World Champs. Alongside Vali, Nina Hoffmann also managed to get her first medal for Germany with silver.
A maiden elite World Championship title for Austria s Vali Holl.


French Domination

The Elite Men's racing proved to be one of the wildest races to watch with the updated course in Les Gets offering some of the best racing we have seen this year. Despite many riders trying to ruin the French fans' dreams, we got not only a French winner but complete medal domination. With Loic Bruni taking gold, Amaury Pierron silver and Loris Vergier bronze the three French riders were able to achieve something that has not been done since the very first World Championships back in 1990. Only at the 1990 World Championships in Durango, Colorado did we see three Male riders from the same country take all three medal positions. Interestingly just like last weekend, it was all home riders with USA racers Greg Herbold, Mike Kloser and Paul Thomasberg securing the medals. If it's taken 32 years to repeat this feat it's fair to say this is a truly dominant show of speed from the French riders.
That s levitation homes.


A Glimpse at Next Year's Coverage?

While World Champs was its usual mess of figuring out where you can actually watch the racing it was interesting to see Warner Bros. Discovery test out its future coverage with a broadcast for the XCC, Downhill and XC races appearing on its streaming platforms. The broadcast was headed up by Ric McLaughlin who has been at the front of the EWS coverage for years and used to be one of the presenters for the World Cups with Red Bull. Featuring alongside Ric were the likes of Reece Wilson and Oli Beckinsale offering pro-rider insights into the racing, and given the worries we may see commentators with no links to mountain biking this is good to see. We weren't able to catch the broadcast so we can't comment on its quality. Ric's Red Bull course previews with pro riders were always great before races, so let's hope these make a return next year.
Leona Pierrini parting a sea of French fans.


The French Fans Didn't Disapoint

A World Champs in France with the potential for a French victory was always going to mean huge crowds but seeing the sea of people lining the course in Les Gets was incredible to watch. We were definitely not left disappointed as it became clear we were in for a French win in the Elite Men's race as the spectator chaos began after Loic Bruni's wild run and only got more hectic as Loris Vergier and Amaury Pierron made their way into the medal positions. With two back-to-back World Cup rounds in France next year we can't wait for more.
MDGA mission accomplished.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Things We Learned DH Racing Les Gets Dh World Champs 2022 World Championships


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
195915 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
110603 views
Spotted: Prototype SRAM Direct Mount Drivetrain - Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
80926 views
Scottish XC Champion Rab Wardell Dies of Heart Attack at 37
78616 views
How to Watch the Les Gets World Championships
65558 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
63882 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
54944 views
Custom Paint & Parts at the Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
50229 views

8 Comments

  • 6 0
 It's not out of the picture, he could pass Vouilloz for most World Championships.
  • 2 0
 Who even knew that Warner Bros Discovery was putting on a broadcast? Where would we find a replay to get a glimpse of how it went? Reece Wilson was great in the booth last year at Hardline.
  • 3 1
 Bruni is the Dame-time of world champs, I'd expect a few more from him in the coming years.
  • 2 0
 Good analogy except Dame hasn't ever actually won anything besides meaningless regular season games...
  • 2 0
 @mmleach829: You have a point, that's just the first thing I thought of.
  • 2 0
 I learned that I can’t watch it in America
  • 1 1
 I saw that finish line and could not help but think of the Woodstock 99 documentary that just came out.
  • 1 0
 The French are flying... as always!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010025
Mobile Version of Website