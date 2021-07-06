5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup

Jul 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Both Winners Battled Injuries

Thibaut Daprela looking frustrated after crashing on Day 1 in Les Gets. Photos submitted by Thomas Dupret.

Both Thibaut Daprela and Tahnee Seagrave battled injury to take the wins on Saturday. Less than a week before the race Thibaut Daprela was being airlifted from a French Cup race with a battered face and a tongue that had to be stitched back together. He spent the week subsisting on chicken and rice milkshakes and then crashed again on the first day of training. His stitches were apparently coming loose during his race run but he battled through to beat the conditions and his competitors for a first Elite win that we're convinced won't be his last.

Tahnee Seagrave was also struggling coming into the race weekend. It sounds like she had all but written off the chances of a win before the weekend and ended up surprising even herself. A neck injury picked up just before Leogang has meant a lack of bike time for Tahnee and the Les Gets track was far from the easy re-introduction she'll have been hoping for. However, like most of the women racing, Tahnee overcame her demons with the track and was able to prove her pace with a run that will without doubt be a huge confidence boost for the rest of the year.


Thibaut Daprela Bossed the Wet Conditions

Thibaut Daprela full tuck on the final off-camber grass. It would take more than a broken nose and lacerated tongue to stop him.

Thibaut Daprela wasn't just riding through his own pain barrier but also the torrid conditions. It's probably fair to say that the conditions worsened from Brook MacDonald onwards but Thibaut's run was still done in far from optimal conditions.

Despite coming down in the wet, Daprela's time was just two seconds off Loris Vergier's dry winning time in qualifying, he was also head and shoulders above the riders who dropped in around him - the five riders before him finished 13th, 26th, 41st, 51st and 5th, while the five riders after him finished 59th, 36th, 40th, 46th and 61st, so it's clear he was on heater, rain or not.

Yes, there will be a lot of riders taking a philosophical look at the weekend, whether those who were gifted some overall points by the deluge or top qualifiers who will rue losing their opportunity to take a podium bu unfortunately unpredictable mountain weather is a big part of mountain sports. Credit where credit is due, the UCI and Red Bull have done as much as possible to avoid afternoon Alpine storms such as re-jigging the race schedules in 2018 and introducing the protected rider system, but sometimes, there's not much you can do when a big storm is due to roll in just after lunchtime.

Yes, it can sometimes be disappointing to not see the world's top riders battle it out in identical conditions but equally watching riders such as Coulanges, Minnaar, Kerr and Wilson skillfully slither down the waterlogged course was equally as exciting to watch.
A graph showing riders starting vs finishing position. Any riders whose line goes lower did better than their starting position. Of the top 25 riders, only Ronan Dunne, Mark Wallace, Matt Walker, Greg Minnaar and Thibaut Daprela achieved this.


French jump builders don't mess around

Reece Wilson may have used one of his 9 lives today

For the second year in a row, the builders in Les Gets provided the riders with some seriously intimidating airtime. In 2019, the finish line fly off left Rachel Atherton with a ruptured Achilles' Tendon and this year the new track provided some more aerial challenges for riders. The step down near the top of the course claimed a number of victims including Marine Cabirou, who had to pull out after her front wheel washed out on the take-off and she missed the landing.

On race day, there were crashes all over the mountain but the biggest and most discussed must surely be Reece Wilson's on the river gap. This booter got rutted up throughout the week then the rain on race day softened it up between training and racing. Reece hit it at full throttle but ended up being bucked and thrown over the bars. A dab of brakes may have saved Reece Wilson's visor but that's usually the last thing on a rider's mind in a race run.

We loved the tech and wide taping on offer on the new track but riders also need to feel safe to push their limits the whole way down a track. In future, we'd love to see jumps designed to survive a whole weekend of racing with clean and predictable entries and exits that cater to all the different race categories to keep the racing safe as well as great to watch.


French Crowds Make Races

Euro 2020 DH edition.

With the crowds back at the races in Les Gets, it felt like we were watching a 'proper' World Cup for the first time since 2019 and there is no better crowd to welcome back first than the rabid French. With chainsaws, flares and finish area invasions they showed us exactly what we've been missing due to COVID and we're hoping for more of the same at the rest of the races this year.

At the Enduro World Series in Val di Fassa last week we also praised the pit atmosphere, comparing it to the World Cup pits parites of old. Well, if the few clips that made it to social media are anything to go by, that party culture hasn't gone anywhere from dh either.


Jackson Goldstone Follows in Finn Iles and Vali Holl's Footsteps

Jackson Goldstone on his way to winning the junior men s race

We've spent a lot of time hyping up Daprela's run in this piece but he actually wasn't the fastest rider of the day, that honour goes to Jackson Goldstone. The first year junior posted a 3:26.950, which is not only 7 seconds faster than Daprela's time but also 5 seconds faster than Vergier's qualifying time. It goes without saying that the conditions were obviously different between the runs but there's no denying Goldstone put down one hell of a run.

Since the introduction of the junior classes, only two riders have posted the best times for their gender while racing in the junior ranks. Vali Holl did it twice in 2019 and Finn Iles did it at the rain-affected Mont Sainte Anne race in 2017. In repeating this feat, Goldstone confirms his potential to be one of the world's fastest racers.

Keep an eye out for Phoebe Gale too. The young British racer is under the tutelage of Tahnee Seagrave on the Canyon Collective FMD team and took the win in her second ever World Cup. Her time of 4:21 would have seen her place seventh in the women’s race, just behind Eleonora Farina and ahead of Vali Holl. Britain has a long pedigree of fast women racers and Phoebe Gale may be next in line to carry that on.

Les Gets

Racing and Events Things We Learned Jackson Goldstone Tahnee Seagrave Thibaut Daprela DH Racing Les Gets World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


32 Comments

  • 27 3
 "In future, we'd love to see jumps designed to survive a whole weekend of racing with clean and predictable entries and exits that cater to all the different race categories to keep the racing safe as well as great to watch."

Signed!
  • 8 0
 The #1 killer is sketchy takeoffs on big jumps. Know a guy who got sideways off a root before a 10 foot drop and broke both legs. Big drops/jumps should always have enough room to either compose yourself or pull out if something's gone wrong on the setup
  • 7 0
 @medievalbiking: and it should be filmed for the live feed
  • 1 0
 @medievalbiking: look at sx jumps when it rains , gotta deal with what’s in front of you . “ it ain’t the air that hurts , it’s the ground “ !
  • 2 0
 But, is it that sketchy conditions are more likely to cause injury? Question, I don't have any stats. I have read though that in road traffic, most serious accidents are in pretty weather. Not when it is wet, windy etc. Similarly illuminated roads see more accidents than when they switch off the lights. So yeah, when something is clearly sketchy, is it more likely to cause injury than when it appears smooth, grippy and bermed? I for one have learned that my worst injuries (on the mtb) were when I was confident and relaxed.
  • 1 0
 I think they should have made the b line such that it was only half second or second slower, that way it wouldn't be a do or lose the race feature.
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: this!
  • 11 2
 I understand the gripe with the jumps - they are sketchy

With that being said a good percentage of the riders made it over them - Im thinking those gaps were pretty on the nose for a world cup race - shouldnt be easy jumps right??
  • 8 1
 I think the complaint people have is the consequence associated with them (at least that is how I felt). A percentage is going to eat it all over the course, but when a feature is such that screwing it up could be an extreme injury, then you should build it in a way where fewer people might wreck.
  • 2 0
 I think you can still make jumps intimidating without being sketchy. You could say almost all made it out OK (so it's fine) but when you're taking out some of the best competition, and this is the best of the best, it's a bit of a sign.
  • 2 0
 Define easy. You cannot deny that this jump caused a lot of problems, a lot were casing it, overshooting, going over the berm, completely missing the landing, etc etc. It wasnt properly built. thats it.
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: 100% agree. This isn't hunger games. Obviously there is inherent risk with downhill racing, but builders should also work to minimize risk where they can.
  • 1 0
 I don't know about everyone else but I was actually watching riders over the last wooden gap hoping nothing bad would happen, we're used to mtb riders doing crazy things but they never make me worry for their safety, this felt quite different.
  • 12 0
 #6 Reece Wilson is tough as nails
  • 4 0
 Good summary. I agree, jumps should be built considering all weather conditions and the fact that conditions change dramatically through out the course of the event. Too many pros getting hurt and potentially ending their season because of the sketchy builds.
  • 2 0
 Let’s don’t forget, these are professional events at the highest level el. I think the obsticles/jumps where spot on. Pretty much every mens class rider was ecstatic in practice and quailes that I saw in the videos. I think this is what the best riders want. I do think the ride around lines could have been better for riders not wanting to jump though.

Please don’t dumb the tracks down and make them all bike park tracks just because of a few crashes.
  • 2 0
 Regarding the jumps on track:

I'm not sure how I feel on this one - you can't tell the racers 'if you can't hit this then take the ride around' since no one will use the ride around, but also you need to keep things difficult so that the top tier guys can separate themselves. One thing that needs to be noted is that for the early practice runs & elite category race runs, the track was really muddy and close to the worst case scenario safety-wise. The river gap where Reece Wilson crashed was smaller but the run in was pretty janky (especially in the mud) and he admitted that he took the straight line, didn't touch his brakes and just couldn't hang on. Bernard Kerr also mentioned taking 'the Reece line' into that jump in practice and it was too fast, which is a lot coming from him. I think the river gap is a good jump to have, but will get a bad rap because of how bad that crash looked in Wilson's race run. On the other hand the road gap had a smoother setup and landing but was way higher consequence (as seen by the various injuries from the weekend). I don't think a step down needs to be that large to differentiate the skills of the riders, especially for a jump that wasn't even on the red bull feed. I should note that I will never jump anything close to that in my life. It's gotta be tough for a course designer to make a track that's 1) challenging for the best in the sport with good weather 2) Is still rideable & safe enough in the wet 3) Good to watch on a live feed with limited numbers of cameras.
  • 4 0
 Another thing we learned, redbull needs better race coverage, especially at the more interesting features.
  • 1 0
 One of the biggest thing I learned is that Vali is going to have an uphill battle tgetting past the mental hurdles of Elite racing. Her recent mistakes my not all be caused by her mental space, but they are all piling up at the very crucial transitional point in her career. I certainly hope she can get past it, and regain that all-important confidence.
  • 1 0
 Conditions got WAY worse after Thibaut went down. Way worse. But saying that... that run was a straight heater. Hell of a ride. Dude is legit and should be a podium contender for a long long time. Honestly I think the most impressive run of the day was Minnaar's 7th place run. He did that in terrible conditions when everyone around him was posting 25-55 times. And the Bulldog is an absolute animal. That dudes run was bonkers to watch. I went back and watched it 3 times then showed my brother the next day. Pretty rad to see Jackson putting up these sorts of results already. He hasn't been truly focused on DH for all that long. Crazy to see a dude that small rip that hard.
  • 3 0
 Fastest qualy is bruni's..isn't It?
  • 2 1
 They should find a better way for the start list , the fastest should be able to pick a slot before it starts . Course havoc for tv but tough !
  • 1 0
 Yup, like sx...pick ur gate
  • 2 0
 Les Gets, eats you alive...
  • 2 0
 I was under the impression bikes won races with people on em...
  • 2 0
 People win races on top of bikes.
  • 2 0
 Somebody send Daprela a mouth guard
  • 1 0
 True, why they don't use them !?
  • 1 0
 1.Mullets aren't better 2.Mullets aren't faster 3.Mullets look horrific 4.Mullets are a fad 5.Mullets will be gone soon
  • 1 1
 The 5th thing is little retarded !
  • 1 0
 daprela is my young god
  • 2 4
 6) Gwin is done

Post a Comment



