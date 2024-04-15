5 Things We Learned from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

1. The top XCC riders didn't fare as well as usual in the XCO.
It's not always the case, but often we'll see riders who perform well in XCC also do well in the longer event the next day. We've even seen riders take both the Short Track and Olympic distance back to back at some rounds in previous years. However, at this first round in Mairiporã, we saw XCC racing the day before XCO racing for the first time instead of on Friday evening.
Interestingly, of the six XCC podium finishers in Mairiporã, only one went on to finish in the top five in the XCO. The winner of the Elite Women's XCC race, Evie Richards, went on to finish ninth in the XCO, while second-place finisher in the XCC Rebecca Henderson, went on to finish 19th. Alessandra Keller finished third in XCC and sixth in XCO. On the men's side, XCC winner Sam Gaze took seventh place in the XCO, while second-place finisher Luca Schwarzbauer took 11th. Martin Vidaurre Kossmann took third in the XCC and fifth in the XCO, making him the only rider to finish on both podiums.
His teammate Victor Koretzky fared better in the XCO however after his fourth-place XCC finish, taking second place behind Christopher Blevins. Jenny Rissveds was the only woman who finished top five in both races, with her fourth place in the XCC and win in the XCO.
Koretzky and Rissveds, who both finished fourth in XCC, could dive straight into their cooldowns, dial in nutrition right after the race, and not worry about making the podium or doing interviews. It's never been easy, but it looks like it just got harder to take the double when the races are back to back. At rounds where both XC and DH take place however, the XCC will be back in its usual Friday time slot.
In the U23 category, the race winners did take the double XCC and XCO wins, but without the U23 XCC races being televised it is a bit of a different scenario. Riley Amos in the U23 category did the back to back with XCC Friday and XCO Saturday, while Kira Böhm had extra time to recover between the two races, taking the U23 XCC win on Friday and the U23 Women's XCO win on Sunday. 2. Racing the MTB Festival event the weekend prior on the same course really paid off for the women.
It looks like arriving in Brazil a week early and getting used to the time zone and acclimatizing to the heat worked out well for Jenny Rissveds, Savilia Blunk, Haley Batten and Chiara Teocchi. While the finishing order was slightly different at the World Cup a week after the MTB Festival race
the weekend prior on the same course, the top four women in the first World Cup of the season also took part in the MTB Festival race.
In fact, out of the top ten women, an impressive seven took part in the race. Only Jolanda Neff finished on the podium in fifth without having done the race the weekend prior.
In the men's race, it was a different scenario, with only Filippo Colombo taking second in the MTB Festival race and also finishing on the men's World Cup podium in third. 3. Team USA had more success than ever before.
When you think of powerhouse mountain bike nations in the cross-country discipline, it's likely Switzerland and France that you're thinking of. These two countires are ranked one and two in the Nation Standings for both men and women thanks to the likes of cycling powerhouses like Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Jolanda Neff, Loana Lecomte, Alessandra Keller, Nino Schurter, Mathias Flückiger, Victor Koretzky, and Jordan Sarrou. At the last Olympics, Switzerland secured four of the six medals available in cross-country mountain biking.
When Kate Courtney won the overall title in 2019, she was the first American to win that title in 17 years. When she won the World Championships in 2018, it was the first time an American had won the title since Alison Dunlap won 17 years before in 2001. Courtney herself may not have stood on the podium herself recently, but just the fact that she took those titles five and six years ago seems to have lifted an entire generation of riders who now have the confidence to believe that they too can win. There also seems to be more national-level racing in the United States, with several new American race series popping up this year (check out the 2024 Guide to US Racing
).
The World Cup in Mairiporã saw the strongest finishes by Americans in over two decades. In the Elite Men's Race, Christopher Blevins had incredible power on the last lap, coming from over a 30 second deficit earlier in the race. In the Elite Women's race, we saw four women in the top ten with Savilia Blunk (2nd), Haley Batten (3rd), Kelsey Urban (8th), and Kate Courtney (10th). Gwendalyn Gibson crashed out of the race, but finished 15th in XCC and was fighting through the field at the time and its anyone's guess as to where she would have finished. In the U23 races, Riley Amos won both XCC and XCO, with Bjorn Riley finishing close behind with a fourth in XCC and second in XCO. Madigan Munro took second in Short Track and fourth in XCO while Sofia Waite took third in the XCC and 10th in the longer distance. 4. The battle for two Olympic spots is on.
A big change from the last time the Olympics took place in Tokyo will be that there are a maximum of two Olympic spots per country. You can read all about the qualifying process here
, but the most important thing to know is that National Olympic Committees ranked one to eight will qualify two athletes, with those ranked nine to 19 qualifying one athlete.
Currently, the countries highest in the MTB Olympic Qualification Women's Ranking
that will be able to send two racers in the women's field are Switzerland, France, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Denmark and Great Britain. In the MTB Olympic Qualification Men's Ranking
, it's Switzerland, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Great Britain, and the United States that are currently ranked one through eight and would receive two spots each.
The US is sitting in the coveted 8th place in the men's rankings, having just moved up two spots after the incredible racing this past weekend from Christopher Blevins, Riley Amos and Bjorn Riley, but the qualification period goes until after Nove Mesto takes place at the end of May, and so every UCI point counts until then for the USA to be able to send two riders to the Olympics. In fact, at the US Cup earlier this year, Blevins and Amos worked together
to secure maximum points at the race, with Amos even taking part in both the U23 and Elite races to get as many points as possible. With 250 points for an Elite win and 125 for a U23 win, there's still lots of room for movement in the standings. 5. For some countries, the battle to earn an Olympic spot is much harder.
Usually, the World Cup overall and the World Championships are the most important races in a cross-country athletes' calendar. This year however, everything is different. Athletes that have no yet qualified for the Olympics will need to peak for these first three World Cup races to try and secure their spot, before trying to peak again in late July for the mountain bike race in Paris.
For athletes that have already qualified, such as Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Puck Pieterse, training plans can already be built around Paris 2024. If the first World Cup round had been in Europe, we would likely have seen Ferrand Prevot in contention since she's been racing domestically and racked up six wins already this season, but with the extra travel to Brazil, she opted to skip the first two rounds. It's understandable when your goal is singular, especially since Ferrand Prevot got sick last time the season kicked off in Brazil.
While the fight to move your country up in the standings might be a team effort, at the end of the day, there are only two spots as a maximum per nation and so it's also an individual battle against your compatriots to secure one of those two spots. You can tell that some racers have doubled down on their efforts ahead of the 2024 season with that in mind. In the men's race, four French riders in the top four with Victor Koretzky (2nd), Jordan Sarrou (4th), Thomas Griot (9th) and Joshua Dubau (12th) makes that a very tight race for two spots. The Swiss men are also going to have to work hard for the two Olympics spots. Before the race this weekend, I would have said that Nino Schurter and Mathias Flückiger were definitely the top two Swiss riders, but Filippo Colombo (2nd with number plate 34) and Lars Forster (18th) were actually the top two male Swiss riders in Sunday's XCO race.
Fluckiger said that he has had a rocky preparation with sickness
leading up to these races and Nino said before the race that he was battling an eye infection
. There's no doubt that the pressure is higher for riders from these nations than for the likes of Vlad Dascalu (Romania), Martin Vidaurre (Chile), Alan Hatherly (South Africa), Jenny Rissveds (Sweden) or Rebecca Henderson (Australia) who are the top-ranked riders from their nation and also the only riders that are competitive from those countries.
For the women, Jolanda Neff and Alessandra Keller took 5th and 6th and are currently leading the Swiss standings, but the Olympic dream is far from over for Sina Frei and Steffi Haberlin who took 11th and 12th. Haberlin was ranked 37th coming into the race but was ahead of Neff for several laps. Likewise for the Americans, it's exciting to see a best-ever result from Kelsey Urban in 8th with a ranking before the race of 44th, but disappointing to know that she's currently the third-fastest American behind Savilia Blunk and Haley Batten and so an Olympic spot is no guarantee. The fight for who will be joining Puck Pieterse from the Netherlands between Anne Tauber and Anne Terpstra will also be a hotly contested battle.
Another surprise was Martina Berta, the top-ranked Italian last year after finishing 6th in the World Cup standings, was actually the third Italian rider in the race behind Chiara Teocchi (4th with number plate 27) and Greta Seiwald (13th with number plate 31). While it was a big surprise to see lackluster results from Loana Lecomte with a 21st in the XCO, she was still the top French in the Elite Women's race.
Also, it's worth keeping in mind that there's a lot of fine print involved with which athletes get selected for each National Olympic Committee to keep things fair, but also give each nation the best chance of medalling at the Games. To give you an idea of how detailed the selection process is, you can find the USA Cycling Athlete Selection Procedures for the 2024 Olympic Games here Other facts:
- Reigning Olympic champion Tom Pidcock missed out on the opening round of the World Cup but won the Amstel Gold
road race, a hotly contested Spring Classics road race, in a sprint finish after 5:58:17 of racing over 253.6km.
- Gwendalyn Gibson debuted her Monster partnership
at this race. Unfortunately she crashed out of the race. We've reached out to Gibson and will share an update when we hear back.
- Despite tensions running high after the men's XCC, Specialized dominated the team standings with Christopher Blevins, Victor Koretzky, Haley Batten, and Martin Vidaurre Kossman all finishing on the podium at least once.
- Mona Mitterwallner did not attend the first World Cup due to illness
. She wrote on her Instagram page that "a few days before the [Cape] Epic I felt getting a flu and hoped the energy would come back in time. Unfortunately the virus got worse each day and honestly only my head brought me through this race. My body overreacted in different ways and so Brasil just came to soon for me this year."