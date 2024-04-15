5 Things We Learned from the Mairiporã XC World Cup 2024

Sam Gaze and Luca Schwarzbauer took first and second in the men's XCC.

1. The top XCC riders didn't fare as well as usual in the XCO.

Your top five women, four of which competed the weekend before as a part of the MTB Festival.

2. Racing the MTB Festival event the weekend prior on the same course really paid off for the women.

Christopher Blevins helping move the United States up in the nation rankings with his win in hopes that two Americans will get to go to Paris.

3. Team USA had more success than ever before.

Alessandra Keller will be keen to qualify for Switzerland after missing out on the action in Tokyo.

4. The battle for two Olympic spots is on.

Chiara Teocchi keeping her Olympic dream alive with her first-ever World Cup podium at round one.

5. For some countries, the battle to earn an Olympic spot is much harder.

Other facts: