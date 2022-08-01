6 Things We Learned from the Snowshoe DH World Cup

Aug 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Canada s Gracey Hemstreet coming in hot for another win this season.

Junior Racing Domination
Two names that are continuing to stand out in junior racing are the Canadians Jackson Goldstone and Gracey Hemstreet. Both riders have been dominating the junior field with Snowshoe granting both of them four wins in 2022.

For Jackson, this was his third win in a row. With his string of victories, he is now just over sixty points clear of Jordan Williams in the overall meaning we could see the overall title wrapped up at Mont-Sainte-Anne, a very special achievement if Jackson can do it.

Gracey Hemstreet could also wrap up the overall in Canada as she is currently 40 points in the clear. Gracey will have to fight a bit harder to take the series title at her home race, but with four wins, a 2nd, and a 3rd place, she has the skills to do it.
Another win for Jackson Goldstone after an incredible run.


Camille Balanche is Unstoppable in the Mud
Just like her previous performances in the muddy steeps of Leogang Camille Balanche proved once again that she is in a league of her own in the mud. Not only did she make the tricky track look easy she also apparently didn't crash the whole weekend. With a track taking out or at least stalling most riders in their final runs, Camille was able to put together an almost completely clean feet-up run to win by a sizeable four seconds against Myriam Nicole.

Camille's win in Snowshoe backs up an amazing five in a row qualifying victories with three wins in 2022. These incredible results put Camille 230 points in the lead for the overall; if she can win another qualifying and Myriam Nicole qualifies in third then the overall for 2022 will be all tied up before finals even begin.
Camille Balanche emphatically backs up her fastest qualifying time.


A Great Weekend for Continental Tires
Snowshoe didn't just deliver great racing it also brought what is probably the best weekend ever for Continental tires with three Elite men on the podium and a second-place finish in the Junior women's race for Aimi Kenyon.

While we normally see podiums dominated by the likes of Schwalbe and Maxxis, it was interesting to see the new tires from the German brand doing so well in the mud. With the great weekend for Continental we saw career-best finishes for Bernard Kerr, Andreas Kolb and Ronan Dunne.
Your Men s Elite podium - 1st Amaury Pierron 2nd Bernard Kerr 3rd Andreas Kolb 4th Ronan Dunne and 5th Greg Minnaar


Amaury Pierron is a Race Winning Machine
The Elite Men's race was one of the wildest of the year, with a fine line between a potential race-winning run and disaster. As we have come to learn this season Amaury Pierron is the master of riding on this edge and he bested the drying track to take his fourth win this season. With this feat Amaury also becomes the fourth Elite man to ever win four World Cups in a single year, with Mont-Sainte-Anne and Val di Sole still to come we would say he could be bettering this record.

Looking at the times for Amaury's race run he only took the lead in the final splits with a second split result of 12th and the third split coming in 5th. Both of these splits were sections with some of the worst conditions with Amaury setting blistering times in the safer upper and lower splits. Looking at all of the top four riders, their final positions were all reached at the fourth split with no changes down to the line.
Amaury Pierron rips over the line to take yet another win. He s the man to beat this season.


Snowshoe is Wild in the Wet
So far we have only seen dry and dusty World Cup races in Snowshoe with many people saying it was lucky the track wasn't wet. Finally, after three previous races at this venue we got to see just how tricky the course can be. You know a World Cup course is hard when even the top qualifiers are being bucked all over the track and even putting a foot down is not the end of a potential race-winning run.

The tough conditions did bring out some interesting line choices with Dakotah Norton riding a wild line through the double drop that looked incredibly fast, and we don't think anyone else even attempted the line all week.
A very soggy sprint tuck to the line.


Where Were All the Riders?
While it is great to have World Cup races not just in Europe it is difficult to get over the clear lack of riders attending last weekend's World Cup race. Across all of the categories, we saw decent to significant-sized drops in numbers. The junior women dropped two riders from the previous lowest numbers and the junior men were missing seven. In the elite women's racing, the numbers dropped below 30 for the first time this year with only 20 riders actually on the start list. The elite men also dipped below 100 for the first time in 2022 with 93 riders, this is 54 riders off the previous lowest number.

With the news that next year we may see only 30 riders in finals and an even more international race calendar, it's hard to see how this will be worth it for the riders with a clear gap in the number of riders being able to race in North America.
Bernard Kerr completing the run of a lifetime.

Riders on the start list at each round so far in 2022:
Elite Women - Rd1: 33 // Rd2: 31 // Rd3: 31 // Rd4: 39 // Rd5: 35 // Rd6: 20
Elite Men - Rd1: 153 // Rd2: 147 // Rd3: 180 // Rd4: 164 // Rd5: 149 // Rd6: 93
Junior Men - Rd1: 61 // Rd2: 54// Rd3: 71 // Rd4: 80 // Rd5: 64 // Rd6: 47
Junior Women - Rd1: 14 // Rd2: 15 // Rd3: 18 // Rd4: 22 // Rd5: 19 // Rd6: 12



Posted In:
40 Comments

  • 52 5
 It's almost as if travelling out of Europe to North America is cost prohibitive for riders that don't have their full expences paid by their teams.
  • 63 0
 Good thing that isn't true the other way around; North Americans love travelling overseas at great personal expense for a chance to qualify!
  • 54 1
 It's almost like Americans and Canadians have to deal with that for EVERY race.
  • 12 0
 I live in the USA (flag emoji as proof residence) and it cost a fortune to get to Snowshoe without a bicycle.
  • 4 0
 @hellanorcal: Right? It's a given that some of the lower ranked riders just won't be able to make it across the pond. But, there are a lot of racers in the US who would love to make it to races if they are not cost prohibitive. The US is huge, and snowshoe is 5 hours on a good day from their nearest major city.
  • 4 4
 @onemanarmy: ah yes, the only two existing countries in america...
  • 7 1
 @pisgahgnar: With the whole of the US the Snowshoe choice is odd since its so isolated. A venue with more accessibility and surrounding amenities I think would be more appealing.
  • 1 0
 @polarflux: for sure, but now those facilities bid and/or care to bid. Most of the Rocky mountains ski resorts are well established and don't need any publicity nor to have to pay the UCI bribery fees
  • 15 0
 The following news has just been confirmed. The field is being cut to 20 protected riders to provide consistency and continuity for new viewers. To win a wildcard entry you must complete a challenge such as driving an 18 wheeler over a frozen lake, catching a net full of crabs, building a diesel powered rat-rod to a tight deadline, or surviving a night in a haunted house. Riders with foreign sounding names will be given Gladiator style nicknames to avoid alienation among American viewers. e.g. Thibault Diprela becomes Dirt Burner Loris Vergier becomes Professor Brap, etc.
  • 10 0
 "Why couldn't people travel to World Cups!?" (Gestures vaguely at everything around us.)

Why ignore the elephant in the room. The cost of everything has obliterated the chance of privateers and lower ranked riders, and as is tradition will make this sport even more of a trust fund baby hobby. Governments need to give their balls a tug and hold corporations accountable for price gouging everything left and right. If things continue this way we won't be able to get any Stevie Smiths in the future. And Discovery doesn't care. They're already gonna slice the rider list in half so only the established riders with the most money earning potential are involved.

This issue is gonna get worse before it gets better. Simple as that. I'm just waiting for a new downhill tour created by Red Bull and not involving UCI. Like a Hardline tour.
  • 4 1
 So hold the evil corporations responsible for."price gouging", yet have a evil corporation, promote another race series?
  • 6 0
 the "dry dusty Snowshoe" was just waiting for the world to think that's how it really is...but the doo doo butter mire is the reality of DH in WVA.
  • 6 0
 For a privateer, I assume it gets expensive real fast...
  • 2 0
 The 30 riders thing is utter bull. I don't want to only see the top 30 fastest guys, the exciting thing about DH is a privateer can grab some points at a local race, enter a world cup and possibly pull off a great result and as a bonus maybe even make the live feed. There will be a lot of Pro riders pissed as well, some of those guys struggle to even qualify these days never mind finish in the top 30. I don't see why letting 60 riders qualify is even an issue
  • 3 1
 "Domination" is now being just under one race's worth of point in the lead? I mean, yes, Jackson and Gracie are crushing it, but so are Jordan and Phoebe, and the rest of the podium regulars. If Jackson clinched the series two races ago? Yeah, that's dominating. Perfect season? Definitely dominating. Clinching the series win by a handful of points in the second to last race? Awesome, but I dunno about "dominating".
  • 1 0
 Vali Holl crushed it in juniors those guys are doing well end of story.
  • 1 0
 Dakotah's line through the double drop was crazy. I'd love to see some POV footage of it. Did he have to really compromise his speed/line from the previous section to pull it off? Super creative line choice there.
  • 1 0
 You can't buy the continental tires they are using....the sponsored guys in the U.S. have incredible quality and grip issues. Good for the top guys I guess but it hasn't trickled down well.
  • 2 0
 I'm also a wining machine, when they put cream in my coffee when I specifically told them not to.
  • 1 0
 It's over. UCI world Cup will be about as relevant as the X Games is now. More weekends to ride your bike is the only positive.
  • 1 0
 who are the four guys to have won 4 rounds in a year? pierron, gwin and who else?
  • 1 0
 I'm thinking Sam Hill and Nico V- but i'm not sure.
  • 6 0
 Francois Gachet, Nico Vouilloz, Aaron Gwin, and now Pierron (according to Rob in the post-show)
  • 2 0
 nico vouilloz and francois gachet
  • 3 0
 Gwin is the only one to have won 5 races in a season, right?
  • 1 0
 @kcy4130: Only person to win 5 in a row, not sure about 5 in total
  • 9 0
 @src248: *Only man to win 5 in a row. Rachel has streaks of 6 and 7 wins within a season (and a preposterous 14 straight if you count consecutive years). ACC also has streaks of 5 and 6 in a single season.
  • 1 0
 @hab19: Fair point!
  • 1 0
 September for Snowshoe next time!
Below threshold threads are hidden





