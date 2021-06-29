5 Things We Learned from the Val di Fassa EWS

A character-building race for Courdurier

It was the Closest Race in Men's EWS History



Les Orres - 2019



1. Ed Masters: 43:31.79

2. Richie Rude +0.94



Percentage difference between 1st and 2nd: 0.035%

Northstar - 2019



1. Richie Rude: 26:09.65

2. Sam Hill +0.81



Percentage difference between 1st and 2nd: 0.051%



Val di Fassa - 2021



1. Richie Rude: 27:07.32

2. Jack Moir +0.48



Percentage difference between 1st and 2nd: 0.029%



The EWS is getting closer to some form of live stream coverage

Maxxis Cleaned House

The EWS Pit Parties are Wild