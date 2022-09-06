5 Things We Learned from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022



Both Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone have been in a league of their own for most of the 2022 season with dominant Junior wins as well as regularly threatening the time of the Elite riders. Val di Sole was no different as Jordan Williams beat out all Elite riders in qualifying with a time of 3:40.491. Proving that it wasn't just qualifying where he was fastest, Jordan also set the fastest lap on finals day. This isn't the first time in 2022 that a Junior has had the fastest time on a track as Jackson Goldstone was the fastest rider at Vallnord.



Of course, there are different conditions for riders in Juniors and Elites, but both Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone have shown they will have the speed when they move up next year.

