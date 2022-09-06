5 Things We Learned from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Sep 6, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Jordan Williams set the fastest time of the weekend

Both Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone have been in a league of their own for most of the 2022 season with dominant Junior wins as well as regularly threatening the time of the Elite riders. Val di Sole was no different as Jordan Williams beat out all Elite riders in qualifying with a time of 3:40.491. Proving that it wasn't just qualifying where he was fastest, Jordan also set the fastest lap on finals day. This isn't the first time in 2022 that a Junior has had the fastest time on a track as Jackson Goldstone was the fastest rider at Vallnord.

Of course, there are different conditions for riders in Juniors and Elites, but both Jordan Williams and Jackson Goldstone have shown they will have the speed when they move up next year.


The second biggest Elite Men's winning margin in Val di Sole

Loris Vergier's winning run was incredible to watch and the gap of 3.008 seconds back to Andreas Kolb was a huge achievement on the tricky course. Looking back through the history books, Loris' winning margin in Val di Sole has only been topped once before by Aaron Gwin. Aaron's win was a massive 7.85 seconds on the Black Snake against Greg Minnaar in 2012, but in every race since then, the silver medallist has been within three seconds of the win. The Elite Women's win was the sixth largest margin in Val di Sole, but it was Myriam's second largest win on the track at 4.069. Myriam's World Champs win was slightly larger last year at 4.827.

Loris Vergier won this race but it was more than that. His lines and speed were most impressive throughout.


Intense finally has a competitive race bike

The Intense team has had a tough few years with various different bikes and prototypes not seeming to work for its team of riders. Given Aaron Gwin's various team changes and it seemingly not affecting his ability to win, it always seemed odd that he suddenly lost his winning ways with the move over to Intense. For 2022, everything was changed with a completely new frame and design process and it seems to have finally paid off. Since joining Intense back in 2019, Aaron Gwin has only managed to take four podium positions - all of which have been fourth-place finishes. Since swapping to the new prototype, Aaron secured three of these podiums making it the most successful period he has had since joining the new team three seasons ago. Before the new bike, you would have to go all the way back to one of the Lousã rounds in 2020 for his last podium result.
Aaron Gwin is edging ever closer to getting back on top of that World Cup podium.
While he has only been on the team this year, Dakotah Norton also secured a podium finish with a third place in Val di Sole, making it the most successful weekend for the Intense team since the 2017 and 2018 seasons when the lineup featured Jack Moir and Dean Lucas. To find a single better result for Intense, you have to go back to Losinj in 2018 and Dean Lucas' second place there to better the third from Dakotah Norton last weekend.

It seems Intense is finally on the right track with the new prototype and we can't wait to see what another off-season of testing will do to the bike. One thing worth mentioning is we never did see the six-bar prototype Jeff Steber was teasing when we interviewed him earlier this year. Maybe it has been scrapped after the success of the current design or we could see something wild for the season opener in June next year.


Tough end to Junior Racing for Jackson Goldstone

Jackson Goldstone has had one the most successful period of Junior racing in World Cup history as he won both the 2021 and 2022 overalls alongside the World Champs last year. Until the Les Gets World Champs, Jackson had never finished outside the top two in any finals. In his two years of Junior racing, Jackson managed to get nine wins and five-second places. Jackson's Junior racing career hasn't ended in the way he would have wanted with crashes ruining his streak of only taking first or second places. In Les Gets, Jackson took 14th while a crash ending in a broken handlebar put Jackson in fourth in his final Junior race in Val di Sole.
Jackson Goldstone was way up in the splits Sam Hill style before sliding out on the exact same corner and snapping his bar.
Finn Iles' Junior streak just beat Jackson's with 10 wins and four-second places. Interestingly, Finn also never placed outside of the top two apart from in two races, although those were because he did not start. It took Finn a few years to get fully up to speed in Elite as he took his first win this year in Mont-Sainte-Anne, so it will be interesting to see if Jackson can take a maiden win before his fifth year in the big leagues.


A brutal track to end the season

Val di Sole is always one of the roughest tracks on the circuit but this year brought an even harder challenge with the course being in one of the worst conditions we have seen in quite a while. The course was full of holes from the first practice session and the track continued to deteriorate through the finals with even some of the best riders struggling to stay upright through the week. By the end of finals, we saw some of the largest lists of DNS and DNFs all season with seven riders not making it down their final runs after qualifying. Since the end of racing ,we have heard the news that Greg Minnaar has fractured three vertebrae and Laurie Greenland has shared footage of a massive spill that took place during his race run.

While it's great watching riders take on a tough track, we have heard that not everyone was enjoying the tricks the track brought this week and there may be a couple of changes coming for the next time we visit Val di Sole.
Jess Blewitt will be looking to end her season on a high.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Things We Learned DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


13 Comments

  • 1 0
 Regarding the last comment (the brutal track) doesn't it seem DH in general has pushed the limits so much that it has gotten even more dangerous? The bike technology and rider training has upped the game and it looks to me like the riders have to pin it more than they might have needed to in the past to get a win or a podium? For example, I think Gwin raised the level of performance. Even a Gwin at peak performance wouldn't be destroying this field like he did in the past. Everyone has gotten faster and the bikes have gotten better. I wonder if Gwin, Minnaar or other old timers would agree with that. And what can be done about it? Redesigned tracks? A points system that rewards consistent top 10 finishes vs the current one that is bias towards wins?
  • 1 0
 The Intense point seems one of those things that's hard to pin down. Gwin is aging and there were almost certainly some lifestyle changes throughout the more recent years, etc. And Dakotah is a young gun finally finding his pace, so not the best litmus tests for the bikes themselves. Although cranking out new prototypes every event hardly seemed to be the solution but sure, maybe the new process/design has helped.

Just can't say there are ENOUGH riders to set more consistent precedent for how the bikes ride. And that's ignoring the whole not the bike but the rider type narrative.

Could have easily and seamlessly swapped the narrative to "Gwin and Norton relationship paying dividends on the track as both riders earn their best results on the year". Or "track is so gnarly, being a crazy American pays dividends on track that is trying to kill you". I dunno. But like you say, Gwin has won on everything. Even YTs. It's probably not the bike lol
  • 2 0
 6. Minnaar is happy to be protected going into next year, which I'm hoping means that we get another season of him doing this DH thing!
  • 3 0
 6. Ed was a good stand-in for Wyn.
  • 3 1
 Someone get Jordan a redbull helmet.
  • 4 2
 Didn’t Danny hart win by over 11 seconds in 2011?
  • 1 0
 He did, but wasn't that at Champery? They were saying it's the second biggest margin in Val Di Sole history, not all time.
  • 1 0
 @danielfloyd: good catch. Reading comprehension isn’t up to full speed after the holiday weekend.
  • 1 0
 Not in Val di Sole. That was Champery
  • 2 0
 6. put on your shades before the tears flow
  • 3 2
 6. carbon handlebars might not handle crashes that well....
  • 1 1
 Yet they have been used and crash upon endless times prior by many top WC level riders. That crash would have damaged/maybe even broken alloy bars as well. Plenty of broken "insert component here>>>>>>" alloy prior to carbon coming along. At minimum ANY bar from that crash would never see another WC race again with any legit mechanic regardless of material.
Below threshold threads are hidden





