5 Things We Learned Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 4, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Ronan Dunne got his Red Bull helmet in Wales.

1. Ronan Dunne deserves his wings.

Ronan Dunne was presented with a Red Bull helmet ahead of race day at Hardline this year. Despite the added pressure of racing in the Red Bull helmet for the first time, he backed up his fastest qualifying run with a win come finals.

Dunne has won three out of the four major events he's done this year, including the first edition of Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania, the DH World Cup in Poland, and Red Bull Hardline Wales. At the first DH World Cup round in Fort William, he finished a respectable 11th.

The 21-year-old Irishman has had a meteoric rise through the rankings. He secured his first top 30 result in Leogang in July of 2021 and then cracked the top 20 for the first time with a 17th in Les Gets later that year. At that point, just three years ago, he was funding his own race season and even had to pay for his bike. From being a top 30 contender to World Cup winner, Dunne has made a name for himself in a very short time. If you haven't already, you can listen to the interview I did with Ronan Dunne earlier this year for the Pinkbike Podcast.

In it, he mentions that he drinks several Red Bulls on race day to get fired up. In his finish line interview at Hardline Wales, he confirmed that he drank five or six before his finals run.


Juanfer Velez
Just a casual no-hander off the road gap by Juanfer Velez in Qualifying on his way to third place.

2. The Colombians made an incredible first impression at Hardline.

In their first Hardline event, Juanfer Velez finished third and Sebastian Holguin finished sixth. While both compete in World Cup races and the Red Bull Cerro Abajo Urban DH series, neither had ever competed in Red Bull Hardline. For the two young riders to get up to speed on the most technical track in the world in just a couple of days and then lay down some of the fastest runs is incredibly impressive.

Both 20 year olds rode on the limit, with Holguin casing the two 90 footers on the course, but remaining composed and making it to the finish line. Sebastian Holguin has podiumed in the Junior category at the DH World Cup in Snowshoe and is 3x Pan American Champion.

Juanfer Velez threw a no-hander on the road gap in Qualifying on his way to setting the third fastest time and backed that up with a third place come finals day. Velez came 13th in Les Gets last year and while he didn't qualify for the first two World Cups this year, we have the feeling that he's a rider to watch in coming years. You can find him on the results list as Juan Munoz and on Roots and Rain as Juan Fernando Munoz.


Matteo Iniguez rode strong all week finishing out his week in Wales in 5th.
Matteo Iniguez finished fifth, 4.457 seconds back on Ronan Dunne.

3. The top five were tight, but not the tightest in Hardline history.

In 2014, the top five at Red Bull Hardline top five were separated by 24.789 seconds. In 2015, the top five were separated by 21.55 seconds. In 2016, things got closer, with the top five being separated by 6.68 seconds. In 2017, just 5.11 seconds separated the top five. In 2018, it was back to 12.87 seconds. In 2019, just about 8 seconds separated the top 5. In 2021, we saw the closest race, with the top five being separated by 3.5 seconds. In 2022, the top five was separated by 7.5 seconds.

In 2023, 2.189 seconds separated the top three and 4.457 separated the top five, making it the second-closest race in Hardline history.


photo
Papa Bryceland wasn't the only dad in the mix.

4. There were fives dads in the mix and three of them finished in the top 15.

Sam Blenkinsop, Josh Bryceland, Brendan Fairclough, and Matt Jones all competed in Red Bull Hardline Wales this year, with Blenki finishing 8th, Bryceland finishing 12th and Fairclough finishing 15th on the world's most difficult downhill race course. Matt Jones got a flat tire in his finals run, but was one of three riders that tested the canyon gap earlier in the week.

Also, Josh Lowe and Jono Jones both have full-time corporate jobs in London. YT released a video with Lowe last week about finding that work-life balance and you can check out their LinkedIn profiles here and here.


As if the 90 feet doubles weren t hard enough Matteo Iniguez Tibo Laly wanted to try them side by side.
As if riding the 90 foot doubles wasn't enough.

5. Hardline has progressed the sport even in just the past three years.

When the 90 footers were added to the Hardline course in 2022, riders were nervous about them, especially after Bernard Kerr's crash on them. Somehow he walked away from that one, and this year, we saw Thibaut Laly and Matteo Iniguez casually riding them in tandem.

As for the women in attendance, four of them (Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergemann, Tahnee Seagrave and Vaea Verbeeck) ticked off the on-off jump and the road gap for the first time and are ever so close to full runs, while Jenna Hastings also ticked off some of the course's features. This is the third time we've seen women taking on the Red Bull Hardline course and it's incredible to see their progress.


Tahnee Seagrave made shirt work of the road gap.
Tahnee Seagrave went from ticking off some of the monstrous features on the course to commentating in the box with Rob Warner.


Other facts:
• The top four in qualifying were also the top four in finals.
• Tahnee Seagrave was great in the commentary booth alongside Rob Warner.
• We didn't seen any injuries on finals day, but Jim Munro was unable to race after his crash testing the canyon gap and Szymon Godziek crashed and injured his shoulder riding the course ahead of finals.
• Three runs were ended by flat tires, including both Jones brothers' runs.
• While the results definitely show that this is a downhiller's event, it's interesting to watch the freeriders get out of their comfort zone at this event and to contrast their riding styles.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Things We Learned Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,417 articles
Report
