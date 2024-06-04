5 Things We Learned Red Bull Hardline 2024

Ronan Dunne got his Red Bull helmet in Wales.

1. Ronan Dunne deserves his wings.

Just a casual no-hander off the road gap by Juanfer Velez in Qualifying on his way to third place.

2. The Colombians made an incredible first impression at Hardline.

Matteo Iniguez finished fifth, 4.457 seconds back on Ronan Dunne.

3. The top five were tight, but not the tightest in Hardline history.

Papa Bryceland wasn't the only dad in the mix.

4. There were fives dads in the mix and three of them finished in the top 15.

As if riding the 90 foot doubles wasn't enough.

5. Hardline has progressed the sport even in just the past three years.

Tahnee Seagrave went from ticking off some of the monstrous features on the course to commentating in the box with Rob Warner.

Other facts: