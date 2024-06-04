5 Things We Learned Red Bull Hardline 2024

1. Ronan Dunne deserves his wings.
Ronan Dunne was presented with a Red Bull helmet
ahead of race day at Hardline this year. Despite the added pressure of racing in the Red Bull helmet for the first time, he backed up his fastest qualifying run with a win come finals.
Dunne has won three out of the four major events he's done this year, including the first edition of Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania, the DH World Cup in Poland, and Red Bull Hardline Wales. At the first DH World Cup round in Fort William, he finished a respectable 11th.
The 21-year-old Irishman has had a meteoric rise through the rankings. He secured his first top 30 result in Leogang in July of 2021 and then cracked the top 20 for the first time with a 17th in Les Gets later that year. At that point, just three years ago, he was funding his own race season and even had to pay for his bike. From being a top 30 contender to World Cup winner, Dunne has made a name for himself in a very short time. If you haven't already, you can listen to the interview I did with Ronan Dunne earlier this year for the Pinkbike Podcast
.
In it, he mentions that he drinks several Red Bulls on race day to get fired up. In his finish line interview
at Hardline Wales, he confirmed that he drank five or six before his finals run.2. The Colombians made an incredible first impression at Hardline.
In their first Hardline event, Juanfer Velez finished third and Sebastian Holguin finished sixth. While both compete in World Cup races and the Red Bull Cerro Abajo Urban DH series, neither had ever competed in Red Bull Hardline. For the two young riders to get up to speed on the most technical track in the world in just a couple of days and then lay down some of the fastest runs is incredibly impressive.
Both 20 year olds rode on the limit, with Holguin casing the two 90 footers on the course, but remaining composed and making it to the finish line. Sebastian Holguin has podiumed in the Junior category at the DH World Cup in Snowshoe and is 3x Pan American Champion.
Juanfer Velez threw a no-hander on the road gap in Qualifying on his way to setting the third fastest time and backed that up with a third place come finals day. Velez came 13th in Les Gets last year and while he didn't qualify for the first two World Cups this year, we have the feeling that he's a rider to watch in coming years. You can find him on the results list
as Juan Munoz and on Roots and Rain as Juan Fernando Munoz
.3. The top five were tight, but not the tightest in Hardline history.
In 2014, the top five at Red Bull Hardline top five were separated by 24.789 seconds. In 2015, the top five were separated by 21.55 seconds. In 2016, things got closer, with the top five being separated by 6.68 seconds. In 2017, just 5.11 seconds separated the top five. In 2018, it was back to 12.87 seconds. In 2019, just about 8 seconds separated the top 5. In 2021, we saw the closest race, with the top five being separated by 3.5 seconds. In 2022, the top five was separated by 7.5 seconds.
In 2023, 2.189 seconds separated the top three and 4.457 separated the top five, making it the second-closest race in Hardline history.4. There were fives dads in the mix and three of them finished in the top 15.
Sam Blenkinsop, Josh Bryceland, Brendan Fairclough, and Matt Jones all competed in Red Bull Hardline Wales this year, with Blenki finishing 8th, Bryceland finishing 12th and Fairclough finishing 15th on the world's most difficult downhill race course. Matt Jones got a flat tire in his finals run, but was one of three riders that tested the canyon gap earlier in the week.
Also, Josh Lowe and Jono Jones both have full-time corporate jobs in London. YT released a video
with Lowe last week about finding that work-life balance and you can check out their LinkedIn profiles here
and here
. 5. Hardline has progressed the sport even in just the past three years.
When the 90 footers were added to the Hardline course in 2022
, riders were nervous about them, especially after Bernard Kerr's crash on them
. Somehow he walked away from that one, and this year, we saw Thibaut Laly and Matteo Iniguez casually riding them in tandem.
As for the women in attendance, four of them (Cami Nogueira, Hannah Bergemann, Tahnee Seagrave and Vaea Verbeeck) ticked off the on-off jump and the road gap for the first time and are ever so close to full runs, while Jenna Hastings also ticked off some of the course's features. This is the third time we've seen women taking on the Red Bull Hardline course and it's incredible to see their progress.Other facts:
• The top four in qualifying were also the top four in finals.
• Tahnee Seagrave was great in the commentary booth alongside Rob Warner.
• We didn't seen any injuries on finals day, but Jim Munro was unable to race after his crash testing the canyon gap
and Szymon Godziek crashed
and injured his shoulder riding the course ahead of finals.
• Three runs were ended by flat tires, including both Jones brothers' runs.
• While the results definitely show that this is a downhiller's event, it's interesting to watch the freeriders get out of their comfort zone at this event and to contrast their riding styles.
I've seen a heap of athletes even non-RB ones use it like above.
Great to see Tahnee back in the mix.