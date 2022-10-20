5 Things We're Expecting to See at Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 20, 2022
by Christina Chappetta  

Multiple riders throwing bar spin and tail whip combos.

With multiple riders opting for capable single crown forks on their Rampage bikes, including Dylan Stark, Brett Rheeder and Brandon Semenuk, we're expecting to see a huge uptick in the variations and combo tricks come finals day. We've already gotten to see some of the tricks riders are comfy with like tailwhips and bar spins but that's just the beginning as they have one more full day of riding left before the big show on Friday.

First hit last light for Rheeder.


Riders to get inverted on the 70+ foot canyon gap.

Szymon Godziek very quickly early on Tuesday dropped in and cleared the canyon gap, no problem. In fact, he hit it a few times. Later that day he and his dig crew decided to adapt the takeoff and add some extra kick at the top. Dylan Stark and Szymon are the only riders venturing that far riders' right and taking on this iconic, rebuilt feature and they're both known for going huge, so we can only speculate but perhaps there are some plans to get inverted.


Godziek spent the afternoon modifying the lip of his canyon gap. Why could that be


Features that have yet to be unlocked on finals morning.

It seems like every year we say THESE are the biggest features yet, THIS is the most ambitious build ever. Truly though, some of the builds, and particularly landings, the dig crews have taken on are behemoths. No single rider has a complete top to bottom run established yet and quite a few are further behind than others with hot, dry days not helping much. It's not unusual to see riders tick off features for the first time during practice on finals morning but we have a feeling it will be more than "just a few." Were the ambitions a little too high?

Dylan Stark s quarter pipe nearing completion.


Bigger overall amplitude than years past.

With a stacked rider field of 18 athletes, the talent pool is at an all-time high and the eagerness is there after seven gruelling days digging on the mountainside. Multiple features on the hill, including drops, step downs, step ups and the canyon gap itself, are measuring over 60 feet so the hangtime is going to stack up quickly. Lower down on the course Thursday evening we got to see William Robert hit his Fest Series size jumps just after the sunset so who knows what he has planned once he gets comfortable.

TVS with some serious hang time.


Rider(s) start their run NOT on their bike.

There's no missing the giant gnar-wall that drops directly under the start gate, and that is where Brandon Semenuk is heading...straight down the face. Aside from that feature alone, there are still 17 other riders that need to enter onto the face of the mountain to begin their runs and of course style points matter. From the top, it's so steep that the thought of "riding" off doesn't even make sense in our minds so what about jumping off?


Rampage o clock.



