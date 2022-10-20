5 Things We're Expecting to See at Red Bull Rampage 2022



It seems like every year we say THESE are the biggest features yet, THIS is the most ambitious build ever. Truly though, some of the builds, and particularly landings, the dig crews have taken on are behemoths. No single rider has a complete top to bottom run established yet and quite a few are further behind than others with hot, dry days not helping much. It's not unusual to see riders tick off features for the first time during practice on finals morning but we have a feeling it will be more than "just a few." Were the ambitions a little too high?



