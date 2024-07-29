5 THOUGHTS ON RED

BULL JOYRIDE 2024 —

By Brian Park Alma Wiggberg flip bar in front of the PB tower. Photo: Brooks Curran.

1. The women belong.

Isted hit the eject button on this, so glad he escaped relatively unscathed.

2. Nobody cares about the WDC, just individual events. (And that's kind of great)

Dawid Godziek on his way to victory alongside his Specialized teammate Alma Wiggberg.

3. Specialized is dominating.

Ryder Kasprick's tailwhip off the Gap-o-Tron in 2006 is one of the most significant moments in the sport for me.

4. Return of the Gap-o-Tron, please.

The crowds came out early to support Tim Bringer and all the riders. Photo: Brooks Curran

5. Can we please just rip the band-aid off and make wind-free morning slopestyle the default?

Bonus suggestion: Best Trick.

PS. nobody got robbed, and I barely saw any whining about the judging. Might be a world's first!

Not even going to spend a ton of time on this because it should be obvious. As a spectator and fan, having the women be a part of the competition felt utterly normal. Which is the way it should feel. Alma's run was absolutely sick, a highlight of the event for me—and even more so when she threw some big tricks in her victory lap.The women’s side of the sport is developing so quickly, and being included in events like Joyride is only going to accelerate that progress. Crankworx deserves a huge amount of credit for creating the conditions for the women to build up to Joyride, and the women deserve even more credit for showing up and throwing down. Can't wait for next year!I need to verify, but I think after crashing out of Joyride, Nicholi Rogatkin might not have the points to compete at Crankworx next year. Same possibly with Tom Isted. Either way, riders don't seem to be thinking strategically about yearlong overall results. It feels like very few riders are putting in safe runs to ensure their spot in the mix next year. They just want to push themselves to the limit and put on an insane spectacle.I’m sure the sport will find a way to have the top riders take part next year; Nicholi sounded absolutely gutted to crash on the final feature, and is probably pretty banged up, but it’s clear he’s still one of the elite riders in the field.How many years did we have the Semenuk to Rheeder to Emil dominance from Trek? SO many. Slopestyle may not be at the forefront of brands’ go-to-market plans, but Specialized has quietly locked down a lot of podiums this year with Alma and Dawid. Interesting.Call me a sellout, but the vast majority of the crowd is there for the spectacle, and we as a sport should give them one. The final short bo— uh,log is a cool, technical feature, but didn’t have much wow factor as the final hit on course. Last year's spine/stepdown thing was similarly weird. Maybe we don't need a terrifying 30-ft drop to nearly flat landing down in the village, but it'd be nice to have something a little closer to a statement piece. Like the District Ride money booter in front of the church, or the final jump from Red Bull Elevation years ago.Since I'm complaining from the sidelines, I should say that the course overall was amazing this year. I do personally miss a bit of creativity in line choice compared to the 2006 course above, but I know it makes things harder for the judges. The course they built was great—super predictable and linked everything together really well. A touch smaller than last year, but riders were still able to get double flips and twisters in, which is wild.It was painful watching the wind start up in the early afternoon all week, and constantly hearing riders sayand then waiting until the last second to change the broadcast time. Maybe it’s just recency bias, but it feels to me like we’ve had wind issues for like 70% of the afternoon Joyrides I can remember. In contrast, this year’s event was amazing with almost no wind for the majority of the event.I know that the afternoon is better for streaming and partying, but because the call came so late to move the broadcast, ultimately we got the worst of both worlds viewership-wise. Two or three times that afternoon I overheard people around the village goingI know it's tough and the Crankworx team does a great job, but I'm sure the event's viewership would have been better if the call had been made earlier.Rather than rolling the dice every year, let's just settle on slopestyle being a morning event. Replace beers with Baileys in your coffee, replace your pizza with pancakes, and enjoyriding. I don't think it's a coincidence that two of the best slopestyle runswent down last weekend between Tim Bringer and Dawid Godziek.I know it's easy to talk from the bleachers but hear me out here. Since we know there's an appetite for an afternoon broadcast, let's just keep things rolling after Morning Joyride. Take a small intermission, and then use the amazing whip-off jump that's almost entirely sheltered from the wind down in the village to run a Best Trick comp in the afternoon. Riders that didn't get to put down the runs they wanted have another opportunity for glory. Everyone gets better ROI for the resources that go into the livestream. Life is good.And no, we don't want best trick before Joyride finals. Please let's stop trying that periodically, it never works.