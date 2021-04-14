5 New MTB Gloves from Specialized, TLD & Leatt - Pond Beaver 2021

Leatt MTB 1.0 Glove
Leatt's new women's gloves have a pre-curved seamless palm and the upper hand uses a vented four-way stretch ultra-light construction. There's a suede-like 'MicronGrip' fabric on the palm for a close handlebar feel with a silicone print on the fabric for extra grip. There's a lens/sweat wipe on the thumb and a stretch fit comfort cuff.
Colours: Copper, Jade. Sizes: XS to Large. MSRP: $29.99 USD. More info: leatt.com
Specialized Trail Gloves
Specialized revamped their glove line up for 2021 with several new models. The new Trail Gloves are designed to be your everyday trail glove. They feature silicone-printed fingers to help with grip, a thin AX Suede palm for that barely-there feeling, and a brushed tricot thumb wipe for wiping the sweat off your brow when things get hot. The velcro cuff and light-compression stretch nylon at the back of the hand provide a snug and secure fit. The fingers are compatible with conductive touchscreen devices.
Colours: Black, Dove Grey, Redwood, Smoke. Sizes Small to XXL. MSRP: $28 USD. More info: specialized.com
Specialized Trail Air Gloves
Specialized's new Trail Air Gloves has been designed with maximum ventilation in mind. There's a micro-vented, perforated palm, a lightweight breathable fabric on the back of the hand, and a power knit mesh between your fingers. The neoprene cuff features small perforations for even greater airflow and of course, they're compatible with conductive touchscreen devices.
Colours: Black, Cast Battleship, Redwood. Sizes Small to XXL. MSRP: $25 USD. More info: specialized.com
Specialized Trail D3O Gloves
The Specialized Trail D3O gloves have D3O knuckle protection, silicone-printed fingers for grip and brake lever control, an AX Suede palm, and added ventilation including a laser-perforated palm for hot spots. There's also a brushed tricot thumb wipe for sweaty brows and an adjustable neoprene cuff closure for a snug fit around your wrist. This one is also compatible with your favourite touchscreen device for on-trail selfies and trail dog videos.
Colours: Black, Dove Grey, Redwood. Sizes Small to XXL. MSRP: $40 USD. More info: specialized.com
Troy Lee Designs Luxe Gloves
Troy Lee Designs' Luxe gloves use a hyper stretch fabric on the top of the hand and have a fine mesh between the fingers for temperature management. There's a compression molded cuff that provides a secure fit. The fabric on the palm of the hand if light weight for that barely-there feel with strategically mapped laser hole perforation for extra ventilation. There's a moisture wipe on the thumb and conductive index and thumb fingertips for touch screen compatibility.
MSRP: $38 USD. More info: troyleedesigns.com
POC Resistance Enduro Glove
The POC Resistance Enduro glove was designed for enduro riders. The back of the hand features a moisture wicking fabric and the palm is ventilated with hundreds of tiny perforations. There's a silicon print on the brake fingers for extra grip and feel as well as on the cuff to grab when you're putting the gloves on. The thumb is touch screen compatible for those times when you need to navigate using Trailforks and there's a terrycloth nose wipe on the thumb.
Colours: Moonstone Grey, Uranium Black, Light Azurite Blue, Prismane Red, Basalt Blue. Sizes XS to XL. MSRP: $60 USD. More info: pocsports.com
2) I used the BCBR's "bring 7-days worth of kit" recommendation, and training for the race, as an opportunity to try a bunch of different gloves from different manufacturers a couple years back. Leatt's MTB 1.0 were my absolute favorites, because of the cool mesh back, and the reasonable amount of padding in the right places on the front.
But, it looks like they've removed the padding on these? Or maybe only the women's specific version? Bummer if they've ruined my favorite glove.
Seriously though, those POCs seem to be the only ones that fit my hands well (thick palm, not very long fingers).
