5 New MTB Gloves from Specialized, TLD & Leatt - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 14, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

Leatt MTB 1.0 Glove

Leatt's new women's gloves have a pre-curved seamless palm and the upper hand uses a vented four-way stretch ultra-light construction. There's a suede-like 'MicronGrip' fabric on the palm for a close handlebar feel with a silicone print on the fabric for extra grip. There's a lens/sweat wipe on the thumb and a stretch fit comfort cuff.

Colours: Copper, Jade. Sizes: XS to Large. MSRP: $29.99 USD. More info: leatt.com






Specialized Trail Gloves

Specialized revamped their glove line up for 2021 with several new models. The new Trail Gloves are designed to be your everyday trail glove. They feature silicone-printed fingers to help with grip, a thin AX Suede palm for that barely-there feeling, and a brushed tricot thumb wipe for wiping the sweat off your brow when things get hot. The velcro cuff and light-compression stretch nylon at the back of the hand provide a snug and secure fit. The fingers are compatible with conductive touchscreen devices.

Colours: Black, Dove Grey, Redwood, Smoke. Sizes Small to XXL. MSRP: $28 USD. More info: specialized.com





Specialized Trail Air Gloves

Specialized's new Trail Air Gloves has been designed with maximum ventilation in mind. There's a micro-vented, perforated palm, a lightweight breathable fabric on the back of the hand, and a power knit mesh between your fingers. The neoprene cuff features small perforations for even greater airflow and of course, they're compatible with conductive touchscreen devices.

Colours: Black, Cast Battleship, Redwood. Sizes Small to XXL. MSRP: $25 USD. More info: specialized.com






Specialized Trail D3O Gloves

The Specialized Trail D3O gloves have D3O knuckle protection, silicone-printed fingers for grip and brake lever control, an AX Suede palm, and added ventilation including a laser-perforated palm for hot spots. There's also a brushed tricot thumb wipe for sweaty brows and an adjustable neoprene cuff closure for a snug fit around your wrist. This one is also compatible with your favourite touchscreen device for on-trail selfies and trail dog videos.

Colours: Black, Dove Grey, Redwood. Sizes Small to XXL. MSRP: $40 USD. More info: specialized.com






Troy Lee Designs Luxe Gloves

Troy Lee Designs' Luxe gloves use a hyper stretch fabric on the top of the hand and have a fine mesh between the fingers for temperature management. There's a compression molded cuff that provides a secure fit. The fabric on the palm of the hand if light weight for that barely-there feel with strategically mapped laser hole perforation for extra ventilation. There's a moisture wipe on the thumb and conductive index and thumb fingertips for touch screen compatibility.

MSRP: $38 USD. More info: troyleedesigns.com






POC Resistance Enduro Glove

The POC Resistance Enduro glove was designed for enduro riders. The back of the hand features a moisture wicking fabric and the palm is ventilated with hundreds of tiny perforations. There's a silicon print on the brake fingers for extra grip and feel as well as on the cuff to grab when you're putting the gloves on. The thumb is touch screen compatible for those times when you need to navigate using Trailforks and there's a terrycloth nose wipe on the thumb.

Colours: Moonstone Grey, Uranium Black, Light Azurite Blue, Prismane Red, Basalt Blue. Sizes XS to XL. MSRP: $60 USD. More info: pocsports.com





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Pond Beaver 2021 Apparel LEATT Specialized Troy Lee Designs


15 Comments

  • 30 1
 I’m not sure if the persons really small hands but the fit on all of these looks terrible
  • 1 0
 They look like insulated ski gloves
  • 1 0
 Maybe its Trump new gig to be a tiny hand model.
  • 7 0
 Should find gloves that actually fit. The fit on almost all of these looks terrible. It's a bad look for the gloves. Only decent looking fit is the TLD. Rest of those look like blisters waiting to happen.
  • 7 0
 I would like to look like an astronaut when I ride please. thanks
  • 1 0
 I have and will only ever use Leatt gloves now. Tried a few others and they didn't fit me right. Leatt are bang on for gloves. Everything else they make is completely wrong sized for me though. Showing MTB gloves with flat hands is never going to be good, your hands are always curved round on the bars so the gloves need to be like they are in the pictures.
  • 1 0
 1) It's great to see "real people" wearing biking gear instead of models in studios, but is it too much to ask for people who fit the products to be in the shots wearing the products? I promise you Leatt's gloves don't look gross and wrinkly if you're not putting an XL on a child's hand.

2) I used the BCBR's "bring 7-days worth of kit" recommendation, and training for the race, as an opportunity to try a bunch of different gloves from different manufacturers a couple years back. Leatt's MTB 1.0 were my absolute favorites, because of the cool mesh back, and the reasonable amount of padding in the right places on the front.

But, it looks like they've removed the padding on these? Or maybe only the women's specific version? Bummer if they've ruined my favorite glove.
  • 1 0
 Ya WhAt AboUt hArDwArE sToRe GlOvEs?!!?

Seriously though, those POCs seem to be the only ones that fit my hands well (thick palm, not very long fingers).
  • 1 0
 I can't be like the cool kids and go gloveless because I'm a sweaty animal, but gee whiz, the fit on all of these look so terrible I'd consider not buying any of them...
  • 1 0
 I'd love to see some actual quantitative fit information. With big flipper hands, I really care most that they'll actually fit.
  • 1 0
 Tried on the Specialized Trail Air in the shop today cause they looked awesome. Fit and feel were great! I'd have bought them but I have like 5 pairs of gloves already...
  • 2 0
 No TLD snakeskin I'm out.
  • 1 0
 That glove looks like The Deep from "The Boys"
  • 1 0
 Gotta hand it to Pinkbike, I glove these reviews.
  • 1 0
 $60 POC gloves? yikes that's embarrassing

Post a Comment



