5 Videos That Highlight the Best Riding in the Valais Region of Switzerland

If you're seeking the perfect fusion of skiing and biking, look no further than Kriss Kyle and Nathan Taugwalder's epic pitstop in front of the majestic Matterhorn. This setting will be the venue for the Cross-Country Short Track World Championships in 2025. Experience the finest alpine trails while savoring amazing local delicacies. Prepare to discover why "after-biking" is about to become the next big thing! Join us for this incredible outing that seamlessly blends two exhilarating sports into one unforgettable adventure. Bike in Zermatt and uncover a unique kind of enjoyment.
Experience the ultimate mountain biking adventure in the stunning Leukerbad region, Switzerland, which will host the UCI Mountain Bike E-Bike World Championships in 2025. Discover epic rides, indulge in luxurious thermal baths, and savor delectable local cuisine - all of which make Leukerbad a dream destination for bike superstar Kriss Kyle. Join Lukas Dennda, the exceptional local guide who ensures that every biking day is filled with excitement both on and off the trails. Unleash the true power of e-bikes as they effortlessly conquer even the most challenging terrain, turning it into a playground for pure fun. Immerse yourself in a perfect mountain experience on your bike and at the baths, where relaxation meets adrenaline-fueled fun. Get ready to embark on an unforgettable journey through Valais' breathtaking landscapes and enjoy an unparalleled mountain biking escapade like no other.
Authentic Bike Riding with Locals: Kriss Kyle's adventure accompanied by Camille Rast, professional skier with several top-10 finishes in the Alpine Skiing World Cup. Discover the true essence of mountain biking, and understand what it really means to "ride with locals".
Join Kriss Kyle and Camille Rast as they transition from thrilling trail rides to enjoying Glacier Wine tasting. The Secret Spot is not where you would expect! In a valley offering a wide range of possibilities for mountain biking, you will find a variety of riding experiences for all skill levels, complete with natural trails and breathtaking scenery. Embark on this adventure and begin your own journey in the run-up to the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships to be held in the region in 2025!
Experience a thrilling mountain biking adventure in the stunning region of Valais, as we take you on a journey through Crans-Montana - the new cross country mountain bike mecca. Join us as we follow legendary freestyle mountain bike superstar, Kriss Kyle, as he takes on an exciting challenge alongside slopestyle stars Lucas Huppert and Nicholi Rogatkin. Together, they are set to uncover new experiences in this breathtaking terrain. Join us for an exclusive look at their expedition which may even lead to the creation of new features and modules on the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike World Championship Cross Country Olympic track after their visit. Get ready to witness an exhilarating showcase of talent against a backdrop of awe-inspiring landscapes that will leave you wanting more. Don't miss out on this epic journey!
Prepare to be amazed by two extraordinary mountain biking artists, Kriss Kyle and Ludo May, as they take on the stunning landscapes of Verbier in Valais. In this breathtaking video, witness these talented riders push their creativity to new heights. Verbier, renowned for its perfect playground for mountain bikers, boasts iconic trails and spectacular terrain that will soon host the 2025 UCI Mountain Bike Marathon World Championships. Experience the thrill as these biking virtuosos demonstrate their remarkable abilities against a backdrop of Alpine beauty. The adventure includes an exhilarating ride along a legendary ridgeline and a delightful cheese fondue enjoyed in a cozy mountain hut. Get ready to be inspired by the perfect blend of thrilling biking action and awe-inspiring scenery.
Watch full web series here
.