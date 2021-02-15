5 World Cup Team Changes That Went Under the Radar

Unfortunately with budgets being tight and their priorities shifting towards Enduro, my time as a member of the Kona Factory Team has come to an end. With that being said they have been really cool and have offered to help me out as much as they can at the WC’s they attend without locking me into anything. If another opportunity arises things may change but for now I’ll still be riding a Kona. I’m very grateful for the opportunity they gave me, I’ve made some life long friends and can’t wait to catch up with the team at the races. — Jackson Frew