5 World Cup Team Changes That Went Under the Radar

With the official UCI teams list published last week
, it looks like the rumour season for World Cup teams has come to its conclusion for 2021. With the dust settled on the more high-profile team changes, let's look at the news that fell between the cracks.
Gaetan Vige on FRF Race Company
The FRF Race Company team has brought Gaetan Vige onboard for the next season of racing filling the spot left by Alexandre Fayolle retiring at the end of 2020
. The team also picks up the young Frenchman Cedric Taillefer (son of the legendary Christian) to join Maxence Chapelet and Simon Chapelet.
Last year the team ran under the name 'Race Company' and it saw riders running their own bike setups with Simon Chapelet riding Commencal Supremes while Alexandre Fayolle was running a Nukeproof Dissent. Gaetan Vige hasn't revealed his ride for 2021 just yet but with no team-specific bike he has plenty of choice for his next race rig.
Jackson Frew Parts Ways with Kona Factory Team
After two years with Kona Jackson Frew will be racing as a free agent in 2021. We reached out to Jackson for more information on his plans for 2021 and he told us that he currently is planning his own setup but Kona has offered some extra support for him at any races they are attending. 2020 saw the Australian miss out on most of the racing, so we are sure he will be looking forward to getting back up to speed between the tape this year.
|Unfortunately with budgets being tight and their priorities shifting towards Enduro, my time as a member of the Kona Factory Team has come to an end. With that being said they have been really cool and have offered to help me out as much as they can at the WC’s they attend without locking me into anything. If another opportunity arises things may change but for now I’ll still be riding a Kona. I’m very grateful for the opportunity they gave me, I’ve made some life long friends and can’t wait to catch up with the team at the races.— Jackson Frew
Annie Last Not on a UCI Trade Team in 2021
Annie Last has been racing with KMC Orbea for three seasons, but for 2021 she is not listed on a UCI trade team. Last is a former World Cup winner and reigning British champion. She has continued to deliver strong results in recent years including a third at Snowshoe in 2019 and a seventh place finish at the Tokyo test event, making her an outside bet for medal success this summer. We currently do not know where the top British XC rider is heading for 2021 but we have reached out to find out more.
Luke Williamson Joins the Newly Formed 555 Gravity Racing
Luke Williamson parted ways with the Propain Factory team in December after two years with the team. Luke has found a spot on the new 555 Gravity Racing team that features four young British riders. Ryan Brannen and Douglas Goodwill will be entering the Junior races whereas Calum McBain will join Luke Williamson in the Elites. It's not yet clear what bikes the team will be riding next year although we've been told to expect more news soon.
Harriet Harnden Listed on the Trek XC Team
After great success on the EWS circuit in 2020 for the Trek Factory Racing team, including winning all three 2020 rounds at Under 21 level, the young British rider's name has been found on the Trek Factory XC team list for 2021. Harriet Harnden is no stranger to World Cup XC racing with a 4th place finish at one of the U23 rounds of the 2020 World Cup in Nove Mesto and should be another threat for the podium for this upcoming race season.
We're expecting to see her double up again in 2021 after she comes into the season off the back of competing for Great Britain at the cyclocross World Championships. This multi-talented rider is definitely one to watch going forwards and we're excited to see where she takes her wide-ranging talents in the future.
