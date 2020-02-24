5 World Cup Team Changes That Went Under the Radar



Mitch Ropelato teams up with Vali Höll on Sram TLD



The Sram TLD team has brought up some of the fastest names in the sport and in 2020 Vali Höll will have a new teammate in the incredibly talented Mitch Ropelato. With some great results in 2019 on his own racing program, it looks like Ropelato will be joining up will Höll for 2020. Ropelato was previously already sponsored by both Sram and Troy Lee so it's not much of a surprise that he will be racing on this team. We reached out to the team to find out a bit more about his race plans for the year and were just told they are TBD at this point.



