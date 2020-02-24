5 World Cup Team Changes That Went Under the Radar

With the official UCI teams list published earlier this month
, it looks like the rumour season for World Cup teams has come to its conclusion for 2020. Now that the dust has settled on some of the more high profile team changes lets take a look at some of the news which fell between the cracks.
Titouan Carod and Fillipo Colombo join Absolute Absalon
With the BMC XC team not running in 2020, it's no real surprise that we see both Titouan Carod and Fillipo Colombo move over to Absolute Absalon that run the same bikes that the pair of top XC racers were using in previous years. Joining Jordan Sarrou and Mathis Azzaro, the Absolute Absalon team is looking strong coming into an Olympic year. Titouan Carod has been near the top for a while now and with Fillipo Colombo moving into his first year as an Elite being under the watchful eye of XC legend Julien Absalon can only push these riders further.
Cannondale DH Team Winds Up, Kenta Gallagher Takes Staff Role on XC team
One of the biggest stories from the 2019 season was the return of Cannondale and their wild dual shock bike. Info was thin on the ground all year but there's no doubt it turned heads and brought something totally new to the table among a herd of increasingly similar World Cup dh bikes. It looks like it was just a flash in the pan though as no downhill athletes are listed in their team this year.
Kenta Gallagher, who stood in for a few races on the team last year, also confirmed he will be switching codes yet again, this time back to XC to take a staff role role on the Cannondale XC team. He said: "Back in Lycra and back with the Cannondale XC team this year! Staff role this time and hopefully carrying on trying to help the boys from a technical point of view! Enjoyed dropping in from time to time last year so it should be a fun year!"
Magnus Manson joins the new Norco BC Racing team
After a few years of riding Canyon frames and even taking a spot on the Canyon factory team for the 2019 season, it looks like Magnus Manson will be riding a new bike in 2020 as he moves to Norco. But it will not be on the Factory team, instead, he is riding for another new 2020 team; Norco BC Racing. The newly formed team will feature just 2 riders that include Magnus and Drew Mozell.
Mitch Ropelato teams up with Vali Höll on Sram TLD
The Sram TLD team has brought up some of the fastest names in the sport and in 2020 Vali Höll will have a new teammate in the incredibly talented Mitch Ropelato. With some great results in 2019 on his own racing program, it looks like Ropelato will be joining up will Höll for 2020. Ropelato was previously already sponsored by both Sram and Troy Lee so it's not much of a surprise that he will be racing on this team. We reached out to the team to find out a bit more about his race plans for the year and were just told they are TBD at this point.
Bruce Klein launches privateer program
Bruce Klein will be racing on a Commencal again this year but it won't be for the 100% team anymore. Bruce has pulled together is own program over the offseason with Havoc Clothing, Deity, Fly, Monster and more. We're gutted Bruce couldn't find a team ride for 2020 but we're glad to hear he'll still be attending all the World Cups and a couple of Crankworx stops.
