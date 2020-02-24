5 World Cup Team Changes That Went Under the Radar

Feb 24, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
The only thing raining from the sky today was style courtesy of Sam Blenkisop.

With the official UCI teams list published earlier this month, it looks like the rumour season for World Cup teams has come to its conclusion for 2020. Now that the dust has settled on some of the more high profile team changes lets take a look at some of the news which fell between the cracks.



Titouan Carod and Fillipo Colombo join Absolute Absalon

With the BMC XC team not running in 2020, it's no real surprise that we see both Titouan Carod and Fillipo Colombo move over to Absolute Absalon that run the same bikes that the pair of top XC racers were using in previous years. Joining Jordan Sarrou and Mathis Azzaro, the Absolute Absalon team is looking strong coming into an Olympic year. Titouan Carod has been near the top for a while now and with Fillipo Colombo moving into his first year as an Elite being under the watchful eye of XC legend Julien Absalon can only push these riders further.


Titouan Carod was consistent with his pace and had to make quite a few passes for his fifth place finish.




Cannondale DH Team Winds Up, Kenta Gallagher Takes Staff Role on XC team

One of the biggest stories from the 2019 season was the return of Cannondale and their wild dual shock bike. Info was thin on the ground all year but there's no doubt it turned heads and brought something totally new to the table among a herd of increasingly similar World Cup dh bikes. It looks like it was just a flash in the pan though as no downhill athletes are listed in their team this year.


Matt Simmonds qualified strongly in 16th aboard that wild Cannondale prototype.


Kenta Gallagher, who stood in for a few races on the team last year, also confirmed he will be switching codes yet again, this time back to XC to take a staff role role on the Cannondale XC team. He said: "Back in Lycra and back with the Cannondale XC team this year! Staff role this time and hopefully carrying on trying to help the boys from a technical point of view! Enjoyed dropping in from time to time last year so it should be a fun year!"



Magnus Manson joins the new Norco BC Racing team

After a few years of riding Canyon frames and even taking a spot on the Canyon factory team for the 2019 season, it looks like Magnus Manson will be riding a new bike in 2020 as he moves to Norco. But it will not be on the Factory team, instead, he is riding for another new 2020 team; Norco BC Racing. The newly formed team will feature just 2 riders that include Magnus and Drew Mozell.


Magnus Manson attacking the upper corners right from the start.




Mitch Ropelato teams up with Vali Höll on Sram TLD

The Sram TLD team has brought up some of the fastest names in the sport and in 2020 Vali Höll will have a new teammate in the incredibly talented Mitch Ropelato. With some great results in 2019 on his own racing program, it looks like Ropelato will be joining up will Höll for 2020. Ropelato was previously already sponsored by both Sram and Troy Lee so it's not much of a surprise that he will be racing on this team. We reached out to the team to find out a bit more about his race plans for the year and were just told they are TBD at this point.


Mitch. Ropelato.



Bruce Klein launches privateer program

Bruce Klein will be racing on a Commencal again this year but it won't be for the 100% team anymore. Bruce has pulled together is own program over the offseason with Havoc Clothing, Deity, Fly, Monster and more. We're gutted Bruce couldn't find a team ride for 2020 but we're glad to hear he'll still be attending all the World Cups and a couple of Crankworx stops.


Bruce Klein



Check out the full team listings here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
Here's Your Single-Sided, Carbon Fiber DIY Linkage Fork
74893 views
First Ride: The New Ibis Ripmo V2 is Carbon AF
72045 views
Video: Clipless vs. Flat Pedals - The Pros and Cons of Both
56223 views
Pinkbike Poll: Could You Build Your Own Mountain Bike Frame?
39860 views
Throwback Thursday: Vintage John Tomac Footage From the Early 90s
37218 views
Randoms - iceBike 2020
33550 views
Video: Phil Atwill Teases New Carbon Cube Downhill Bike at Pre-Season Testing in San Remo
31932 views
The CrossWorxCycles Dash275 is Handmade in Germany
31555 views

3 Comments

  • 4 0
 Cannondale need to make their mind up. Who are they wand what do they want to do? They're a company with no identity which is a shame as they used to be a racing powerhouse.
  • 2 0
 WC DH needs a privateers cooperative and a riders union. Throw in a couple of wild card slots that includes monetary support. Can't wait for spring.
  • 2 0
 Are there any new / changed rules?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008017
Mobile Version of Website