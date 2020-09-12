50 of the Wildest Tricks & Sends So Far from Audi Nines 2020

This year's Audi Nines has seen some wild riding from some of the worlds best riders with Adolf Silva stomping his second-ever Cali Roll and Antoine Bizet landing the worlds first opposite Cashroll on a DH bike. With this in mind, we have put together 50 of the biggest tricks and sends we have seen from the first four days of the 2020 Audi Nines. Stay tuned for more freeride action from the quarry.
Photos: Klaus Polzer
Looks like hes holding onto the tower behind him LOOOL!
