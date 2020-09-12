50 of the Wildest Tricks & Sends So Far from Audi Nines 2020

Sep 12, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
This year's Audi Nines has seen some wild riding from some of the worlds best riders with Adolf Silva stomping his second-ever Cali Roll and Antoine Bizet landing the worlds first opposite Cashroll on a DH bike. With this in mind, we have put together 50 of the biggest tricks and sends we have seen from the first four days of the 2020 Audi Nines. Stay tuned for more freeride action from the quarry.

EMIL JOHANSSON
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

SAM REYNOLDS
Sam Reynolds getting huge amounts of air // Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: CA Greenwood

Photo: CA Greenwood

Photo: CA Greenwood

ANTOINE BIZET
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

ANTOINE BIZET
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Riders had plenty of hangtime to push tricks to their full potential // Photo: CA Greenwood

Photo: CA Greenwood

SAM PILGRIM
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: CA Greenwood

Szymon Godziek made the most of the huge jumps // Photo: CA Greenwood

ThomasLemione
Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Antoine Bizet
Dropping in... // Photo: Klaus Polzer

PETER KAISER
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Brandon Fairclough
Photo: Klaus Polzer

Emil Johansson
Photo: Klaus Polzer

The course builders went all out with some great features this year. // Photo: Markus Fischer

Photo: Markus Fischer

ANTOIN BIZET
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

LUKAS SKI LD
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Clemens Kaudela
Spotting the landing // Photo: Klaus Polzer

SZYMON GODZIEK
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: CA Greenwood

Antoine Bizet
Photo: Klaus Polzer

ADOLF SILVA
Adolf sends a huge flip over the UFO // Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: CA Greenwood

CLEMENS KAUDELA
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: CA Greenwood

Photo: CA Greenwood

AdolfSilva
Adolf Silva stomping the Cali Roll // Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Adolf Silva
Photo: Klaus Polzer

EmilJohansson
Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Paul Couderc
Photo: Klaus Polzer

PETER KAISER
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Brendan Fairclough has been throwing down plenty of Nacs all week. // Photo: CA Greenwood

Photo: CA Greenwood

Tobi Wrobel
Photo: Klaus Polzer

ANTOINE BIZET
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Photo: CA Greenwood

BRENDAN FAIRCLOUGH
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

Adolf Silva
Adolf Silva chasing Bredan // Photo: Klaus Polzer

LUKAS SKIOLD
Photo: Syo Van Vliet

IKE KLAASSEN
Photo: CA Greenwood

Bienvenido Aguado Clemens Kaudela
Bienvenido Aguado Clemens Kaudela
Photos: Klaus Polzer

A full extension from Brendog // Photo: CA Greenwood

Antoine Bizet
Photo: Klaus Polzer

ANTOINE BIZET
Photo: Syo Van Vliet



3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I love the pic of @brendog doing that no-hander on big air jump.
Looks like hes holding onto the tower behind him LOOOL!
  • 1 0
 If only us mere mortals could hit that stuff..........
  • 1 0
 Most progressive trick, displaying the stars and stripes underwear!

Post a Comment



