Nicholi Rogatkin lays it out. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Bienvenido Aguado to the airbag. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Tim Bringer, one of the wildcard Become a Nine winners. Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Tomas Lemoine spreads his wings. Photo: CA Greenwood

Another of Tomas Lemoine. Photo: CA Greenwood

Sam Pilgrim flicks the bike around. Photo: CA Greenwood

Erik Fedko throws down on home soil. Photo: CA Greenwood

Full extension from Patricia Druwen. Photo: CA Greenwood

Trick combo king Griffin Paulson. Photo: Alba Pardo

Emil Johansson looks effortlessly smooth and stylish, as always. Photo: CA Greenwood

Even more style from Emil. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Lukas Schaffer makes that look so, so good. Photo: CA Greenwood

Another Lukas Schaffer hit. Photo: CA Greenwood

Daniel Ruso suspended in midair. Photo: CA Greenwood

Casey Brown takes her feet off. Photo: CA Greenwood

Upside-down with Sam Hodgson. Photo: CA Greenwood

Peter Kaiser makes it look easy. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Robin Goomes is a bright rising star in women's freeride. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Clemens Caudela popping out of the dark. Photo: Florian Breitenberger

A stylish drop-in with Daniel Ruso. Photo: CA Greenwood

Lukas Knopf, heels to the sky. Photo: Alba Pardo

Tim Bringer up close. Photo: CA Greenwood

Vero Sandler laying it flat on the hip. Photo: Alba Pardo

The bullet himself. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Emil Johansson stretches his legs. Photo: CA Greenwood

Alma Wiggberg, a Become a Nine winner from Germany. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Elias Ruso's world-first DH bike frontflip heel clicker. Photo: Syo van Vliet

Kathi Kuypers, who was invited to hit a few features last year and is one of the reasons why women are in the event this year. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Caroline Buchanan has been preparing for this and other slopestyle events on her backyard jump compound. Photo: CA Greenwood

Kade Edwards brings it around. Photo: CA Greenwood

More Kade Edwards, more golden light. Photo: CA Greenwood

Lukas Schafer looks right at home. Photo: CA Greenwood

Joey Gough dropping in. Photo: Alba Pardo

Clemens Kaudela, beyond flat. Photo: CA Greenwood

That extension is steezy as all hell. Photo: CA Greenwood

A stylish spin with Lukas Skiold. Photo: CA Greenwood

Vero Sandler going huge. Photo: Alba Pardo

Peter Kaiser is another stylish bird. Photo: CA Greenwood

Peter Kaiser, continued. Photo: CA Greenwood

Rubber side up with Sam Hodgson. Photo: CA Greenwood

Another bike in the air. This time it's Sam Reynolds. Photo: CA Greenwood

Erik Fedko, flying. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Kaos Seagrave is always one to style it out. Photo: CA Greenwood

A tuck from Lucas Huppert. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Szymon Godziek, beyond superman. Photo: CA Greenwood

A gorgeous shot of Griffin Paulson. Photo: Florian Breitenberger

It's not women's freeride without a mention of Casey Brown. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Lady train. Photo: Klaus Polzer

A sneak peek of Sam Reynolds. Photo: Klaus Polzer

Eyes on the prize. Photo: CA Greenwood

With several riding sessions now in the books, the Audi Nines riders are going bigger than ever. We've already seen one world-first from the event, and we get the feeling that won't be the only bit of history made before the week is up. Below are 50 photo-worthy big sends from the Quarry.