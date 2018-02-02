Pinkbike.com
50 Years of Riding a Bicycle – Video
Feb 1, 2018
by
keith musil
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
by
KeithMusil
Views: 2,663
Faves:
25
Comments: 0
50 years of riding a bicycle – how can that not be cool?
—
Mike Bishop
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 39
draggcj
(4 hours ago)
So I'm 50 and have been riding bikes and in love with them since I was about 3. Now, I ride pretty much like the dude in this video. Last summer on a solo ride I struck up a conversation with a guy at the trailhead that was obviously a bit older than me. I was thinking 60-ish. I asked him "if you don't mind may I ask your age". I was curious and wondering how many years I have left in this awesome sport. He says " you probably won't believe me". I ask why's that and he says cuz no-one ever does. He then tells me he's 76 years old!. I say no way!, and he starts pulling out his wallet to show me his ID. I say no worries. I believe you. He then asks if he can tag along on my ride and I say of course. He totally kept up with me and even bettered me on some climbs. The guy was in amazing shape. So he set the bar for me....I'm planning on riding until I'm AT LEAST 76!
[Reply]
+ 7
Zhehan
(3 hours ago)
I'm 53 now, with 54 coming in May. I had always ridden a bike since a young age, even commuting on one for years, but then stopped riding after getting hurt a few times while Mountain Biking. I broke a hand going over the bars, fell down an embankment when I couldn't unclip from my pedals, stuff like that. Anyway, awesome story. In July of 2015, I weighed 235lbs and was in a size 38 waist pant. I'm 6' tall. I thought to my self, "Well, i'm not gonna buy bigger pants." and started riding my bike again. I only had a full suspension mountain bike, but started riding it on local paths and taking it out to the woods as well. I'm now @ 193lbs and have been at this weight for 2 years. I commute every day on a bike and even bought a tandem for me and the wife. Life is good. I plan to ride for the rest of my life, or until I can't...
[Reply]
+ 5
pbuser2299
(3 hours ago)
Make it 100 now, thanks to the miracle of the e-bike. Praise the innovation.
[Reply]
+ 1
DH-Angel
(7 mins ago)
@Zhehan
: yeah...the secret to keeping healthy is to do some sport that you love and don't even notice the time going by. Good job!
[Reply]
+ 15
johnski
(5 hours ago)
Right on. 43 now and plan to ride until my body won't let me. Then, it's on to an e-bike, wait, no. Never an e-bike.
[Reply]
+ 9
Duderz7
(3 hours ago)
41 now with bad knees, a back fusion, and 6 broken ribs from a recent auto accident. So I've been watching some videos lately as I'm laid up and have come to discover emtb's are not properly understood by many. It's NOT like riding a motorcycle at all, it's like riding your mountain bike with stronger legs...I don't see the problem. It could short rides into epics and unrideable terrain rideable. I see an emtb in my distant future... Flame on!!
[Reply]
+ 4
Boych12
(2 hours ago)
Also 43. Moved from the prairies to be closer to the mountains about 10 years ago. I only feel like I am getting faster and stronger. Once ran into a couple who were well into their 60's. They started a long climb and I left about a minute later, thinking I would catch up to them in no time. Never saw them again. I was impressed and very happy to learn that I may be able to ride another 20 - 30 years.
[Reply]
+ 4
Nathan6209
(2 hours ago)
Ahhh I'll get on the ebike, way cooler than a scooter.
[Reply]
+ 2
rjohnson450
(47 mins ago)
@Duderz7
: Just don't ride them on mulit-use trails and nobody will care!
[Reply]
+ 9
deadbeat
Plus
(4 hours ago)
Spot on! Seen it first hand. Bikes are a fountain of youth that benefit a person both physically and mentally. Riding a bike especially off road is one of the best things you can do for yourself I believe.
[Reply]
+ 6
NictauxMTB
(1 hours ago)
Turned 44 today and was feeling down as father time does what father time do. Saw this video and am amped for the next 20 + years. Been on a bike since training wheels and never want to stop. I often joke around and say, "steal my car, no biggie. Steal my bike and we got a problem."
[Reply]
+ 5
Goldenwalt
(3 hours ago)
I can so identify with this guy. I just turned 55 and my passion for riding is just as high as it was when I was in my 30's, just like his passion. We're lucky because our passion gives our body strength, endurance and maybe even flexibility. Most people our age say "gotta go to the gym" and keeping their body healthy is drudgery. For people like us, we just go out and have fun with our friends and have a blast (most of the time) and it has this really great long term side effect of keeping us healthy and hopefully young at heart. It really doesn't get any better than that. There's not an over abundance of people my age who ride, much less push the envelope (sometimes too far with consequences) and want to emulate what we see on these pages. Most of the guys I'm fortunate to ride with are much younger than me, and some are past professional racers and competitors who push me to be better when most guys my age are sitting around on the couch working on building their gut. Damn I love riding my bike!
[Reply]
+ 6
AntN
(5 hours ago)
There's a special 'mono-agism' that IMO is unique to MTB, where the lines are blurred between 10 and 70+ year olds.
[Reply]
+ 2
Someoldfart
(1 hours ago)
I retired. At 58 a couple seasons ago. With the time I have now I can rest and sleep much better and ride more. I have gotten a lot stronger since. While I am not me at 23 strong and I know from experience that injuries are not gonna heal as well now I see no stopping anytime soon. One bit of advice I’d give, get a trainer to assess your weaknesses and muscular imbalances and hit the gym. That has done wonders for me. I love this guy's attitude. So refreshing to hear a person happy with his station in life. And his business philosophy is so healthy too. Remarkable.
[Reply]
+ 2
Nostrangertodanger
(2 hours ago)
Right on. Known bishop for awhile now and he’s
Always had a real passion for riding and has
Also sold me my 1st SUP’s. Mike u are a class
Act and keep shredding. My knees are getting better
So I gotta get up there and ride with you
[Reply]
+ 2
Idahoguy
(2 hours ago)
Thanks for the inspiration! If I’m ever in Northern California I will definitely look you up. I’m 55 and have been riding for 30 years. Health issues almost took me out but I’m still out there riding. Just purchased a new Santa Cruz Hightower LT per advise from my cardiologist and absolutely love it!
[Reply]
+ 5
jland
(3 hours ago)
I'm going to be 63 in April, I ride better than I ever have and cannot imagine not riding ! It's part of me.
[Reply]
+ 2
oneplanka
(57 mins ago)
Get busy living,, or get busy dieing.. Your choice. If you continue to do the things you did when you were young, You will never grow old... I ride with kids half my age.. I can keep up with all of them.. Rock on mtn. bike geezers !
[Reply]
+ 3
m1dg3t
(4 hours ago)
Live to ride, ride to live! As long as I can throw a leg over a TT, grip the bars and pedal, I'm there! I'm trying to get my 60+ dad back onto a bike this year, should be fun!
[Reply]
+ 3
mtnbikenorth
Plus
(2 hours ago)
53 and still riding strong every single day since I was a kid, all year long, fat bikes in the winter. Still feel like a kid, the key is to never stop moving and ride everyday
[Reply]
+ 1
b4uwereborn
(31 mins ago)
Great video, im 51 currently waitng to have my right shoulder tendons re attatched. Possibly with what they call a 'graft jacket', where they put in pieces of leather. Hopefully fully fit around next November, then back on the bikes, more features on over 50's would be great too PB.
[Reply]
+ 1
chovens
(21 mins ago)
Way to rip Mike! Everyone needs to remember it always looks different on film too! This guy is shredding some of the toughest terrain in SoCal and only making it look easy. He puts it on the line too. Yes, everyone in their own mind can shred, which is what is keeping the addiction alive and well! Happy trails Mike! "See ya on the mountain....eh kid??"
[Reply]
+ 1
plyawn
(0 mins ago)
I do a whistler trip annually and one of the participants is in his 80's so not only can you ride forever, you can ride anything!
The funny part is he doesn't like to ride with us because he says "i'll just slow you down", but whenever you see him from the chair he's mid-pack of a bunch of 20-somethings ripping down the hill!
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeBurnsie
(12 mins ago)
I'll be 56 next month, been riding off and on for a long time. I did the quad/motorcycle thing for a while,those injuries hurt!! I'm planning on doing a least one big road trip a year till I can't. I rode Pisgah last year and plan on going again soon, that was a blast. The Whole Enchilade is on my short list and several other destinations. The experience of riding in the woods with old friends is hard to beat. Life is short, don't wait for shit to happen, just do it.
[Reply]
+ 4
RedBurn
(4 hours ago)
what a life .. I'm at 17 years on a bike, just 33 to go
[Reply]
+ 1
matadorCE
(5 mins ago)
Hell yeah, my plan is to retire and live this guy's lifestyle. It's awesome running into older people on bikes, specially if they're faster than me--it give me piece of mind that I'll be able to bike as long as I'm able to.
[Reply]
+ 3
nioniosenduro
(2 hours ago)
54 and still hitting some serious trails here in Athens Greece. Never stop riding Mike Bishop
[Reply]
+ 2
Dangerous-Dan
(53 mins ago)
My goal is to beat Robert Marchand's record in 44 years!
www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38510439
[Reply]
+ 2
Mekamonkey
(2 hours ago)
47 this year bout to start my first season of enduro racing! Hoping for many years to come!
[Reply]
+ 1
FUbob
(27 mins ago)
47 as well. Last year was my first year racing in the Ca Enduro series. A good number of riders in the 40-49 and 50+ classes, cool to see. Get after it and have fun!
[Reply]
+ 2
FloFlorin
(3 hours ago)
I think this guy rides better than me. Much respect!
[Reply]
+ 2
nozes
(4 hours ago)
Fantastic! Happy trails,Mike!
[Reply]
+ 2
xmicherx
(3 hours ago)
"...not waitin' till you're dead to start living." !!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Edgy77
(23 mins ago)
56 and still charging. Just got a new DH bike too. My health would prolly suffer if I stopped riding.
[Reply]
+ 3
Keystone08
(1 hours ago)
Shred till ur dead
[Reply]
+ 2
jgdblue
(48 mins ago)
Man I needed this video right now!
[Reply]
+ 2
buildabike
(37 mins ago)
Look for to meet a new friends....dogwood.
[Reply]
+ 2
whateverworks
(3 hours ago)
Awesome
[Reply]
Always had a real passion for riding and has
Also sold me my 1st SUP’s. Mike u are a class
Act and keep shredding. My knees are getting better
So I gotta get up there and ride with you
The funny part is he doesn't like to ride with us because he says "i'll just slow you down", but whenever you see him from the chair he's mid-pack of a bunch of 20-somethings ripping down the hill!
www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-38510439
Post a Comment