50to01: Creating Dirt Waves with Clayspades - Video

Long days in the woods spent getting creative to the rhythmic sound of spades slapping the finest Sheffield clay, mined from the hillside of Wharncliffe Woods. This is where you can expect to find the Clayspades boys most days, so much progression has naturally occurred due to the perfect mixture of passion, creativity and commitment inside this group of friends - for me it's simply what riding is all about, creating what you want to ride and pushing to progress yourself. After being away on long trips... nothing beats getting home and being in the woods, listening to nature do its thing and riding our bikes harder than ever. Here I tried to naturally capture a day with the boys (I did some digging honest) I hope you enjoy and get fired up to go out and digCheers, Josh Lewis.