50to01: Creating Dirt Waves with Clayspades - Video

Apr 21, 2017 at 3:36
Apr 21, 2017
by Josh Lewis  
 
Long days in the woods spent getting creative to the rhythmic sound of spades slapping the finest Sheffield clay, mined from the hillside of Wharncliffe Woods. This is where you can expect to find the Clayspades boys most days, so much progression has naturally occurred due to the perfect mixture of passion, creativity and commitment inside this group of friends - for me it's simply what riding is all about, creating what you want to ride and pushing to progress yourself. After being away on long trips... nothing beats getting home and being in the woods, listening to nature do its thing and riding our bikes harder than ever. Here I tried to naturally capture a day with the boys (I did some digging honest) I hope you enjoy and get fired up to go out and dig Smile

blog use

Cheers, Josh Lewis.

MENTIONS: @LadLife
2 Comments

  • + 1
 Damn, these trails are art! It's not often you see jumps and berms as beautiful as these ones
  • + 2
 hope you made time to enjoy 4/20 boyos

