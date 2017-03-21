Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
50to01 New Zealand Road Trip - Video
Mar 21, 2017 at 11:01
Mar 21, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
12 Comments
Score
Time
+ 7
Bennnnnnnybike
(56 mins ago)
I'd say best 50to01 vid so far! so stoked to see what they have in store for the rest of '17
[Reply]
+ 4
Pauley
(24 mins ago)
This video tonne defines what MTBing as a whole is to me. A long day with your pals adventuring pushing each other on having an amazing time. Also that's a fucking mint camper!
[Reply]
+ 4
Aprilfisheye
(36 mins ago)
I bet CG is the best road trip buddy ever.
[Reply]
+ 3
eastonsmith
(37 mins ago)
Feeling the Spirit of Earthed in here
[Reply]
+ 1
Sydneywainwright
(11 mins ago)
Check out @dirtfarmnz for the latest uploads and shots from this awesome up and coming bike park
[Reply]
+ 1
satchscratch
(15 mins ago)
Well I certainly don't regret those 19 minutes I just spent. Mind blowing bicycle riding and the best of vibes as usual.
[Reply]
+ 2
glasvagas
(26 mins ago)
So thaaaats why Ratty chucked the DH.
[Reply]
+ 2
nielsdeschaetzen
(29 mins ago)
These kind of edit's are the best advertising Santa Cruz can get!
[Reply]
+ 1
MisterJones
(24 mins ago)
One of the best vid from 50TO01 , good vibes
[Reply]
+ 1
vydafide
(22 mins ago)
making them Hightowers look fun! ????
[Reply]
+ 1
b4uwereborn
(22 mins ago)
Didn't know Peaty was in the film Human Traffic lol;
[Reply]
+ 1
Grosey
(37 mins ago)
Good.
[Reply]
