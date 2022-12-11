50to01 Releases 'Content and Deliverance' Book and Film

Dec 11, 2022
by Josh Lewis  

50to01 proudly presents Content and Deliverance, a creative journey showcasing bikes and crews throughout 2022. With a few films under our belt now, we wanted to switch things up this time round and give the people who support what we do something to hold in their hands and be able to maximise their experience and enjoyment from the efforts we put in these past 8 months.



Content and Deliverance is a homegrown self-funded project, exercising all of our current learnings into one creative journey. From the book layout to the photos and doodles between the pages, the Music too, has all 100% been created within the friend circle and we feel super proud to have created this body of work using everyone's skills so close to home.



I remember the feeling I had holding earthed 5 in my hands, scanning the cover, putting it in the DVD player to get my fill of bikes on a school night, if Content and Deliverance gives one person that feeling then it's job done.



I hope Content and Deliverance makes you smile, and encourages you to go out on your bike and create something yourself.



We want to extend thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way, you have played a part in building up 50to01, we are at a point now where we can support talented individuals and help them do their thing, the film features riders from all over the world, as well as upcoming riders local to us who have been killing it lately and their energy has been infectious... the stoke goes full circle and it feels good to see people progressing together.

If you feel inclined to watch the film and don't have a DVD player, there is a watch link over on www.50to01.com

Big love, 50to01

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
64990 views
Review: Pole's 190mm-Travel Voima is Long, Slack & High
60694 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test
59297 views
Field Test: Santa Cruz Hightower - Extra Normal, Extra Good
53253 views
Field Test: 2023 Yeti SB140 - The Traction Finder
52485 views
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Actually Prefer?
49522 views
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
48869 views
Field Test: 2023 Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
46564 views

4 Comments

  • 2 0
 ride your bike and find some beautiful place around, nice
  • 1 0
 Would love to buy book and DVD but shipping is 29 £. So i m going to stick with the watch link \m/
  • 1 1
 No crew on earth makes you want to ride your bike more than 50to01. Huge props lads
  • 1 0
 Awesome.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008048
Mobile Version of Website