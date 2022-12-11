50to01 Releases 'Content and Deliverance' Book and Film

50to01 proudly presents Content and Deliverance, a creative journey showcasing bikes and crews throughout 2022. With a few films under our belt now, we wanted to switch things up this time round and give the people who support what we do something to hold in their hands and be able to maximise their experience and enjoyment from the efforts we put in these past 8 months.Content and Deliverance is a homegrown self-funded project, exercising all of our current learnings into one creative journey. From the book layout to the photos and doodles between the pages, the Music too, has all 100% been created within the friend circle and we feel super proud to have created this body of work using everyone's skills so close to home.I remember the feeling I had holding earthed 5 in my hands, scanning the cover, putting it in the DVD player to get my fill of bikes on a school night, if Content and Deliverance gives one person that feeling then it's job done.I hope Content and Deliverance makes you smile, and encourages you to go out on your bike and create something yourself.We want to extend thanks to everyone who has supported us along the way, you have played a part in building up 50to01, we are at a point now where we can support talented individuals and help them do their thing, the film features riders from all over the world, as well as upcoming riders local to us who have been killing it lately and their energy has been infectious... the stoke goes full circle and it feels good to see people progressing together.If you feel inclined to watch the film and don't have a DVD player, there is a watch link over on www.50to01.comBig love, 50to01