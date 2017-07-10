50to01 Shred the New Vink Line - Video

It's the time of year when everyone is based in Europe... a prime opportunity to take time away from events with friends and create some content. For this vid, we start off with a session on Nico Vink's new creation, accompanied by; Remy Morton, Jake Newell, Paddi Butler and Josh Clarke... Some southern hemisphere rippers travelling with the WCDH circuit. Jake Newell was the nutter sending the fresh gap at the start, making it perfectly but not being able to scrub the speed afterward... Stoked you were ok man. After that... me and my Santa Cruz/Sram teammate Iago Garay hit the slopes of Morzine before we headed to the EWS in Millau. Such good times ripping and getting creative.EnjoyLoose50to01.com