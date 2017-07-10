50to01 Shred the New Vink Line - Video

Jul 10, 2017 at 6:41
Jul 10, 2017
by Josh Lewis  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


It's the time of year when everyone is based in Europe... a prime opportunity to take time away from events with friends and create some content. For this vid, we start off with a session on Nico Vink's new creation, accompanied by; Remy Morton, Jake Newell, Paddi Butler and Josh Clarke... Some southern hemisphere rippers travelling with the WCDH circuit. Jake Newell was the nutter sending the fresh gap at the start, making it perfectly but not being able to scrub the speed afterward... Stoked you were ok man. After that... me and my Santa Cruz/Sram teammate Iago Garay hit the slopes of Morzine before we headed to the EWS in Millau. Such good times ripping and getting creative.

Enjoy Smile

Loose
50to01.com

MENTIONS: @LadLife
Must Read This Week
Finals Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
82752 views
Santa Cruz Hightower LT - First Ride
64621 views
Not So Fast - 5 World Cup Pros Tell Us Why They Switched Back to 27.5-Inch Wheels
63722 views
Qualifying Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
63299 views
Lenzerheide DH World Cup - Practice Photo Epic
50683 views
Replay: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
48961 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
48448 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
47664 views






3 Comments

  • + 2
 Just come back from a week in Châtel and this has warmed my cockles whilst despondently eating a warm sandwich Boots lunch at my work desk.... god my life sucks today!
  • + 1
 The two dudes riding there brakes down is probably the most accurate joey representation on film I've seen in a while
  • + 1
 God..I hate it when an awesome shred edit is ruined by crap music! Raw would be soooo much better!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023147
Mobile Version of Website