Velosolutions Celebrate 534 Pump Tracks in 10 years

Jan 3, 2023
by Velosolutions Global  
Harstad Bike Park, Norway / Photo: Dan Griffiths

Words: Velosolutions

Velosolutions celebrates 10 years of asphalt pump track construction in 2022 with 534 tracks completed in 50 countries. We are extremely thankful for all the people, cities, partners and crews that have shared this incredible journey with us and have helped us to make cycling and action sports more accessible for so many people around the world.

The support of our clients and the mountain bike industry has enabled us to launch the Pump for Peace program which takes Velosolutions Pump Tracks to underprivileged communities and developing countries.

In 2022 Pump for Peace facilitated the construction of pump tracks in Armenia, Rwanda, Nepal, Israel and Kenya and started the Pump for Peace XCO World Cup racing team with Faranak Partoazar from Iran and Tumelo Makae from Lesotho.

While continuing the development of pump track design, we’re grateful for being in a position that also allows us to grow the UCI Pump Track World Championships since 2018 together with Red Bull.

Below is what feels like a snapshot of 10 incredible years and could be easily replaced by 10 000 different photos.

You can find all of our pump tracks on the new revamped pumptrack.com. Check it out!

Where it all started...

during the 2010 World Championships in Mont Sainte Anne Quebec Canada.
Mont Sainte Anne, Canada 2010

Mont Sainte Anne pump track race in 2010?

Just kidding, we wanted to use this photo and it only worked here

It all started here

Jenaz, Switzerland 2009

We tried it in concrete first - in Jenaz, Switzerland in 2009. Honestly we had no idea if we could work with concrete. We did, but asphalt worked better and the pump track in Chur, Switzerland was our first asphalt pump track. Built in 2012 and our start of the official 10 year count, it has stood the test of time and is to this day a great facility.

Chur, Switzerland 2012
DCIM 100GOPRO
Chur, Switzerland 2022

Zurich Bike Park

May 25th 2013 was the inauguration of the then world’s biggest urban bike park: The 5900m2 bike park in Zurich. Sils was the first Pump Park, there was also Pontresina, but they didn't trust the asphalt idea just yet. There was also Lindlar in Germany, which was actually our first German project and only our second asphalt track (maybe third) and we did it all alone, just 3 of us. Claudio almost killed himself on that one, working so hard at 35°C, laying the asphalt on the entire track as well as compacting it. It was close to going to the hospital after finishing in the evening. (Not the first and probably not the last time for Claudio being close to going to hospital)

We made some friends in the Netherlands and we started calling them Velosolutions Benelux
We did the same in the UK

Aranyaphrathet, Thailand construction 2014

And in 2014 we took the show on the road to Asia, first we headed to Thailand

Adrien Loron and Claudio

We did a calendar shoot (we really didn’t).

Aranyaphrathet, Thailand 2014

We did build this though, covering an area of 2800m2 with a total track length of 400m in Aranyaphrathet.

New, York USA 2015

Then the Big Apple called


We answered

And what an experience that was and still is The initiation of Velosolutions USA and a deep friendship, as well as the love for New York City.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
New, York USA 2015 / Photo: Sven Martin

We know we owe you a new pump track New York. We’ll be back.

Bali, Indonesia 2016

Then we went to Bali, some surfed, some attempted to surf.

Kerobokan, Bali, Indonesia 2016

We did this too...

Nanaimo, Canada 2017

We surfed in Canada, it was a touch little colder.

Stevie Smith Memorial Bike Park, Canada 2017

Privileged to have done our bit in preserving this legacy in Nanaimo at the Stevie Smith Memorial Bike Park

India, 2017

To Hyderabad in India

Venue of Red Bull Pump Track in Puerto Varas Chile on April 28 2018 Gaspar lvarez Red Bull Content Pool AP-1VNKWNRY92111 Usage for editorial use only Please go to www.redbullcontentpool.com for further information.
Kotaix Bike Park, Chile 2017

And for our first track in South America we headed to Chile

Roma, Lesotho construction 2017

To Roma, Lesotho and the construction of the first Pump for Peace pump track

Scandinavia
Baltics

We made more friends around the world

Belgium
China

South Africa

And many more friends to account for 25 amazing partners we have globally.

Red Bull Pump Track World Championships 2018, Arkansas, USA/ Photo: Dan Griffiths

We started a thing in 2018

And it became a bigger thing.

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships, Bern, Switzerland 2019 / Photo: Dan Griffiths

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships hands out the first rainbow jersey to Tommy Zula and Payton Ridenour in 2019.

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships, Lisbon, Portugal 2021 / Photo: Dan Griffiths

Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships, Santiago, Chile in 2022 with Niels Bensink and Christa von Niederhausern/ Photo: Dan Griffiths

Faranak Partoazar, Iran 2022

We launched the Velosolutions - Pump for Peace XCO racing team with Faranak Partoazar from Iran and Tumelo Makae from Lesotho in 2022 and the future is bright.


Thank you to every single person who has ever ridden one of our tracks or trails, we hope to see you all out there real soon. This is only the beginning of the journey. Come along for the ride.



Posted In:
Industry News Velosolutions


14 Comments

  • 5 0
 I'd love to see an economic impact study of velosolutions work, it seems to me they have done a lot for communities around the world and while maybe not huge econ impact this early on, I think what it is doing for young kids, families, etc could be put in a report to show the huge positive impact they are having on health and community. Bravo Velosolutions!
  • 6 0
 Claudio is the ambassador for bikes. Here's to 20 more years!
  • 1 0
 Anyone know how much it costs to get one of these beauties? We’ve been given permission to use a 6 acre chunk of FLAT land that abuts our local city park for jumps and a pump track, even got all of the environmental impact stuff taken care of….a few local organizations have donated $$, around $10,000…. But it’s a relatively poor community so I doubt we could afford an asphalt pump track.
  • 3 0
 Build one in my neighborhood
  • 1 0
 I want one nearer to seattle than the two that exist in bellingham. There is so much riding east of Seattle yet no pump track lol
  • 1 0
 Just wow! They literally made pump tracks into a thing, love their work, I've ridden a few of their tracks,and I would so love to have one in Northern Nevada!
  • 1 0
 We're getting a Velosolutions track in my village this year, less than a 5 minute ride from my house. Excited to say the least!
  • 2 0
 Proud to be part of this big fantastic family! Cheers!
  • 1 0
 NYC needs a paved pump track again. I moved just as they demolished the Brooklyn Bridge one.
  • 1 0
 While not paved, there's 2 good ones at Cunningham Park. I've never seen the one at High Bridge in person (also unpaved).
  • 2 0
 We have one in our city. I take my kids there almost every day. Thanks
  • 2 0
 great work claudio & co! witer so!
  • 1 0
 Love my local Velosolutions pumptrack in Chopwell.
  • 1 0
 Pumped .





