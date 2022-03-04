555 RAAW Gravity Racing Announces 2022 Team

PRESS RELEASE: 555 RAAW Gravity Racing
UCI MTB Team 555 Gravity Racing are delighted to announce a new and exciting partnership with German mountain bike manufacturer RAAW Mountain Bikes for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
With the core of the team the same as last season, Luke Williamson, Ryan Brannen and Douglas Goodwill’s preparations for round one of the UCI Downhill World Cup series in March are already well under way.
With Williamson going into only his second elite season, Brannen his first and Goodwill a second year junior, the team is still young, but with a successful season already under their belts the future is bright!
They also welcome British Women’s Elite National Downhill Champion Katherine Sharp (KJ) onto the Team. KJ has been racing internationally for a number of years now, swapping from EWS to downhill and racing her first season of World Cups as a privateer last year.
|With some massive projects in the pipeline and working with both RAAW and Fox Factory Inc for suspension the next couple of years are going to be hugely exciting for us all. The first training camp together is going really well, getting the bikes dialled in and have some good craic, after all, we all race because we love it and the team spirit and having fun is hugely important to us and an integral part of the process to do well.—Mark Goodwill, Team Manager
|Full of drive and passion, KJ is a really exciting addition to the team. With her phenomenal ability and determination to succeed I’m really excited for KJ this season.—Mark Goodwill, Team Manager
|Since knee high to grasshoppers the team behind RAAW has had an unhealthy obsession with racing. Growing up on a diet of legendary race stories in the magazines, perched on the edges of our seats while glued to the live feeds or better yet, being there as the world’s elite whiz past in a blur of speed. Downhill racing is damn cool.
Teaming up with 555 Gravity Racing is a bit of a dream come true, and marks the start of one of the coolest projects in the brand's existence. For the coming seasons we’ll not only be supporting the team with frames, but working closely with all the guys and girls at 555 Gravity Racing to pursue the common goal of speed.
And as for the bike that the team will be racing, no Jibbs or Madonnas will be harmed between the tape. We’ve been working on our DH bike behind the curtains for a long time and are excited to show more details in the coming weeks. We’ll be taking you on our journey of racing and developing the bike throughout the race season right up to when the bike will be available in early 2023.
We’re over the moon to support and work with KJ, Ryan, Douglas and Luke, as well as everybody else in and around the team. From the get go the team feel and atmosphere is that of a family. And we’re proud to be welcomed into that family and join in with the shenanigans.—RAAW Mountain Bikes
The Team are also proudly supported by Crank Bros
and NetPerformance
.
Photos by Ross Bellraawmtb.com
