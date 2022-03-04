555 RAAW Gravity Racing Announces 2022 Team

Since knee high to grasshoppers the team behind RAAW has had an unhealthy obsession with racing. Growing up on a diet of legendary race stories in the magazines, perched on the edges of our seats while glued to the live feeds or better yet, being there as the world’s elite whiz past in a blur of speed. Downhill racing is damn cool.



Teaming up with 555 Gravity Racing is a bit of a dream come true, and marks the start of one of the coolest projects in the brand's existence. For the coming seasons we’ll not only be supporting the team with frames, but working closely with all the guys and girls at 555 Gravity Racing to pursue the common goal of speed.



And as for the bike that the team will be racing, no Jibbs or Madonnas will be harmed between the tape. We’ve been working on our DH bike behind the curtains for a long time and are excited to show more details in the coming weeks. We’ll be taking you on our journey of racing and developing the bike throughout the race season right up to when the bike will be available in early 2023.



We’re over the moon to support and work with KJ, Ryan, Douglas and Luke, as well as everybody else in and around the team. From the get go the team feel and atmosphere is that of a family. And we’re proud to be welcomed into that family and join in with the shenanigans. — RAAW Mountain Bikes