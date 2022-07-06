555 RAAW Gravity Racing Use Head Impact Trauma Ltd's Research & Monitoring Device at World Cups

Often we speak to riders and keep hearing ‘When you crash often you dust yourself off, check the bike’s okay, make sure there’s no pain or visible injury and back on the bike to continue riding’. Concussion and brain injuries in general are the only injuries where you're asking the injured organ to self-diagnose. There is no pain, just often confusion and reliance on symptom identification. The margin for error with elite mountain biking is tiny, and if you’re riding impaired, even the slightest loss of focus can lead to catastrophic accidents and injury, let alone drop in performance. Thats where HIT can protect by providing instant severity, knowledge and clarity of head impact incidents.



As athletes, pros and every day riders, we want to track the speed, the amount of steps, our heartrate and more. Yet we don’t check the severity of impact to the head when landing a jump hard or taking a tumble. Everyone is so concerned about brain injury, and as one of the most severe injuries long-term that you can suffer, the need to know when to continue or stop is massively neglected. HIT aims to recognise, remove and assess, letting the rider or coach know when to take further action, when to dust yourself off and continue or when to take time to let the dust settle seeking further care.



In simple terms HIT provides, instant clarity of g-force severity, objective data knowledge and a bespoke cognitive brain passport that’s unbiased and unaffected by situation, event or feeling.



We are delighted to be working with 555 RAAW Gravity Racing who are taking massive steps forward in rider safety, education and taking note of head injuries by using HIT to recognise risky impacts early and take the steps to remove riders and assess to take the immediate steps to recover before it compounds and amounts to significant time out of the sport. — Euan Bowen, HIT Ltd