First Look: 5DEV's Titanium Chainring Promises 3x the Durability

5DEV, the manufacturer of those wild-looking aluminum see-through cranks
, has just released a titanium chainring designed to be used on both mountain bikes and e-bikes. The rings are available in 34 and 36-tooth sizes and use a 104mm, 4-bolt BCD mounting pattern – there's no direct-mount version at this point but it's in the works. They're claimed to weigh 48 grams.
You can get your 5DEV chainring in bronze, purple, teal, or raw, the latter being the only correct choice for anything made of titanium. All options cost $149.99 USD, and they're said to last three times as long as an aluminum chainring.
5DEV titanium chainring
• Intended use: mountain bikes, e-bikes
• Sizes: 34t, 36t
• Mounting: 104mm BCD
• Material: Titanium
• Narrow-wide tooth profile
• Colors: Bronze, purple, teal, raw
• Compatibility: 7, 11, 12spd SRAM or Shimano, OChain
• Weight: 48 grams
• Made in San Diego, California
• MSRP: $149.99 USD
• More info: www.5dev.com
Why might someone want a titanium chainring? 5DEV says that their ring will last three times as long as a much softer, faster-wearing aluminum version. Chainrings typically wear out slower than a single cassette cog (or entire cassette) and need to be replaced less frequently, which is why most bikes come with aluminum chainrings that weigh less than a steel version that would, of course, last longer. But a titanium ring aims to combine the low weight of aluminum with the durability of steel... for a price.
Just like their stem and cranks, the chainrings are manufactured in San Diego, California, and are not inexpensive, with all four color options costing $149.99 USD. That's in the same ballpark as an XTR direct-mount ring and a bit more than one from SRAM but, given that 5DEV says that they, "provide at least three times the durability and longevity of your aluminum ring,
" would you consider one?
Is a titanium chainring a smart upgrade or a beautiful extravagance?
(grammar edit)
It still looks new and perhaps its related, but the chain I've run with it seems to have also lasted much longer.
Only downside is that the ring is significantly heavier, when you compare holding one in each hand. But that extra weight sure beats blowing through a $60-80 chain ring once a year.
"104 BCD stainless steel chainrings can last 5x longer than aluminum chainrings. Wolf Tooth has chosen to use 416 stainless steel despite the added expense and machining difficulty. The 300 series steel, often used by other manufacturers, is tough but still softer than the 416."
And, while it weighs more, the longevity is... impressive. And while I do care some about weight, I also care about the cost of consumables.
That said, I can see the market for a Ti ring. If it is truly 3x the durability of AL, then the pricing here seems to make sense. They don't look too great compared to steel in terms of dollars per lifetime, but I don't think they were ever supposed to.
Although I'd have thought the market for TI chainrings was more in the 30-34t range, not 34-36t. But maybe their chasing XC pros, and Ebikers?
dward-design.co.uk/product/titanium-mtb-chainring
You can see a bit of a chamfer on these rings, though it looks about the same size as many existing rings like RaceFace, Wolf Tooth, OneUp, etc, that might not indicate Shimano 12sp compat...
For everyone else: just use a steel chainring
B) A chain-ring that doesn't wear as fast, that maintains its shape for maximum and proper chain contact, will help a chain last longer by spreading the forces through many links at a time.
C) You're probably on a worn ring and worn chain right. A new chain OR ring would probably be loud for a bit as the worn part accelerates wear on the new part.