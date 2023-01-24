First Look: 5DEV's Titanium Chainring Promises 3x the Durability

Jan 24, 2023
by Mike Levy  


5DEV, the manufacturer of those wild-looking aluminum see-through cranks, has just released a titanium chainring designed to be used on both mountain bikes and e-bikes. The rings are available in 34 and 36-tooth sizes and use a 104mm, 4-bolt BCD mounting pattern – there's no direct-mount version at this point but it's in the works. They're claimed to weigh 48 grams.

You can get your 5DEV chainring in bronze, purple, teal, or raw, the latter being the only correct choice for anything made of titanium. All options cost $149.99 USD, and they're said to last three times as long as an aluminum chainring.
5DEV titanium chainring
• Intended use: mountain bikes, e-bikes
• Sizes: 34t, 36t
• Mounting: 104mm BCD
• Material: Titanium
• Narrow-wide tooth profile
• Colors: Bronze, purple, teal, raw
• Compatibility: 7, 11, 12spd SRAM or Shimano, OChain
• Weight: 48 grams
• Made in San Diego, California
• MSRP: $149.99 USD
• More info: www.5dev.com




Why might someone want a titanium chainring? 5DEV says that their ring will last three times as long as a much softer, faster-wearing aluminum version. Chainrings typically wear out slower than a single cassette cog (or entire cassette) and need to be replaced less frequently, which is why most bikes come with aluminum chainrings that weigh less than a steel version that would, of course, last longer. But a titanium ring aims to combine the low weight of aluminum with the durability of steel... for a price.

Just like their stem and cranks, the chainrings are manufactured in San Diego, California, and are not inexpensive, with all four color options costing $149.99 USD. That's in the same ballpark as an XTR direct-mount ring and a bit more than one from SRAM but, given that 5DEV says that they, "provide at least three times the durability and longevity of your aluminum ring," would you consider one?

Is a titanium chainring a smart upgrade or a beautiful extravagance?

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Chainrings Drivetrain 5dev


Must Read This Week
[Updated - Johannes Fischbach Signs with GasGas] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
111070 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs With... OnlyFans?
73825 views
Throwback Thursday: 9 Bikes Turning 10 in 2023
45000 views
Sam Blenkinsop Signs With Crestline Bike Co.
44280 views
UCI & Warner Bros. Discovery Announce Viewing Options & New World Series Branding for 2023 World Cups
39398 views
Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10
39325 views
Kyle Strait Signs With Vitus
35635 views
YT Launch New Cheaper Capra Core 1 & Upgrades Core 2 Model
35125 views

67 Comments

  • 41 4
 Steel does the same thing for a quarter the cost
  • 16 0
 A quarter? My RaceFace steel ring was $15 on sale. $20 at full price. They are 100g heavier though, if that matters.
  • 9 1
 Quarter? Sram steel chainrings are $15. Try 1/10th.
  • 12 2
 @mtblol: ok and a $2500 bike can do the same thing as a $10000 bike, certainly doesn’t stop people from buying the latter.
  • 4 0
 My M8000 series XT ring is around $60usd. It has an aluminum body with steel teeth. Not sure of the weight, but I remember it being substantially heavier than the Wolftooth it replaced. The Wolftooth lasted almost two seasons before the narrow teeth were like little daggers. I finished my third season on the Shimano and it's teeth are still in very good condition. For the Ti ring to be a better value than the Shimano it'll have to last nearly a decade...

(grammar edit)
  • 5 0
 I got tired of my chain rings wearing out pretty quickly and looking like shark tooth daggers, so I too went and got a Race Face steel ring.

It still looks new and perhaps its related, but the chain I've run with it seems to have also lasted much longer.

Only downside is that the ring is significantly heavier, when you compare holding one in each hand. But that extra weight sure beats blowing through a $60-80 chain ring once a year.
  • 2 0
 Only if it's cheap steel. The Wolftooth steel chainring is $120 but it's a way better investment than a titanium one if you aren't a weight weenie.

"104 BCD stainless steel chainrings can last 5x longer than aluminum chainrings. Wolf Tooth has chosen to use 416 stainless steel despite the added expense and machining difficulty. The 300 series steel, often used by other manufacturers, is tough but still softer than the 416."
  • 1 4
 Steel always bends well before it wears out. I’ve never had much success with them. Aluminium rings don’t bend and don’t seem to wear out anyway these chainrings are for people who’ve bought like E wings or something like that and they want to carry them over from bike to bike. They cost more than an entire XT crankset and bottom bracket.
  • 1 0
 and double the weight, so it comes down to your priorities when selecting a product I guess.
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: Which aluminum rings have you had that haven't worn out/how much are you riding?
  • 1 0
 Comments need a filter for whining about price.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. I paid $12 for my last steel chainring.

And, while it weighs more, the longevity is... impressive. And while I do care some about weight, I also care about the cost of consumables.

That said, I can see the market for a Ti ring. If it is truly 3x the durability of AL, then the pricing here seems to make sense. They don't look too great compared to steel in terms of dollars per lifetime, but I don't think they were ever supposed to.

Although I'd have thought the market for TI chainrings was more in the 30-34t range, not 34-36t. But maybe their chasing XC pros, and Ebikers?
  • 17 0
 Pinkbike should do a 'Bling, Buy, or Skip' seasonal feature for these kinds of items they regularly introduce on the front page. I firmly place these in the 'Bling' category. I'm sure the ring is many grams lighter than a steel counterpart, but it lasts the same amount of time, and costs 5x more. Its saving grace is that it's Ti, and Ti is always cool so I can't say 'Skip'.
  • 15 0
 The last photo says it all...precision-made for the discerning ebiker with a bike budget of $16K+
  • 1 0
 Right. Are we just bolting money to our bikes now?
  • 6 0
 I love titanium, I have three titanium framed bikes, but man this isn't its best application. Steel narrow wide chainrings are $15 and barely weigh more, and will last indefinitely.
  • 14 7
 im not right good at english but when did “not inexpensive” become the way to write they are expensive ( which obvs depends on your POV)
  • 34 7
 when i write how I talk is why, okay. This ain't a lit class, engineer guy
  • 4 4
 Probably around the same time that "obvs" and "POV" became the way to write obviously and point of view.
  • 1 3
 @mikelevy: -He only speaks Russian ? -He speaks some English, but he cannot speak it good like we do
  • 2 0
 The English like to use double (or more) negatives. Not sure why as it takes more effort to parse what's they are actually trying to say
  • 2 0
 I went back to steel chainring after going through a few alu ones. Only downside is a bit of rust that build up mostly on the off season for me. Best side of it is half the price of an alu chainring. Would not pay that much for a titanium ring but they look nice and they won't rust while lasting a bit more than the alu ones.
  • 5 0
 3x the durability for 3x the price. Sign me up.
  • 1 0
 I'd like to try one when there is a 30T SRAM direct mount option. Also, is this the only chainring that is equally compatible with SRAM and Shimano 12spd transmissions? I remember Shimano compatible 12spd chainrings being somewhat unique.
  • 1 0
 A titanium spiderless ring you probably won’t ever see, it will be like $300+
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: 500 bucks at least.
  • 1 2
 Dward Designs make one. £360.

dward-design.co.uk/product/titanium-mtb-chainring
  • 1 0
 Shimano chain won't really work on "normal" NW rings because the inner plates have an extended chamfer that the Shimano-compatible rings account for with a corresponding chamfer on the wide teeth.

You can see a bit of a chamfer on these rings, though it looks about the same size as many existing rings like RaceFace, Wolf Tooth, OneUp, etc, that might not indicate Shimano 12sp compat...
  • 1 0
 @tomhoward379: their stuff is lovely, niche but lovely.
  • 2 1
 @justanotherusername: cheap at 3 times the price ......we were making these for these people www.aero-coach.co.uk/store/AeroCoach-Aten-titanium-carbon-track-chainring-p373704892 i think they sold for 1k a pop
  • 1 0
 I ran Boone Tech booneti.com/collections/chainrings Ti Chainring and Cassette cogs on a dream build Ti Boulder Bike back in the mid 1990s and loved the durability and especially the amazing sculpted curves of the "Big Ring". This one looks very plain. Too bad. One of the advantages of Ti, is that it's so much stronger that it can be sculpted beautifully, using less material, than steel or aluminum. A point missed on the wallet drainer from 5DEV. Looks like. they hit a home run with the cranks, and dropped the ball with the chainrings.
  • 4 0
 Does it last longer than a steel chainring?
  • 4 1
 It’s just a beautiful extravagaaaaaahold on so is mountain biking! I’ll take one!
  • 4 0
 I just carve mine out of wood..when I need it light for race days bamboo
  • 2 0
 You should give balsa a try. Stellar hardening properties
  • 3 0
 My buddy snapped his fancy 5dev cranks at the bike park when I was there. So, I don't believe the hype.
  • 3 0
 When I asked about their lab testing I was essentially laughed at.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: I have been wondering about their durability. This does not bode well lol.
  • 1 1
 Maybe I wouldn’t buy this, but an Absolute black oval ring is close to $90, and this is just a bit under double that price. Though, Titanium is definitely boutique, and not what I’d personally buy unless I was going for a total bling build. I guess I’m getting closer and closer to that though.
  • 2 0
 “You can get your 5DEV chainring in bronze, purple, teal, or raw, the latter being the only correct choice for anything made of titanium”. A man with class.
  • 1 0
 100%. If I pay for titanium you can be damn sure Im leaving it raw so everyone can know (or theyll think its aluminum and Ill cry)
  • 1 0
 "But I could buy 6 alu alloy ones on Amazon or Aliexpress for that price". I've also never needed a chainring replacement due to wear, but I don't get the mileage round these parts.
  • 1 0
 You can buy about 4 rings from somewhere like works components for the same price, no need for alibaba tat.
  • 1 0
 Yeah all the bling for riding to the local gelateria and bragging about the weight saved.
For everyone else: just use a steel chainring
  • 3 0
 For something made in the US by mountain bikers, the price is reasonable.
  • 1 0
 it's been a long time since I wore out a 1x chainring, but I bet Titanium causes the chain to last less long.
  • 3 0
 A) Chains don't wear much where they touch the gears. The wear that causes "stretch" is mostly on the pins and [integrated] bushings.

B) A chain-ring that doesn't wear as fast, that maintains its shape for maximum and proper chain contact, will help a chain last longer by spreading the forces through many links at a time.

C) You're probably on a worn ring and worn chain right. A new chain OR ring would probably be loud for a bit as the worn part accelerates wear on the new part.
  • 2 0
 It does look very very cool
  • 1 0
 Would the TI have a smoother relation with the chain, sustaining it's longevity? (smoother than steel)
  • 2 0
 What about some 5 dev titanium cranks..
  • 1 0
 I think my XTR ring was titanium. The oneUp aluminum lasts years though so why bother with ti?
  • 2 0
 But does it wear out the chain quicker?
  • 2 0
 No.
  • 1 0
 Chains don't wear because the gears are a harder material or just doesn't wear. It's not a trade-off where one piece has to wear because the other doesn't. Chains wear [internally, pins and bushings and rollers] because they move, and some of the movement is under tension.
  • 1 0
 Don't tease us with that O-chain pic! Seriously, who's tried one, how do you like it?
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/review-o-chains-active-spider-adds-suppleness-and-silence.html
  • 1 1
 ah yes, one more way to feel better than your friends without getting any better at riding
  • 1 0
 TI chainrings! sign me up.
  • 1 1
 Certainly a good idea vs Alloy (warm butter) rings. They need a direct mount Hyperglide 12+ configuration.
  • 4 0
 this ring is made from a titanium alloy (Ti6Al4V) and not pure titanium
  • 1 0
 I imagine there's no direct mount as it would be a bit wibbly wobbly.
  • 1 0
 Mine (2x Study cycles & 1 Dward designs) aren’t.
  • 1 1
 I’m starting to think that 5dev is losing its touch. This doesn’t look even remotely like Swiss cheese!
  • 1 0
 Is that an adjustable ochain ?
  • 1 0
 Another reason ebikes suck
  • 1 0
 Yeah, but TITANIUM...
  • 1 0
 I love PB comments.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045131
Mobile Version of Website